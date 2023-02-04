Read full article on original website
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
I Paid $250K for a Failing Business. Here is What I LearnedChris FreylerMilford, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Detroit Lions strike gold in post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Draft
If you are a crazy Detroit Lions fan like I am, and cannot get enough of anything and everything regarding the NFL Draft, you probably paid close attention to the Reese's Senior Bowl, and the week leading up to it. You also probably know that it is the week leading up to the game that is extremely valuable as teams (and scouts and reporters) are able to see the prospects up close as they participate in specific drills that focus on exposing weaknesses and identifying strengths. With the Senior Bowl officially in the books, the post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Drafts have started to drop, including one from Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports.
Cowboys take a massive L with Kellen Moore replacement
The Dallas Cowboys have replaced Kellen Moore in-house, as they promoted offensive analyst Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator. Kellen Moore and the Cowboys parted ways at the end of the season, with the Boise State product taking on a new challenge with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers feature one...
James Harrison reacts to Antonio Brown claims in the only way he could
Antonio Brown blamed former Steelers teammate James Harrison for giving him CTE with an illegal helmet and Harrison had the perfect reaction to the claim. Pittsburgh Steelers and workout legend James Harrison hasn’t been on an NFL field since the 2017 season. But his former teammate, wide receiver Antonio Brown, brought him back into the news on Saturday with a wild claim.
Sean Payton tells Team 3 to take a hike during Broncos intro presser
Sean Payton is not going to tolerate Team 3’s nonsense as the Denver Broncos head coach. After being named the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, Sean Payton made it abundantly clear that Team 3 is not going to be wreaking havoc inside of the Broncos building this season.
Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe
Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 2/4: Senior Bowl Prospects, Bengals Weirdness, and Quiet from Berea
It’s Saturday morning, 7 AM, and I’m supposed to bloviate about this Browns-free mess of news we have before us this morning?. Sure, we have a few Browns overviews of players of interest from the Senior Bowl, but most Browns fans can take a look at the rosters and pluck out the fast-rising wide receiver and interior defensive linemen from there. Jake looked at which ones the Browns should covet yesterday, and I’ve learned not to question Jake (lest I look even dumber than usual). But you can read those other ones if you want.
Yardbarker
Offseason 2023 Mock Draft 2.0 — Post Senior Bowl (5 Rounds)
The Falcons have dipped heavily into the Senior Bowl group in recent years; last year they selected Desmond Ridder, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, Justin Shaffer, and DeAngelo Malone out of the group; five of their eight draft picks. In 2021, they selected Richie Grant, Frank Darby, Ta’Quon Graham, and Darren Hall; four of their eight draft picks. They also picked up Feleipe Franks as an undrafted free agent. It’s safe to assume they will be dipping into this group heavily once again. After watching some guys improve their stock, who could be on Atlanta’s radar? I’ll be updating this after the combine, after free agent signings, and before the draft. Additionally, if there are any big trades, I’ll make another one as well. If you want to check out Mock Draft 1.0, it’s linked below:
Chiefs could steal star receiver from division rival this offseason
If the Chargers have to cut star wide receiver Keenan Allen to get under the cap, the Chiefs could be one of his most intriguing suitors. Last year Keenan Allen made headlines in Chiefs country by claiming Tyreek Hill’s departure was going to “expose some people.”. He was...
iheart.com
OTD 2019: Bengals hire Zac Taylor
Let's leave Homer Rice, David Shula, Dick LeBeau and Bruce Coslet out of our conversation. Those four coaches were a combined 60-143 (.296) in parts of 15 seasons with the Bengals. And no disrespect to Bill 'Tiger' Johnson but he was head coach for just two plus seasons. He went...
5 Bears draft prospects who impressed at Senior Bowl
Game tape will always be the most important aspect when evaluating players in the draft, but we already know that Bears GM Ryan Poles also highly values Senior Bowl performances. Last year, the Bears drafted four players who participated in the Senior Bowl: Braxton Jones, Velus Jones Jr., Dominique Robinson, Ja’Tyre Carter. They also claimed Sterling Weatherford off waivers after the Colts cut him to trim their roster to 53 players. This year, Poles and his staff may lean on the Senior Bowl even more, since they’ll have unique intel from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who acted as a head coach during the game. If so, here are five names to keep an eye on, after impressive showings throughout the week of practices and the game itself.
Kevin Steele might only be a placeholder DC for Alabama
Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as the next Alabama defensive coordinator, but one report suggests he could merely be a placeholder for the Tide. When both coordinator jobs opened up for the Alabama Crimson Tide, fans were immediately dreaming about the staff that Nick Saban could assemble. But now that Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele have been hired to fill the offensive and defensive coordinator roles, respectively, some have viewed the end result as a bit of a disappointment.
Yardbarker
Bengals Select Tight End, Cornerback In Latest Major Mock Draft
ESPN's Matt Miller dropped his first two-round mock draft this week. The Bengals selected a tight end and a cornerback in the exercise. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer went to Cincinnati with the 28th pick. "The first of a loaded tight end group comes off the board as the Bengals look...
Eagles safety savagely defends Nick Sirianni from division rival’s smack talk
Philadelphia Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson responded to New York Giants defensive back Julian Love’s critical comments about head coach Nick Sirianni. The Philadelphia Eagles held a head coaching search after the 2020 season and hired then-Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. Just two years into his tenure, he has proven to be the right choice, as he led the team to the Super Bowl.
New Alabama defensive coordinator candidate has a touch of Iron-y
Alabama’s new defensive coordinator target is both a friendly face and a familiar foe. After winning so many Iron Bowls, Nick Saban could look to bring in some Steele to the Alabama equation. Unlike iron, steel does not rust. Although Kevin Steele is in his mid-60s, the Johnny Cash...
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays
The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
When does the 2023 CFB season start?
Find out when the 2023 college football season will start, as August is officially the start of gridiron royalty for every FBS team. The 2022-23 college football season was capped off with Georgia thrashing TCU in a 65-7 rout to win the national championship for the second-straight year and completing a perfect 15-0 season, becoming the 63rd undefeated national champion to do so.
Patrick Mahomes updates injury status at Super Bowl media night
Patrick Mahomes gave an update on his injured ankle at Super Bowl media night that should have Chiefs fans feeling even more confident. There have been a slew of updates on Patrick Mahomes’ injured ankle since the AFC Championship. This one comes straight from the horse’s mouth. Mahomes...
