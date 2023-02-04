Read full article on original website
jackcentral.org
Schenck breaks assist record, but Lumberjacks fall in overtime to Montana
It was a bittersweet loss for the NAU Lumberjacks against Montana as senior guard Regan Schenck surpassed the NAU record for assists, previously held by Sade Cunningham since 2009. Yet they fell short in overtime 76-80 and suffered their third conference loss of the season at home, falling 7-4 in the Big Sky.
montanasports.com
Aanen Moody keeps hot streak going as Montana Grizzlies hold off Northern Arizona
MISSOULA — You can see the joy creep onto Aanen Moody's face ever so subtly. Over the last two games, each time the Montana guard makes a basket, the announcer says "Aaaaanen" followed by a response of "Mooooody" from the Dahlberg Arena crowd. Even in tight games, a slight...
Missoula man, woman speak out in hopes of getting kidney transplant
Jerri Lewis and Jason Fellin are both on dialysis until they can each gather all that’s required to move forward with surgery.
More Summer Fun! Raising The Roof Tour Makes Stop In Montana.
The Kettlehouse Amphitheater has announced some really great acts coming up for this summer. One of those is:. ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS: Raising The Roof Tour. From rocker legend, Robert Plant and country music's sweetheart, you will get a beautiful blend of bluegrass and toe-tapping rhythm. You will be addicted to their sound in moments.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
When Driving To Bridger Bowl At 7am Is Too Late To Park
Slow moving traffic lines heading up Bridger Canyon is nothing new on powder days. God help you if you're driving up on a weekend powder day. Your chances of getting a place to park and enjoy your day of skiing are dwindling. There ARE things we can do to alleviate the parking issue, but my faith is not that high.
Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale
Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
montanasports.com
No. 2 Bozeman High downs No. 1 West; Gallatin dominates Belgrade
BOZEMAN — Despite coming off a tough loss the night before to Billings West and being without junior big Quinn Clark, Bozeman Gallatin came out of the gate strong and took the lead at the end of the first quarter 19-15. The Raptors extended their lead to a sizable 78-42 win led by senior Eli Hunter.
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
Making the case for Gallatin College
Last week, lawmakers from a pair of legislative committees spent hours poring over a list of proposed building projects within the Montana University System. As is often the case in long-range planning discussions, the scope of the requests was vast — funding for fire and heating system upgrades, accessibility improvements, interior renovations, as well as authority to spend privately donated dollars on new facilities for nursing and computer science programs.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident
A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
Missoula singer, songwriter Maris continuing her musical journey
Over the years, we’ve covered a lot of local performers because Missoula is, after all, a town filled with talented musicians. But our favorite has to be a young woman named Maris.
Powder Day Redo? 10″ Mountain Snow Possible Near Bozeman
Monday might be a little sketchy. Just when you finished all the shoveling and chipping away at ice in the driveway, another storm is moving in that may dump up to 10" of fresh powder in the higher elevations surrounding Bozeman. This might be a fantastic opportunity for locals who...
Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
In-person inmate visits returning to Missoula jail
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has announced in-person visitation is returning to the Missoula jail after being stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBCMontana
Man shot on 300 block of Brooks Street
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department reports a man was shot in the 300 block of Brooks Street Sunday afternoon. Officers received a call around 4 p.m. reporting shots fired in the area. Officers responded on scene and found an injured male with a gunshot wound. The person...
Travelers get creative to bypass I-90 closure at Livingston
Dozens of crashes were reported before the shutdown, including an overturned tanker carrying asphalt oil.
