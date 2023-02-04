Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
William Lucas and the Accidental Drive Over the Smith Avenue High Bridge (January 23, 1962)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
Related
247Sports
How close is red-hot Maryland basketball to being ranked again?
If you were hoping Maryland basketball would return to the national rankings thanks to its recent hot streak, well, no such luck. In fact, surprisingly, the Terps weren't close to the top 25. Maryland received 12 points in this week's AP Poll, the ninth-most in the 'Others receiving votes' ledger....
247Sports
Maryland 81, Minnesota 46: Road Slump Shattered | Reese Red-Hot | Standings Climb
After regaining its confidence with a perfect three-game homestand, Maryland's trip to last-place Minnesota was a tailor-made chance to end its slump away from home. The Terps pounced on the opportunity -- and the Golden Gophers -- dominating from start to finish en route to a resounding 81-46 win that ended their six-game road losing streak and propelled them into a four-way tie for third place in the Big Ten standings.
testudotimes.com
Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball at Minnesota
Maryland men’s basketball is back on the road to take on Minnesota at 9 p.m. The Terps are looking for their first conference road win (0-5) against one of the worst teams in the Big Ten. Maryland would also win its fourth straight with a victory. This is your...
247Sports
Maryland basketball: "A great feeling' for Terps in historic blowout win
Maryland men’s basketball put together one of its most lopsided conference victories in program history Saturday night, dominating Minnesota, 81-46. The Terps came out firing to start both halves and left no room for the Golden Gophers to even test them throughout the contest. Fifteen Maryland players saw the court, led by four double-figure scorers; Julian Reese (16), Jahmir Young (14), Donta Scott (13) and Ian Martinez (11). In all, the Terps shot 52.4% from the floor and 42.9% from three to go along with 23 points off 16 forced turnovers, 40 points in the paint and a +6 margin on the glass.
247Sports
Maryland men's lacrosse: Terps open title defense with a defensive show against Richmond
Coming into the Maryland men's lacrosse season opener Saturday in College Park against Richmond, all eyes were focused on the offensive end to see who exactly would replace a slew of graduated offensive players from last year's national champions. But despite the dizzying flow of new players shuffling on and off the field on offense, Maryland's defense sparked its 15-4 win over the Spiders.
No. 3 Gophers Upset No. 1 Ohio State, Huskies Tie Miami U
The St. Cloud State University, University of Minnesota, and College of St. Benedict women's hockey teams opened the weekend with big conference wins, the Granite City Lumberjacks and St. Cloud Norsemen both notched weekend opening shutout wins, while the St. Cloud State men's hockey team settled for a tie with Miami University, and the SCSU baseball team returned to action with a doubleheader split Friday. Meanwhile, Northern State proved to be too much for both St. Cloud State basketball teams, and the Minnesota Timberwolves dropped a close one at home to the Magic. On Saturday the CSB basketball team and St. John's University basketball and hockey teams will resume MIAC competition and the Gopher men's basketball team will host Maryland.
hyattsvillewire.com
Wawa Set to Return to College Park After 16 Years
Wawa is coming back to College Park after a 16-year absence. The Pennsylvania-based chain of convenience-store-slash-eateries will open a new location at 10050 Baltimore Ave., next to the College Park Ikea store. The 4,736-square-foot store will be the first in the city since 2007, although it has one farther north...
thewhiskeywash.com
Whiskey Review: Sagamore Spirit Penny’s Proof Maryland Straight Rye 2022 Release
Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by the party behind it. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. “There is no one article made in Baltimore that has done more to spread the fame of...
Maryland leaders take polar plunge in support of Special Olympics
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Thousands of people gathered at the edge of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland Saturday to jump into the freezing waters all in the name of charity. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 27th annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge was held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland.
WUSA
$49 Million | Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder puts Maryland estate on the market
POTOMAC, Md. — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has officially put his Potomac estate up for sale Monday. Snyder purchased the estate from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor in 2000 for $8.64 million. The five-bedroom, 12.5-bath mansion is listed for a reported $49 million asking price. That...
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Man Wins Ravens’ Season Tickets For The Next 20 Years
PASADENA, Md. – Angelo Contrino III said he has been dealing with sleepless nights and early mornings since last month, anticipating the conclusion of the Maryland Lottery’s 2022 Ravens second-chance promotion. Six finalists win $10,000 Lottery prizes in Ravens second-chance promotion. The Pasadena resident was one of six...
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area
Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
fox5dc.com
'Extremists' arrested in foiled plot to destroy 5 Maryland energy facilities: FBI
WASHINGTON - A -area woman and an Orlando-area man were arrested by the FBI on charges surrounding a plot to destroy energy facilities in Maryland. Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville, MD, reportedly collaborated with Orlando native Brandon Clint Russell on a plan to shoot up energy substations in Norrisville, Reisterstown and Perry Hall.
Legal fight over Baltimore Orioles, Angelos family fortune ends after brothers drop claims
BALTIMORE -- The Angelos brothers have dropped their legal fight over the Baltimore Orioles, their family fortune and their father's law firm, according to court documents obtained by WJZ. John and Louis Angelos along with their mother, Georgia, agreed on Friday to dismiss with prejudice "all claims, including all counterclaims and defenses." . Dismissing the lawsuits with prejudice means the brothers won't be able to file the same lawsuits again. Peter Angelos, patriarch of the family and majority owner of the Orioles, remains incapacitated after a collapse in 2017 and is suffering from advanced-stage dementia, according to court documents. John Angelos serves as...
americanfarmpublications.com
Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame
HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
Bay Journal
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
Comments / 0