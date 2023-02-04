How to Watch the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl
Getting you set for today's Senior Bowl.
2023 Reese's Senior Bowl
National vs American
Hancock Whitney Stadium, 2:30 p.m. EST
For rosters of today's game, click here .
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: NFL Network
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: 104.5 The Zone
Live updates: Follow @AllPanthers_ or @Callihan_ on Twitter
