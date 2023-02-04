Read full article on original website
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s 81-66 Win Over Pacific
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball completes the week with an 81-66 win over Pacific on Saturday night at the Marriott Center. The win improves BYU’s record to 16-10 overall. It also puts BYU over .500 in WCC play at 6-5 with five regular season games remaining. Richie Saunders...
kslsports.com
Kalani Sitake Shares Why Former Utah Coaches Fill His BYU Staff
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a different look in 2023. The most significant change is being a member of the Big 12 Conference. Another important difference from last season is the coaching staff. After finishing 94th in total defense last season, Sitake overhauled the defensive staff. The...
1310kfka.com
CSU apologizes over offensive chant that targeted Utah player from Ukraine
Colorado State University is apologizing after a group of people sitting in the student section made an inappropriate chant at this weekend’s game at Moby Arena. The group apparently chanted “Russia” at Utah player Max Shulga, who’s from Ukraine; the two countries are at war. The chant occurred as Shulga of Kyiv was attempting free throws towards the end of the game. Utah reported the incident to the Mountain West. The Coloradoan reports CSU apologized in a statement and called the chant a violation of the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy. They added all students, athletes and fans are welcome in their arena. CSU Coach Niko Medved also called it “unacceptable.” Utah beat the Rams 88 to 79. Read the full story at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
The oldest public art gallery in the Western United States is in Sacramento
(KTXL) — The Crocker Art Museum has been a Sacramento staple since the late 1800s, showcasing permanent and rotating collections of art. According to the National Archives, the Crocker Art Museum was donated to the city of Sacramento in 1885 and is the “oldest state or municipally owned art gallery west of the Rocky Mountains, […]
ksl.com
How a 5-year-old Interior order is changing Utah, Western big game wildlife policy
SALT LAKE CITY — Ryan Zinke, then secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior, traveled to Salt Lake City in 2018, where he signed a secretarial order aimed at improving the conservation and coordination of big game migration and winter range corridors in Utah and 11 other states in the West.
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
CBS Sports
Las Vegas site gives 'full support' to potential A's move if team can't - or won't - stay in Oakland
The city of Oakland and the Athletics continue their dance when it comes to a potential new ballpark in Howard Terminal. It's been a discussion for months and even years. The other realistic option on the table when it comes to the A's finally freeing themselves from RingCentral Coliseum (many know it simply as Oakland Coliseum) would be a move to Las Vegas.
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
These are the food banks in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
kuer.org
Elk have Salt Lake City in a tizzy. Here’s why they’re here
It's not something you see every day, a herd of elk trotting across I-80 during morning traffic. In the past several weeks, wildlife and public safety officials have had their hands full near Parley's Canyon in Salt Lake County. So, are these ungulates moving here like everyone else? Not quite....
ksl.com
Provo will soon be welcoming its 1st full-size Target store
PROVO — Residents of Provo will soon have another retail therapy resource at their disposal: a brand-new Target. Avid fans of the national retailer will tell you Target runs are not errands but necessities for their well-being. And after years of Provo residents driving to Orem to get their "Target fix," their dream of having a full-sized Target in Provo is becoming a reality.
kslnewsradio.com
Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement
WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
KCRA.com
Celebrating Black History: Jessica Coates, first African American CEO of Sacramento Association of Realtors
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Throughout the month of February, we are profiling African Americans who have made a significant contribution to Northern California. Jessica Coates has dedicated much of her life to real estate. "It gives me still butterflies," she said. As the first African American chief executive officer in...
southwestcontemporary.com
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
kslnewsradio.com
GoFundMe created for passing of two employees at Northrop Grumman
WEST VALLEY, Utah — A GoFundMe is now live to help support the families of two men who passed away after working at Northrop Grumman Space Systems. The organizer of the GoFundMe, Chris Heinze, is a friend and co-worker of the employees. According to Heinze on the fundraising site,...
Sacramento volunteers clear 100,000 pounds of trash and debris polluting waterways
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — There are major efforts by the Sacramento area community to restore and remove thousands of pounds of trash left behind from encampments of unhoused residents near our waterways. More than a dozen volunteers with River City Waterway Alliance worked Sunday in Natomas on a section...
KCRA.com
1 injured in Sacramento after driving down an embankment near Howe Avenue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department said a person crashed their vehicle while exiting Highway 50 on the Howe Avenue off-ramp on Saturday and needed to be transported to the hospital. According to Sac Fire, the driver's car rolled off the freeway and landed against a building at...
Sacramento announces funding to help out homeowners near Aggie Square
SACRAMENTO -- Tamika L'ecluse never stopped battling. "We are going to hold our elected [offical]'s accountable and we hope that they can do what they run on, which is to serve the people in their communities," said L'Ecluse, one of the leaders of Sacramento Investment Without Displacement."It has the potential to be a model if the city does it right." Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is calling a new set of funding — $10 million — that effectively goes toward slowing or halting gentrification in the area around the developing Aggie Square project, a landmark achievement and example of city and community collaboration. "Growth...
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
