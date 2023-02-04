ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
MESQUITE, NM
nextcity.org

Where The Employees Bought The Landscaping Business

Landscapers from Accent Landscape Contractors in El Paso are now worker-owners. (Photo by Jorge Salgado) Thanks to an innovative investment firm that helps employees buy the business where they work, the landscapers bought their landscaping company in El Paso, and the plumbers bought their plumbing company in Denver. In this...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NM State Police team up with Las Cruces PD for ‘crime suppression’ operation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police are teaming up with the Las Cruces Police Department on an eight-week “proactive crime suppression operation”  in Las Cruces. The joint operation began Wednesday, Feb. 1. Officers will conduct saturation patrols in areas known for criminal activity in Las Cruces. Officers will also hold warrant roundups, targeting […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Concern over Las Cruces car thefts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Las Cruces say they are concerned about a rising trend of vehicle thefts in the city. The Dona Ana Sheriffs Office said in 2022, 353 vehicles were reported stolen from the county's unincorporated areas, more than double the year prior. Officials said thieves are stealing vehicles The post Concern over Las Cruces car thefts appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Residents concerned over large predatory cats in Las Cruces neighborhoods

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the Las Cruces Police Department, several Las Cruces area residents have reported seeing large predatory cats in residential neighborhoods during the last few weeks. The sightings are leaving some residents concerned since large cats have been known to roam into residential areas and prey on pets. Pet owners […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

