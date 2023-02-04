Read full article on original website
Astros Remain Interested in Yuli Gurriel
The Houston Astros are reportedly still interested in a reunion with first baseman Yuli Gurriel.
Red Sox Reportedly May Still Add Infielder; Could Reunion With All-Star Be On Way?
Boston certainly sounds like its still busy ahead of spring training
Rangers Spring Training Preview: Ezequiel Duran
Ezequiel Duran is a highly-touted infielder who will have to make the Rangers' 26-man roster as an outfielder or super-utility player.
2023 Fantasy Baseball First Base Preview: Expert rankings, busts, sleepers, top prospects
First base has, traditionally, been the stomping grounds of slow-footed mashers, but the juiced ball, shift-heavy era we just came out of kind of changed that. Suddenly, teams were willing to play guys like Mike Moustakas at second base, while power could be found pretty much anywhere. That context made first base seem a bit lighter for Fantasy purposes, because teams were able to de-prioritize defensive range at other positions, knowing they'd be able to cover up for it while still getting big bats in their lineup.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
2023 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Strategies for the third base position, complete with sleepers and tiers
I know I said second base is bad. Third base may be worse. Or maybe just a different kind of bad. You can assure yourself a stud third baseman pretty easily. You just have to be willing to draft him in Round 2. I'm not saying every single team in...
gallerysports.com
Big Papi bullish on Framber Valdez and Jeremy Peña, thinks Astros can repeat
David Ortiz – Big Papi – was in Houston on Sunday and talked about the Astros’ pitching staff in general and Framber Valdez in particular. “To be honest with you, if I owned the Astros, I’d give the guy a 10-year deal right now,” Ortiz said at the TriStar Collectors Show at NRG Arena. “He loves the game. He loves pitching. He wants to be good. I tell you, I’d give him a 10-year deal right now.”
Giants' Stephen Piscotty: Reaches deal with San Francisco
Piscotty and the Giants agreed Monday on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Piscotty will get the chance to compete for a roster berth with the Giants during spring training, with a role as a short-side platoon outfielder likely being his most realistic path to winning a spot. The 32-year-old spent time in the Oakland and Cincinnati organizations in 2022, seeing all of his action in the majors with the former club. Over 139 plate appearances with the Athletics, Piscotty slashed .190/.252/.341 with a career-worst 34.5 percent strikeout rate.
NBA trade rumors: Heat won't swap Kyle Lowry for Russell Westbrook; 76ers interested in Jarred Vanderbilt
The NBA trade deadline is now less than a week away, and Kyrie Irving's request to be moved out of Brooklyn has added a whole new layer of intrigue. There are plenty of other rumors outside of Irving too, as teams are starting to kick things into hyperdrive leading up to deadline day.
Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Re-signs with SF on NRI deal
Hildenberger was re-signed by the Giants on Monday to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Hildenberger was limited to just six appearances in the minors last year with four of those coming with Triple-A Sacramento. The right-handed hurler has not pitched in the majors since 2021, when he made two appearances with the Mets. He provides some relief depth for the minors and isn't likely to be a factor for the Giants again in 2023.
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Will be primary 3B for KC
Dozier will be the primary third baseman for Kansas City to open the 2023 season according to Royals general manager J.J. Picollo, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "We want [Dozier] to get at-bats," Picollo said. "That's the best place for him to play." The Royals want Bobby Witt to settle in at shortstop, and while Dozier has played in the outfield as well, Kansas City wants the 31-year-old to man the hot corner to begin the 2023 season. He will have to hit better in order to justify staying in the lineup, however, as he hasn't posted an OPS above .750 since his breakout 2019 season.
Mets' Steve Cohen on MLB owners questioning his spending habits: 'They set the rules down, I'm following them'
Entering the 2023 season, the New York Mets have a $335 million payroll, which is the highest in Major League Baseball. Because of the team's spending habits, team owner Steve Cohen has drawn the ire of several other owners from around the league. He's not losing sleep over what other...
Orioles' John Means: Nearing mound work
Means (elbow) said Sunday's he's throwing from 140 feet and expects to throw off a half-mound at the start of spring training, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The left-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last April and isn't expected to be ready for big-league action until at least July, but it's still a good sign he's ramping up his throwing program. A more detailed return timeline should come into focus as Means increases his throwing intensity over the next couple months.
Why Mavericks, Nets are both winners and losers in Kyrie Irving trade, plus what Steph Curry's injury means
Good morning to everyone but especially to... When I wrote to you on Friday, dear readers, all was well -- or at least quiet -- on the Nets front. Top-four seed in the East, Kevin Durant nearing a return, Kyrie Irving keeping things afloat... not much to note. My, how...
MLB rumors: Giants, ace righty Logan Webb talking extension; Angels still looking to fill need
We are less than two weeks away from spring training, baseball fans. Here is each team's spring training reporting date. Now here are Sunday's hot stove rumors as you await baseball's return in a few weeks. Giants, Webb have had extension talks. The Giants and ace righty Logan Webb have...
Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, spread, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 predictions from NFL expert on 103-74 roll
The NFL's top seeds in each conference will collide when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday. The Chiefs (16-3), who are making their third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons, advanced with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. It was Kansas City's fifth AFC title game appearance in a row. The Eagles (16-3), who are making their second Super Bowl appearance in six seasons and fourth overall, crushed the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Game.
Cardinals head coach search reportedly down to two finalists as Brian Flores expected to become Vikings DC
The Arizona Cardinals had taken a lengthy process in finding a head coach since firing Kliff Kingsbury at the end of the season -- and finally are zeroing in on a small group of candidates. According to multiple reports, Arizona brought back three candidates for a second interview: Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Creating NFL 2022 Rookie Awards, from Best QB to Biggest Day 3 Gem: Brock Purdy, Lions defenders headline
The 2022 NFL draft class only had one quarterback picked in the first round and, weirdly, the last pick in the draft was the best quarterback of them all in Year 1. With only the Super Bowl remaining in the 2022 season, it's time to create awards to hand to deserving first-year pros.
Houston Dynamo valued at $425M ahead of 18th season
Data: Forbes; Table: Axios VisualsAs the Dynamo FC gears up for its 18th season, the team is worth $435 million, per Forbes' latest valuations. That's about $150 million less than the average valuation of teams across Major League Soccer. Driving the news: LAFC is the first MLS franchise to be worth $1 billion. Not bad for a team that joined the league less than a decade ago for a $110 million expansion fee, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes. By the numbers: The average MLS team is worth $579 million, up a staggering 85% since 2019, the last time Forbes published these figures.The big picture: Even the least valuable franchise right now (Colorado Rapids: $350 million) is worth more than the average franchise was just four years ago ($313 million).State of play: The home of the Dynamo and women's soccer team the Dash has been recently renamed Shell Energy Stadium and is undergoing significant upgrades for fans, including new mesh seating, an expanded indoor premium area and notable energy conservation efforts.
Super Bowl 2023 prediction, odds: Eagles' balance may trump Chiefs' resume
The Super Bowl is upon us, and we couldn't have asked for a better matchup to close the 2022 NFL season. It's the No. 1-seed Chiefs against the No. 1-seed Eagles -- a battle between two of the league's most explosive offenses, two of this year's MVP finalists, and both literal and proverbial brothers, with star siblings Travis and Jason Kelce squaring off on the field, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid up against the franchise that employed him for more than a decade.
