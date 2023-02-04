Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
How to watch Kansas vs. Texas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
The #10 Texas Longhorns and the #8 Kansas Jayhawks are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Allen Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Longhorns winning the first 79-76 at home and Kansas taking the second 70-63.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Runs out of Steam at Bixby
Bartlesville High boys and girls both went on the road for their second Frontier Valley Conference double-header in as many days on Friday night. Unfortunately both teams ran out of gas at Bixby. On the girl’s side, Bixby ran away with the contest in the third quarter. Lady Spartans...
KOKI FOX 23
Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
tulsapeople.com
What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma
It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Madison Middle School Students Win Tulsa Regional MATHCOUNTS Competition
A team of four Bartlesville Madison Middle School students won first place in a regional round of a statewide and national mathematics competition called MATHCOUNTS, held at the University of Tulsa on Saturday. The Madison team members are Emily Liu (6th grade), Carson Lee (8th grade), Eric Wu (6th grade)...
tulsatoday.com
Rural Trans promoted with Tulsa funding?
Editorial: If Oklahoma Conservatives have not already subscribed to V1-SUT Vantage, they should subscribe soon. After a stunning expose on the invasion of “dark money” attacking GOP candidates up for reelection in 2022, V1-SUT has broken news of Trans-Tyranny attack in Bartlesville. Rural Oklahoma: Is it within community...
KTUL
State Representative from Tulsa appointed to Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall appointed Rep. Lonnie Sims of Tulsa to the Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission this week. Sims began his term on the commission Wednesday and is in his third term in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. The commission is working to...
tourcounsel.com
Arrowhead Mall | Shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma
Arrowhead Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It was opened in 1987 and was owned by J. Herzog & Sons, Inc. from 2005 until November 2016 when the mall went into receivership and was put up for sale by Wells Fargo Bank. Wells Fargo bank sold the mall to an investor in 2018 and is currently managed by Property Managers LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.
news9.com
Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood
A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
KOKI FOX 23
Dates announced for 2023 Porter Peach Festival
PORTER, Okla. — Mark your calendars! The dates for the 2023 Porter Peach Festival have been announced. The festival will be July 13, 14 and 15th. Hundreds of visitors attend the festival each year to get their fix of peaches and peach flavored treats. Livesay Orchards, which provides most...
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
KTUL
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police trying to identify person from Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying the pictured individual. Police say the person is from the Tulsa area. LHPD did not specify why they are needing to identify this person. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
KRMG
Car drives through front of south Tulsa pharmacy
A car went through the front of a south Tulsa Walgreens on Monday.
KOKI FOX 23
Chinese balloon likely wasn’t successful in gathering intelligence about U.S., OSU professor says
TULSA, Okla. — The unmanned Chinese balloon that flew over the U.S. last week wasn’t the first one of its kind. Experts say there are dozens of them floating around the globe and usually under the radar. The Oklahoma State University launched a research center dedicated to supporting...
Sinkhole closes lanes near 21st and Riverside
City officials believe this is an underground utility collapse, the extend of damage is being determined.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now
The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
OnlyInYourState
These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Oklahomans That Changed The World
Oklahoma has a long and storied history, especially with regard to the early pioneer days and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. These three small towns in Oklahoma have brought the world several truly extraordinary people whose lives have had quite an impact. We love sharing wonderful places with you, especially when they are the roots from which some amazing people have sprung.
KRMG
South Tulsa church sanctuary reopens after fire
A south Tulsa church reopened their sanctuary following a fire 17 months ago.
KOKI FOX 23
Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival held in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The 10th annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival took place Saturday afternoon. The event took place at The Big 10 Ballroom, near E. Apache St. and N. Peoria Ave., and lasted from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event featured Black vendors, spoken words, a fashion show and live music.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
