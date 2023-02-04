Maryland men’s basketball put together one of its most lopsided conference victories in program history Saturday night, dominating Minnesota, 81-46. The Terps came out firing to start both halves and left no room for the Golden Gophers to even test them throughout the contest. Fifteen Maryland players saw the court, led by four double-figure scorers; Julian Reese (16), Jahmir Young (14), Donta Scott (13) and Ian Martinez (11). In all, the Terps shot 52.4% from the floor and 42.9% from three to go along with 23 points off 16 forced turnovers, 40 points in the paint and a +6 margin on the glass.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO