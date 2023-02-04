ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Warn your children: Robots and AI are coming for their careers

For five years or so, I have been running around as a pale imitation of Paul Revere, yelling, “The robots are coming! The robots are coming!” At schools, social settings, with family and friends, or even to complete strangers with whom I fell into conversations, I have uttered the same warning: “It’s critical that you…
Vox

Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?

Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones

Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
CoinTelegraph

It’s time to own your digital identity

Usernames and passwords are a staple of the modern internet, and almost every service out there uses this method as credentials for access. This has led to some notable issues — one being that the data must then be stored on private servers outside of a person’s control, and the other being that these servers don’t always have the best security. The nature of this system takes power away from individuals, who can only hope their data is safe.
marktechpost.com

Unveiling the True Potential of Artificial Intelligence by Shifting from Model-Centric to Data-Centric AI

Artificial Intelligence is the ability of computers and machines to perform tasks that would generally require human intelligence. AI has the potential to revolutionize countless characteristics of society and transform many paths of human existence. A basic Artificial Intelligence system requires both data and models to operate perfectly. They both work concurrently to produce the desired outcome. People familiar with AI would agree that more significance is given to model-building. But the well-known Machine Learning expert Andrew NG shared his opinion in a recent conference saying that now it’s the time to focus more on data as there have already been a lot of advancements in the models and algorithms. Spending time and effort on data would help reveal AI’s real worth in various sectors like healthcare, government, technology, and manufacturing.
CoinTelegraph

Starkware commits to open source its ‘magic wand’ Starknet Prover

Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution StarkWare announced plans to open source its proprietary Starknet Prover under the Apache 2.0 license, which has processed 327 million transactions and minted 95 million nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to date. The prover is the crucial engine Starkware uses to roll up hundreds of thousands of...
salestechstar.com

Anthropic Forges Partnership With Google Cloud to Help Deliver Reliable and Responsible AI

Leading AI startup leverages the power of Google Cloud TPUs and GPUs to accelerate safe, cutting-edge AI. Google Cloud announced a new partnership with Anthropic, an AI startup focused on safety and research. Anthropic has selected Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider, giving it the compute power necessary to build reliable and trustworthy AI systems. Additionally, Google Cloud intends to build large-scale, next-generation TPU and GPU clusters that Anthropic plans to use to train and deploy its cutting-edge AI systems.
makeuseof.com

How to Become a Video Game Designer: A Step-by-Step Guide

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A video game designer is a professional who creates and develops the concept, mechanics, and overall design of a video game. It is a highly sought-after career and combines creativity, technology, and storytelling to create immersive experiences for players around the world.
Tech Times

The Role of UX Design in the Success of Web3: Enhancing User Experience in the Decentralised Web

Designing the user experience is one of the most important aspects of any product, website, or service. A positive user experience assures that customers will continue to use your product. However, user experience design involves more than simply making people happy. It is necessary to comprehend their demands and behaviors in order to design something that meets their requirements.
retailleader.com

Retail Minute: Efficiencies with Robotics and AI

Automation of the retail industry across all sectors, from supply chains to fast food restaurants to e-commerce AI took over the news this week. All of this is centered around making retail more efficient and more cost effective in retailers daily activities. Hi, I’m Elizabeth Lafontaine, chief retail analyst, here...
CoinTelegraph

‘Decentralized Infura’ may help prevent Ethereum app crashes: Interview

Infura is developing a decentralized marketplace of data providers that will help to prevent Web3 app crashes in the future, according to a Feb. 6 Cointelegraph interview with Infura researcher Patrick McCorry. McCorry stated that the new “Dfura” or “decentralized Infura” will help to ensure that blockchains remain decentralized by...
monitordaily.com

NETSOL Becomes API Gateway Delivery Partner

NETSOL Technologies, a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, announced it became an API gateway delivery partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS). With this extended APN partnership, NETSOL will have access to AWS API Gateway, a fully managed service that makes it easy for developers to create, publish,...
investing.com

AI startup Cohere in talks to raise funding at $6 billion plus valuation -sources

(Reuters) - Cohere, an AI foundation model company that competes with Microsoft-backed OpenAI, is in talks to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a funding round that could value the startup at more than $6 billion, sources told Reuters, in the latest sign of the investment frenzy around generative AI.
NASDAQ

Oracle (ORCL) Cloud Helps Red Bull Racing Prep for Season 2023

Oracle ORCL recently announced that Oracle Red Bull Racing will increase the use of the Oracle Cloud to create new opportunities for fan engagement, including the incredible ability to design the livery of the new car, the RB19. The team will also increase its competitive edge on the track thanks...

