Reddoe
2d ago
Treated my C-PTSD and ANXIETY. I don't take big Pharmacy's drugs for it anymore...Loving the freedom from the drugs that made me dopey for years that I can't even remember because of the drugs.
Reply(3)
32
Me
2d ago
Some people get paranoid when they smoke, therefore pot does not help their anxiety. My husband is a good example, pot will have him ducking shadows, his Xanax calms him down then he’s fine.
Reply(32)
26
shark fear
2d ago
Oh yeah, pharmaceutical drugs aren't potent at all & you can never get addicted to them, 🤣🤣🤣 What a delusional moron. You're like the people that watched "reefer madness" & thought it was real.
Reply(3)
9
Comments / 161