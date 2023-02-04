ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

kslsports.com

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s 81-66 Win Over Pacific

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball completes the week with an 81-66 win over Pacific on Saturday night at the Marriott Center. The win improves BYU’s record to 16-10 overall. It also puts BYU over .500 in WCC play at 6-5 with five regular season games remaining. Richie Saunders...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Kalani Sitake Shares Why Former Utah Coaches Fill His BYU Staff

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a different look in 2023. The most significant change is being a member of the Big 12 Conference. Another important difference from last season is the coaching staff. After finishing 94th in total defense last season, Sitake overhauled the defensive staff. The...
PROVO, UT
1310kfka.com

CSU apologizes over offensive chant that targeted Utah player from Ukraine

Colorado State University is apologizing after a group of people sitting in the student section made an inappropriate chant at this weekend’s game at Moby Arena. The group apparently chanted “Russia” at Utah player Max Shulga, who’s from Ukraine; the two countries are at war. The chant occurred as Shulga of Kyiv was attempting free throws towards the end of the game. Utah reported the incident to the Mountain West. The Coloradoan reports CSU apologized in a statement and called the chant a violation of the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy. They added all students, athletes and fans are welcome in their arena. CSU Coach Niko Medved also called it “unacceptable.” Utah beat the Rams 88 to 79. Read the full story at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Sports

Las Vegas site gives 'full support' to potential A's move if team can't - or won't - stay in Oakland

The city of Oakland and the Athletics continue their dance when it comes to a potential new ballpark in Howard Terminal. It's been a discussion for months and even years. The other realistic option on the table when it comes to the A's finally freeing themselves from RingCentral Coliseum (many know it simply as Oakland Coliseum) would be a move to Las Vegas.
OAKLAND, CA
Evan Crosby

9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month

1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

These are the food banks in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
kuer.org

Elk have Salt Lake City in a tizzy. Here’s why they’re here

It's not something you see every day, a herd of elk trotting across I-80 during morning traffic. In the past several weeks, wildlife and public safety officials have had their hands full near Parley's Canyon in Salt Lake County. So, are these ungulates moving here like everyone else? Not quite....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Provo will soon be welcoming its 1st full-size Target store

PROVO — Residents of Provo will soon have another retail therapy resource at their disposal: a brand-new Target. Avid fans of the national retailer will tell you Target runs are not errands but necessities for their well-being. And after years of Provo residents driving to Orem to get their "Target fix," their dream of having a full-sized Target in Provo is becoming a reality.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement

WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento announces funding to help out homeowners near Aggie Square

SACRAMENTO -- Tamika L'ecluse never stopped battling. "We are going to hold our elected [offical]'s accountable and we hope that they can do what they run on, which is to serve the people in their communities," said L'Ecluse, one of the leaders of Sacramento Investment Without Displacement."It has the potential to be a model if the city does it right." Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is calling a new set of funding — $10 million — that effectively goes toward slowing or halting gentrification in the area around the developing Aggie Square project, a landmark achievement and example of city and community collaboration. "Growth...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor

After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
LOOMIS, CA

