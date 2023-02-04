Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
texasmetronews.com
Prayer answered: Alabama State to be Jackson State 2023 homecoming opponent
It took five months, but the prayers of Eddie Robinson Jr. were finally answered. That’s because Alabama State is scheduled to be the homecoming opponent of Jackson State on Oct. 14. — something the second-year head coach desired during his infamous postgame rant after a controversial midfield exchange with then-Tigers coach Deion Sanders last season.
Grambling State snatches win against Alabama State
Miracle Saxon's late jumper pushed the Lady Tigers to victory against Alabama State. The post Grambling State snatches win against Alabama State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Alabama (AHSAA) high school basketball playoff brackets: 2023 area tournament matchups, game times
The 2023 Alabama (AHSAA) high school boys and girls basketball playoffs start this week with area tournament game across the state. The area semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 6-8, with the area championship games scheduled for Feb. 9-10. Teams that advance to the area championship game ...
riverregionsports.com
Former Pike Road HS coach Browning leaves Greenville for ASU gig
Greenville High football coach Patrick Browning announced his resignation from the position on Friday morning, accepting a position at Alabama State University as a passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Hornets. Browning had served as the Pike Road football coach since its inception before leaving last season for...
Unlike in Memphis, Montgomery police fight release of brutal bodycam footage
Despite a court ruling suggesting that Montgomery police used excessive force, and despite the family’s call for the body camera footage to be made public, the four-year-old video of a police dog biting and killing a Black man remains private. A federal judge last week denied immunity for Montgomery...
altoday.com
Thomas Govan announces candidacy for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals
Montgomery attorney, career prosecutor, and Air Force officer Thomas Govan announced today that he will seek the Republican Party nomination for an open seat on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals in the March 2024 primary. Govan has spent his entire career in public service as a prosecutor. He currently...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
matadornetwork.com
How To Experience The Rich Black History of Montgomery, Alabama
Black Americans have an intricate tapestry in American history that is often whitewashed, erased, or forgotten. We hear about prominent leaders who decided to stand up against racism, segregation, and injustice, but truthfully, there are many unsung heroes who have bravely sacrificed. Montgomery, Alabama, is often referenced as the birthplace of the Civil Rights movement — and rightfully so — but the city’s influence in justice extends beyond movements like the Freedom Rides and Montgomery Boycott. On a recent trip to this city steeped in legacy and activism, I had an intimate lesson in Black history that will leave any novice or veteran learner enriched, enlightened, and empowered.
‘Selma’s Still Here’: New single by Alabama musicians raises money for tornado relief
A group of Alabama musicians has released a single to raise money for tornado relief in Selma. They’re using their talents to help folks affected by a devastating storm that slammed into the historic city on Jan. 12, cutting a wide swath of destruction through the downtown area. “Selma’s...
wvasfm.org
Local church provides aid to Selma
Residents in Selma are getting help from a number of individuals and organizations including the Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Montgomery. The church’s Beacon Center is providing meat, vegetables, fruits and pantry items to Selma’s residents affected by the recent tornadoes. Senior Pastor Richard Williams says the church’s...
WSFA
First Alert: Cool & dry Saturday, warmer Sunday and beyond
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday starts off cold and will remain chilly even under sunshine. Afternoon highs will only warm into the 50s and winds will be breezy out of the east around 5 to 10 mph. A weak disturbance will bring more clouds to the area Saturday afternoon, night...
tourcounsel.com
High Point Town Center | Shopping mall in Prattville, Alabama
High Point Town Center is a lifestyle center located in Prattville, Alabama, United States, across from the Prattville Towne Center. The 900,000-square-foot (84,000 m2) mall opened in 2008 but remained largely vacant leading to its sale at a bankruptcy auction in July 2011.
apr.org
Lost and Found Facebook page to help Selma tornado victims find missing items
A Facebook group is helping reconnect storm victims with lost belongings after last month’s deadly tornadoes in Alabama. It’s called the “Missing Items, Documents, Photos from Alabama Tornados.” The group is open to anyone who has found an item. Or anyone looking for possessions after the recent storms across the state. Group creator Lori Rikard encourages those living or hunting in the surrounding areas to be on the lookout for lost items.
WSFA
Tornado debris still remains in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Much of the debris on Broad Street from last month’s tornado has already been picked up. If you go deeper into the Selma neighborhood, it doesn’t look much different from when the tornado hit, and residents want change. ‘I’m so fed up with the...
WSFA
Prattville police seek assistance locating missing man
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are seeking community assistance in locating a missing man. According to the department, Willie James Moss, 52, was last seen at his residence on Malone Court Sunday around 4:30 p.m. He is described as being 5′07″ and 185 pounds and last seen wearing black jeans, a grey jacket and Nike shoes.
WSFA
Montgomery seeking to revamp aging community centers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Newtown Community Center is a popular place for kids to play and churches to host events, but it is also aging. In fact, only five of the city’s 23 community centers are in “good or fair” condition. “None of them were in...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery police investigate two shootings Friday night
Montgomery police are investigating two shootings Friday night that injured three people. The first happened around 10:55 p.m. in the 4700 block of Aaron Street. Officers and fire medics were called to the location on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
WSFA
Man dead after crashed car found in Dallas County creek
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an overnight crash that claimed the life of a Selma man. According to ALEA, Nicolas L. Johnson, 32, was killed when the 2004 Lincoln Town Car he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert before overturning in a creek. Troopers said Johnson was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
WSFA
Man accused of driving under the influence in deadly Prattville wreck
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man police say is responsible for a deadly wreck in Prattville last month is now facing charges. The wreck happened on Jan. 4. According to a deposition filed this week, police say Cody Allen McLaren, 32, was driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance on Cobbs Ford Road that night. Police say he went through the intersection of E. Main Street and McQueen Smith Road, where he collided with another vehicle.
elmoreautauganews.com
Three Stolen Vehicles recovered in Autauga County
On Wednesday, February 1,2023, Investigator Porath was contacted by Prattville Police Department regarding three stolen vehicles that may be in the county. On Saturday, February 4,2023, Porath followed a lead as to the possible location of the stolen vehicles. After further investigation, Investigator Porath, along with Cpl. Hill, went into the woods and discovered three vehicles matching the description of the stolen vehicles. All three vehicles were then confirmed to be stolen from the City of Prattville and recovered at that time. The matter remains under investigation.
Comments / 0