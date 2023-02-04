Read full article on original website
Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
‘In shock’: Las Cruces residents see a 50 percent increase in gas bill
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Many Las Cruces residents saw a 50 percent increase in their gas bill in January. Las Cruces Utilities says prices are the highest the city has seen from the San Juan Basin where Las Cruces gets 33 percent of its gas. The San Juan Basin is in the Four Corners […]
We About to Have Some Extra Daylight Up in Here! Here’s When El Paso Begins Observing Daylight Saving
Man, the year sure is flying by. Hard to believe that we’ll soon have to give back the hour we got in November. Yup, the time of the year we inaccurately call Daylight Saving Time (Because we don't really save any daylight) is nearly upon us. And yes, it’s ‘saving’ and not ‘savings’.
Where The Employees Bought The Landscaping Business
Landscapers from Accent Landscape Contractors in El Paso are now worker-owners. (Photo by Jorge Salgado) Thanks to an innovative investment firm that helps employees buy the business where they work, the landscapers bought their landscaping company in El Paso, and the plumbers bought their plumbing company in Denver. In this...
NM State Police team up with Las Cruces PD for ‘crime suppression’ operation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police are teaming up with the Las Cruces Police Department on an eight-week “proactive crime suppression operation” in Las Cruces. The joint operation began Wednesday, Feb. 1. Officers will conduct saturation patrols in areas known for criminal activity in Las Cruces. Officers will also hold warrant roundups, targeting […]
Concern over Las Cruces car thefts
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Las Cruces say they are concerned about a rising trend of vehicle thefts in the city. The Dona Ana Sheriffs Office said in 2022, 353 vehicles were reported stolen from the county's unincorporated areas, more than double the year prior. Officials said thieves are stealing vehicles The post Concern over Las Cruces car thefts appeared first on KVIA.
Residents concerned over large predatory cats in Las Cruces neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the Las Cruces Police Department, several Las Cruces area residents have reported seeing large predatory cats in residential neighborhoods during the last few weeks. The sightings are leaving some residents concerned since large cats have been known to roam into residential areas and prey on pets. Pet owners […]
Employees claimed business in Anthony, New Mexico has not paid them months worth of work
ANTHONY, N.M. — The employees of Karing Hands, a company in Anthony, New Mexico, said the business closed for good on Thursday without paying their workers almost two months worth of paychecks. Employees told CBS4 they tried contacting the owners about the money but did not have much luck.
Man shot, killed after allegedly striking police vehicles in Anthony, Texas
UPDATE: A man in his late 30s was shot and killed in Anthony, Texas, after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Las Cruces and then struck law enforcement vehicles after being confronted by officers in Anthony, Texas, a spokesman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. Las Cruces police responded to reports of a […]
Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM
MESQUITE, New Mexico (KVIA)- Officials from the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office responded to a train vs. car crash that happened off of Highway 478 in Mesquite, NM. According to Doña Ana County Sheriff, Kim Stewart, the call came in at around 9:40 Saturday morning. Sheriff Stewart said a train traveling westbound towards Las Cruces The post Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM appeared first on KVIA.
