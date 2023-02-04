Read full article on original website
KTLO
Kendall leads Alcorn State past UAPB
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) – Jeremiah Kendall scored 18 points to help Alcorn State fend off Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-67 on Saturday. Kendall also had seven rebounds for the Braves (11-11, 8-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trevin Wade shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to add 16 points. Dekedran Thorn scored eighgt.
bestofarkansassports.com
What It Would Take to Flip Walker White to Arkansas Should Start with This Consideration
To many in Razorback Nation, the fact that Arkansas was not on the shortlist for Little Rock Christian’s Walker White is a head scratcher. It stings even more that his choice ended up being another SEC West program in Auburn, a version of which no longer even includes Gus Malzahn.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy mid-week rain will make for a wet Wednesday
Heavy rain is expected to bring several inches of rain to much of Arkansas.
Kait 8
Last stop on the Love Train rolls into Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People all over the world, and especially in Arkansas, will want to join hands for one last ride on the Love Train. The O’Jays will be singing their classic hit and many more when they appear April 8 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
The O’Jays to bring final tour to Simmons Bank Arena
R&B group The O’Jays will bring their final tour to the Little Rock metro this April.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mild & breezy today with no rain, but it is coming
We’ll have sunshine and patchy fog to start our Monday. Temperatures will once again be very mild. Little Rock will likely hit 70° this afternoon. There is a small chance of light rain Tuesday in Central AR ahead of a new front. Northwest Arkansas will have the higher chance of rain. But widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday where 2-3″ of rain will be possible.
Arkansas Woman Wins a Whopping $50,000 in Powerball Drawing
Arkansas has another big-money winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing. No, it wasn't one million dollars like a Conway woman won last month with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery but it was cool $50,000. The winning ticket was sold in Beebe at a local tobacco shop and the woman's name has remained anonymous.
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Shorter College alumni who created an imprint in history
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Founded in 1886, Shorter College is a private, faith-based, two-year liberal arts college located in North Little Rock. A product of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Shorter College is one of the nation’s 110 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the only private, two-year HBCU in the nation.
onlyinark.com
Open Season Sports Bar and Grill in Stuttgart
This was my first time. The town, known for its duck hunting and rice production, is a little more than an hour’s drive from my home base in Little Rock. Truth be told, it’s a peaceful journey where you can admire the flat land and open farming fields. Birds are everywhere.
UAPB Spotlight: Dr. Lawrence A. Davis Sr.
This week, UAPB Vice Chancellor George Cotton talked about former president Dr. Lawrence A. Davis Sr.
KARK
Whataburger to open Maumelle Blvd. location
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Whataburger is continuing its expanse across central Arkansas with a third location soon to open. Officials with the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce confirmed with the Arkansas Times on Monday a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Whataburger on Maumelle Boulevard. Chamber Officials said...
advancemonticellonian.com
Feb. 6 Power Restoration Update
Power outage updates as of 9:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6:. 10% of customers remain without power. 1,101 of 3,197 C&L customers are without power. 7 of 7,428 Entergy customers are without power. Bradley County. Only 2% remain without power. 127 of 1,870 C&L customers are without power. 1 of 4,249...
neareport.com
Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud
WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
Little Rock Zoo announces the passing of beloved black rhino Johari
Officials with the Little Rock Zoo have announced the passing of their beloved black rhino Johari.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Downtown Welcomes New Director
Dr. Marta Cieslak, until recently a visiting assistant professor at the Department of History at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been named the new director of UA Little Rock Downtown. “We are so pleased for Dr. Cieslak to join the team,” said Dr. Jess Porter, executive director...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
How to keep your food safe during a power outage
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
Homer's Kitchen Table | The evolution of this Arkansas family restaurant
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since 1986 Homer’s has been a staple in Central Arkansas’ food scene. Serving up delicious homestyle meals, crafted specifically by Homer’s wife. That’s the original Homer’s, however. This is the story of what’s now known as Homer’s Kitchen Table.
KATV
Officer-involved shooting on West 65th St., Little Rock on Sunday afternoon
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the 5000 block of West 65th street. According to a press release from Chief of Police Heath Helton, officers responded to a wellness check call at the Villas on 65th Apartments at 1:35 pm.
Jefferson County power to be restored Saturday Entergy says
The number of people without power in Jefferson County remains higher than anywhere else in the state Friday. While the main concern was falling trees and branches Thursday and overnight, Friday it has been ice falling everywhere.
Skating banana becomes a-peel-ing new fixture in Little Rock’s Murray Park
If you head out to Murray Park, you'll be greeted by a skating banana sculpture called “On a Roll”.
