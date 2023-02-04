ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
houstonpublicmedia.org

Bun B announces part of RodeoHouston Southern Takeover lineup

Rapper and Houston native Bun B announced part of his lineup at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show for Black Heritage Day on March 3. The concert, known as Southern Takeover, will include Louisiana rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. Bun B previously said his restaurant, Trill Burgers, will have a...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events This Week in Houston: February 6 to 12, 2023

Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, February 6 to Sunday, February 12, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking

Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
HOUSTON, TX
thefamuanonline.com

Mister FAMU, Armani Jones, runs for Mister HBCU

Since 2004, the Mister HBCU competition has highlighted dedicated and distinguished young men and this year was no different when FAMU’s own, Armani Jones graced the stage in hopes of becoming the 19th Mister HBCU. The competition took place on January 28, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
KTRE

Services held for SFA student Micah McAfoose

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - One of two SFA students killed recently in a car wreck was laid to rest this afternoon. Micah Alan McAfoose’s services took place this afternoon at Cypress Bible Church in Houston. McAfoose was killed Jan. 20 on his way home from SFA. According to his...
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
thepostnewspaper.net

Historic Moment Just Another Plateau For Hutton

Climbing higher plateaus is nothing new to Lee Hutton. Surrounded by a family with success in its DNA, Hutton has chased high plateaus from being an all-district wide receiver at La Marque High School in its genesis of becoming one of the state’s marquee football programs to becoming a standout in both football and track at the University of Minnesota. When putting the pads on and amazing stopwatches with his speed reached its conclusion, Hutton tackled law and launched a path toward becoming one of the best lawyers in the state of Minnesota.
LA MARQUE, TX
Houston Chronicle

Explained: How Houston's Interstate 610 got its name

Have you ever wondered what the "610" in Interstate 610 means? Just me?. It turns out to be more sophisticated than I thought. Knowing how to crack this highway code could be your next party trick. LOOK UP: How to find the secret cat hidden in Houston's Williams Tower. First...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Winners of the 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff

HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to taste some of the BEST and WORST gumbo of her life! For the 2023 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill. The weather was perfect, drinks were cold, and the gumbo was hot!. This...
HOUSTON, TX
fox4news.com

The Issue Is: The case for casino gambling in Texas

HOUSTON - The odds of carving out a foothold for casino gambling in Texas have improved dramatically. The Houston Democrat is again offering a proposal for a quartet of gaming resorts, each equipped with luxury hotels, restaurants, convention centers, and entertainment venues. Texas Senator Carol Alvarado is leading the fight...
TEXAS STATE
thecenturytimes.com

Black History Is American History: Barbara Jordan

Editor’s note: This article is the fifth part of a series, Black History Is American History, by Kiarra Ballard. Each day in February, we will publish a new entry in the series, focusing on an influential Black figure from history. You can find all of the entries in this series here.
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

List of 20 Best Bakeries in Houston:

Headed by Houston’s “Sugar Fairy” Rebecca Masson, Fluff Bake Bar focuses on a grand assortment of sweets such as cookies, bars, cakes, cupcakes, pies, and tarts, all with creatively delicious twists. Though their sweet treats may seem small, they’ll fill you up after several bites, especially with their “cake in a cup” take on cupcakes.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Who is Houston's 5-time Grammy winner Robert Glasper?

HOUSTON — Before the opening credits of the Grammy Awards Sunday on KHOU 11 one of Houston's own was already a winner. Jazz, R&B pianist, producer and songwriter Robert Glasper was nominated for best R&B album and best-engineered album for his 2022 release of “Black Radio III.” Glasper was up against Mary J. Blige's "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)", Chris Brown's "Breezy (Deluxe)," Lucky Daye's "Candydrip," and PJ Morton's "Watch the Sun."
HOUSTON, TX

