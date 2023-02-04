ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump Claims A Tearful Ron DeSantis Sought His Endorsement In 2018. “He Begged Me For An Endorsement”

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URfnT_0kcTk1tc00 Former President Donald Trump claims a tearful Ron DeSantis literally begged him for an endorsement during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign (TFP File Photo)

Former President Donald Trump claims a tearful Ron DeSantis literally begged him for an endorsement during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign, saying he was ready to drop out of the election if he didn’t secure Trump’s blessing.

According to The Daily Wire on Friday, the 45th president gave his version of events from five years ago, saying the current Republican governor of Florida had “tears coming down from his eyes” as he pleaded with Trump to save his flailing campaign.

“Ron DeSantis got elected because of me. You remember he had nothing. He was dead. He was leaving the race,” Trump claimed in an interview with conservative podcaster Hugh Hewitt.

VIDEO: "Explosion In The Sky" Caught On Camera In Billings, Montana, After Military Jet Zooms By

“He came over, and he begged me, begged me for an endorsement. He was getting ready to drop out. I gave him an endorsement, and as soon as I gave that endorsement, in fact, I said you’re going to have a hard time.”

Continuing, Trump claimed DeSantis said, “If you endorse me, I’ll win.”

“And there were tears coming down from his eyes,” Trump added. “He said if you endorse me, I’ll win. I said, ‘You know what, Ron was one of 150 people that was on television.’ I mean, Jim Jordan was the best, and others were great. But he was one of 150, Hugh, that was on television, and he was supporting me on the impeachment hoax number one, and a little bit on the impeachment hoax number two. And I said I don’t know [Republican candidate] Adam Putnam, so we’ll do it.”

Trump has ratcheted up the rhetoric against Florida’s popular governor, yet DeSantis has declined to engage directly.

As one example, a reporter recently asked DeSantis about Trump’s criticism.

Florida Gov. DeSantis Admin To Revoke Venue Liquor License That Allowed Kids To See 'Sexual' Drag Show

“I roll out of bed, I have people attacking me from all angles. It’s been happening for many, many years,” DeSantis said.

“The good thing is, is that the people are able to render a judgment on that whether they re-elect you or not. And I’m happy to say — you know in my case — not only did we win re-election, we won with the highest percentage of the vote that any Republican governor candidate has had in the history of the state of Florida. … That verdict has been rendered by the people of the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Coast Guard sends SOS to DeSantis

How bad is the Biden border crisis? So bad that White House staffers can’t even keep track of who they are asking to help bail them out of the catastrophe they created. Last week, after more than 300 Cuban immigrants landed at Dry Tortugas National Park and Key West, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency and activated the Florida National Guard to help manage the situation. He even joked he would send President Joe Biden the bill since it is Biden’s nonexistent immigration enforcement policies that caused the current wave of illegal migration.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump fuels DeSantis feud by posting video of Florida governor saying he wants to be like Paul Ryan: ‘Wow’

Donald Trump has escalated his feud with Ron DeSantis by posting a video of the Florida governor in which he says wants to be like former House Speaker Paul Ryan, whose now a Trump critic. Mr Trump’s only comment on the footage, which was posted on his Truth Social page on Tuesday, was “wow!”“I would be somebody who would be different, I think you see that I’ve been recognized nationally as being somebody who would be different, who would be a leader, who could be somebody like a Paul Ryan very quickly,” Mr DeSantis says in the footage. Following...
FLORIDA STATE
Mediaite

Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
MONTANA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Bashes DeSantis as a ‘Globalist’ Jeb Bush Fan Because Why the Hell Not

Donald Trump wants to make America great again, and so on and so forth, but now that he’s started rallying for 2024, the former president seems a little more interested in cutting down Ron DeSantis. He followed up a pair of low–energy rallies packed with well-worn talking points on Saturday by bashing the Florida governor as “disloyal” and, on Monday, labeling him a “globalist” while tying him to Jeb Bush, Trump’s favorite punching bag from the 2016 primary. “Ron DeSanctimonious, who I made Governor in BOTH the Primary & the General, is also a Globalist, & so are his donors,”...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is following the Ron DeSantis roadmap

As a child raised in the pressure cooker of a high-profile political family, it seems, in retrospect at least, inevitable that Sarah Huckabee Sanders would eventually follow in her father's footsteps and enter the political limelight herself — first as the most visible staffer in the Trump administration outside of the president himself, and now as the newly elected governor of Arkansas, occupying the same position her father Mike Huckabee held nearly 15 years prior.  In her inauguration address on Jan. 10, Sanders acknowledged the historical significance of her recent gubernatorial win, saying "this day is especially notable because I happen to be the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

