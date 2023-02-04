ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

KTLO

Kendall leads Alcorn State past UAPB

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) – Jeremiah Kendall scored 18 points to help Alcorn State fend off Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-67 on Saturday. Kendall also had seven rebounds for the Braves (11-11, 8-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trevin Wade shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to add 16 points. Dekedran Thorn scored eighgt.
PINE BLUFF, AR
Kait 8

Last stop on the Love Train rolls into Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People all over the world, and especially in Arkansas, will want to join hands for one last ride on the Love Train. The O’Jays will be singing their classic hit and many more when they appear April 8 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mild & breezy today with no rain, but it is coming

We’ll have sunshine and patchy fog to start our Monday. Temperatures will once again be very mild. Little Rock will likely hit 70° this afternoon. There is a small chance of light rain Tuesday in Central AR ahead of a new front. Northwest Arkansas will have the higher chance of rain. But widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday where 2-3″ of rain will be possible.
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

Open Season Sports Bar and Grill in Stuttgart

This was my first time. The town, known for its duck hunting and rice production, is a little more than an hour’s drive from my home base in Little Rock. Truth be told, it’s a peaceful journey where you can admire the flat land and open farming fields. Birds are everywhere.
STUTTGART, AR
KARK

Whataburger to open Maumelle Blvd. location

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Whataburger is continuing its expanse across central Arkansas with a third location soon to open. Officials with the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce confirmed with the Arkansas Times on Monday a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Whataburger on Maumelle Boulevard. Chamber Officials said...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Feb. 6 Power Restoration Update

Power outage updates as of 9:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6:. 10% of customers remain without power. 1,101 of 3,197 C&L customers are without power. 7 of 7,428 Entergy customers are without power. Bradley County. Only 2% remain without power. 127 of 1,870 C&L customers are without power. 1 of 4,249...
DREW COUNTY, AR
neareport.com

Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud

WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Downtown Welcomes New Director

Dr. Marta Cieslak, until recently a visiting assistant professor at the Department of History at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been named the new director of UA Little Rock Downtown. “We are so pleased for Dr. Cieslak to join the team,” said Dr. Jess Porter, executive director...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

How to keep your food safe during a power outage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
ARKANSAS STATE

