Data: Forbes; Table: Axios VisualsAs the Dynamo FC gears up for its 18th season, the team is worth $435 million, per Forbes' latest valuations. That's about $150 million less than the average valuation of teams across Major League Soccer. Driving the news: LAFC is the first MLS franchise to be worth $1 billion. Not bad for a team that joined the league less than a decade ago for a $110 million expansion fee, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes. By the numbers: The average MLS team is worth $579 million, up a staggering 85% since 2019, the last time Forbes published these figures.The big picture: Even the least valuable franchise right now (Colorado Rapids: $350 million) is worth more than the average franchise was just four years ago ($313 million).State of play: The home of the Dynamo and women's soccer team the Dash has been recently renamed Shell Energy Stadium and is undergoing significant upgrades for fans, including new mesh seating, an expanded indoor premium area and notable energy conservation efforts.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO