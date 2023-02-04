Read full article on original website
No. 3 Houston denies Temple 2nd upset; beats Owls 81-65
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kelvin Sampson stepped on Temple’s court and saw a rare packed house ready to give Houston as much of a hard time as the Owls did in an unlikely triumph in Texas only two weeks ago. For a moment, Sampson thought about what a scene...
Houston facing storms, another cold front Tuesday
A cold front should bring rain and thunderstorms to Houston early this week, according to experts.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Bun B announces part of RodeoHouston Southern Takeover lineup
Rapper and Houston native Bun B announced part of his lineup at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show for Black Heritage Day on March 3. The concert, known as Southern Takeover, will include Louisiana rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. Bun B previously said his restaurant, Trill Burgers, will have a...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events This Week in Houston: February 6 to 12, 2023
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, February 6 to Sunday, February 12, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Houston Chronicle
Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking
Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
fox26houston.com
Houston Weather: Showers and storms return to Southeast Texas during middle of the week
HOUSTON - After several really nice days in Houston over the weekend, the clear and dry weather will transition to some soggy days. A cold front will crawl into southeast Texas Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Strong to severe storms and heavy downpours are possible along and ahead of the front, starting Tuesday afternoon.
thefamuanonline.com
Mister FAMU, Armani Jones, runs for Mister HBCU
Since 2004, the Mister HBCU competition has highlighted dedicated and distinguished young men and this year was no different when FAMU’s own, Armani Jones graced the stage in hopes of becoming the 19th Mister HBCU. The competition took place on January 28, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri. According to...
KTRE
Services held for SFA student Micah McAfoose
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - One of two SFA students killed recently in a car wreck was laid to rest this afternoon. Micah Alan McAfoose’s services took place this afternoon at Cypress Bible Church in Houston. McAfoose was killed Jan. 20 on his way home from SFA. According to his...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
thepostnewspaper.net
Historic Moment Just Another Plateau For Hutton
Climbing higher plateaus is nothing new to Lee Hutton. Surrounded by a family with success in its DNA, Hutton has chased high plateaus from being an all-district wide receiver at La Marque High School in its genesis of becoming one of the state’s marquee football programs to becoming a standout in both football and track at the University of Minnesota. When putting the pads on and amazing stopwatches with his speed reached its conclusion, Hutton tackled law and launched a path toward becoming one of the best lawyers in the state of Minnesota.
Houston Chronicle
Explained: How Houston's Interstate 610 got its name
Have you ever wondered what the "610" in Interstate 610 means? Just me?. It turns out to be more sophisticated than I thought. Knowing how to crack this highway code could be your next party trick. LOOK UP: How to find the secret cat hidden in Houston's Williams Tower. First...
cw39.com
Winners of the 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff
HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to taste some of the BEST and WORST gumbo of her life! For the 2023 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill. The weather was perfect, drinks were cold, and the gumbo was hot!. This...
fox4news.com
The Issue Is: The case for casino gambling in Texas
HOUSTON - The odds of carving out a foothold for casino gambling in Texas have improved dramatically. The Houston Democrat is again offering a proposal for a quartet of gaming resorts, each equipped with luxury hotels, restaurants, convention centers, and entertainment venues. Texas Senator Carol Alvarado is leading the fight...
Former Houston Astro Carlos Correa's foundation makes charitable trip to Uvalde
"For the souls in heaven, we continue praying. For the hearts on earth, we hope to continue bringing smiles," the Correa Family Foundation wrote about their gesture.
Abbott announces final extension of Emergency SNAP benefits
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of February as the final extension of benefits, according to a new release from Gov. Greg Abbott.
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
thecenturytimes.com
Black History Is American History: Barbara Jordan
Editor’s note: This article is the fifth part of a series, Black History Is American History, by Kiarra Ballard. Each day in February, we will publish a new entry in the series, focusing on an influential Black figure from history. You can find all of the entries in this series here.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
thetexastasty.com
List of 20 Best Bakeries in Houston:
Headed by Houston’s “Sugar Fairy” Rebecca Masson, Fluff Bake Bar focuses on a grand assortment of sweets such as cookies, bars, cakes, cupcakes, pies, and tarts, all with creatively delicious twists. Though their sweet treats may seem small, they’ll fill you up after several bites, especially with their “cake in a cup” take on cupcakes.
KHOU
Who is Houston's 5-time Grammy winner Robert Glasper?
HOUSTON — Before the opening credits of the Grammy Awards Sunday on KHOU 11 one of Houston's own was already a winner. Jazz, R&B pianist, producer and songwriter Robert Glasper was nominated for best R&B album and best-engineered album for his 2022 release of “Black Radio III.” Glasper was up against Mary J. Blige's "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)", Chris Brown's "Breezy (Deluxe)," Lucky Daye's "Candydrip," and PJ Morton's "Watch the Sun."
