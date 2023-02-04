ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Era Cap extends official Little League sponsorship

By NCPA Staff
 2 days ago

South Williamsport, Pa. — New Era Cap Co Inc., the manufacturer of official on-field Little League World Series player caps, has agreed to a four-year extension of its sponsorship of Little League.

New Era Cap has been supplying Little League World Series players with hats since 1994. The company became a formal partner of Little League Baseball and Softball in 2000.

“We could not be more grateful for the unwavering commitment from our partners at New Era Cap over the past two decades and are thankful to have the opportunity to continue to grow our relationship,” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

“As an industry leader at every level of the baseball and softball, New Era Cap gives our Little Leaguers and fans the opportunity to look and feel like the true all-stars on and off the field and we are excited to see what new opportunities this continued partnership allows us to accomplish in the future.”

In addition to players' on-field caps and visors, New Era Cap provides replica and souvenir caps for Little League fans. The company also helps Little League with design, marketing, and other forms of support.

“At New Era, we value our roots while embracing the next generation of athletes,” said Tim Shanahan, New Era Senior Director of Licensed Products. “That’s what makes us so excited about extending our partnership with Little League Baseball and Softball - by supporting young athletes, we create opportunities for growth in leadership, confidence, and teamwork. New Era is proud to be part of the team growing the reach and impact of the sport nationally and globally.”

New Era Cap is an active participant in the Little League World Series Fan Zone with customized games, gifts, and pins. Their products are featured in the World of Little League Museum and store and the Little League Main Gift Shop throughout the year, letting fans show off their team's colors and favorite styles.

In addition to their partnership with Little League, New Era Cap has a long-standing official partnership with Major League Baseball. The company provides marketing support and the official on-field caps for the annual MLB Little League Classic.

