Cedar City, UT

890kdxu.com

Most Legendary House in Cedar City Utah is For Sale!

You're gonna wanna buy this house when we're done... What could make it clearer to your neighbors that, yes, YOU will be the one hosting the Super Bowl party at your house, than that statue?. Is anybody going to argue that you're not the alpha-neighbor in the cul-de-sac?. Cul-de-sac might...
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

New Store Coming to St George

For some reason, new businesses always get my attention. The latest one to catch my eye is Digby’s Market. Not long ago, this was just some beams and poles with few bricks being stacked up. Now, it’s starting to look like a store. The sign says it will...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

WOW! This St. George SUPER HOUSE is on the market!

This AMAZING home in St. George just hit the market and it can be ALL YOURS for the low, low price of $2,450,000! It has 7 beds and 4.5 bathrooms at 5,560 square feet! Just enough room for you and your family! It's PERFECT for you!. Check out the back...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Wowie House For Sale in St George

When I see real estate listings like this, I try my best not to be jealous but while I'm often filled with envy, I know it's my own fault. I could have done better in college. Where is my time machine to go back and try that again? Let this be a lesson to your kids. Do well in school and you get to live here.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KSLTV

KSL+: Healing in schools after Enoch tragic shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — In the weeks following the tragic shooting in Enoch that killed five children, the school community continues to feel the impact. This week, KSL+ producer Eliza Pace talks to Shauna Lund about the efforts inside Iron County School District to help students and staff heal through counseling, awareness, and wellness rooms. Plus, how a local organization’s donation is helping them get there.
ENOCH, UT
midutahradio.com

Panguitch Couple Called as President and Matron of the Cedar City Utah Temple

The Cedar City Utah Temple has a new President and Matron. John Wallace Yardley and Pamela Riggs Yardley of the Panguitch 1st Ward have been called. President Yardley is a temple sealer and a former Area Seventy, patriarch, Idaho Boise Mission president, stake president and bishop. Sister Yardley is a former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. President Yardley has been a sportscaster for Mid-Utah Radio for over 40 years. They will begin their service on Sept. 1 2023.
CEDAR CITY, UT
OnlyInYourState

Eat Juicy Steaks At This Rustic Restaurant In Utah

Just a short drive north of St. George is a rustic restaurant with some of the best steaks in Utah. The Brandin’ Iron Steakhouse is one destination that combines a charming atmosphere, excellent service, and the most incredible food to create the ultimate dining experience. It’s well worth a drive when in southern Utah and is one restaurant that you need to check out for yourself.
PINE VALLEY, UT

