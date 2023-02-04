ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Families invited to McMillen Health Family Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week McMillen Health is hosting a series of programs to help make families healthier. McMillen Health executive director Nicole Fairchild stopped by WANE 15 to talk more about the event. You can hear more in the interview above. McMillen Health Family Day is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Kung Fu Tea opens its doors at Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bubble tea lovers, it’s time to make your way to Jefferson Pointe. Kung Fu Tea opens Monday, Feb. 6. Prior to this Fort Wayne location, the closest location was Fishers, Indiana. The chain has over 250 locations in the United States. The menu...
FORT WAYNE, IN
tourcounsel.com

Five Points Mall | Shopping mall in Marion, Indiana

Five Points Mall, formerly North Park Mall, was an enclosed shopping mall in Marion, Indiana, U.S. Opened in 1978, the mall's anchor stores are Roses Discount Store. Planet fitness & Applebee's are other major tenants. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Carson's, and JCPenney. Outparcel properties...
MARION, IN
Paulding County Progress

Community rallies behind boy with rare brain disorder

PAULDING – Nicholas Schlueter clutched the shoe rack and squeezed it as hard as he could. “PAIN. PAIN. MY EYE” were the only words the seventh grader could muster, as he pointed to his left eye and held the top of his head. Nicholas always had an unusual,...
PAULDING, OH
WTHR

John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

New tourism ‘Master Plan’ set for Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, Visit Fort Wayne announced a new plan geared toward attracting tourism to Allen County. The initiative includes building a 10-year roadmap to define tourism-based economic growth and development that will contribute to a healthy community and high quality of life for residents, according to Visit Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Philharmonic free concert ahead of next negotiations meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players` Association performed a free concert Saturday evening of chamber orchestra favorites for the community. This is the third concert presented by the musicians during the current labor dispute between the musicians and management of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. The program had...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Philharmonic Musicians remain on strike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The on-going negotiation battle between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association and Fort Wayne Philharmonic management continues. On Sunday, according to a release, musicians remain on strike following 4 hours of negotiations with Philharmonic management. The two parties have agreed to a wage package that...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Record heat outpacing record cold in Fort Wayne

Only a few days into 2023, we had our first high temperature record of the year when a high of 62° was recorded on January 3. Only time will tell how many more records will fall this year, but what we can report is that, over the past 5 decades, dating back to the 70s, the percentage of days with record heat has been increasing and the number of days with record cold has been decreasing.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

There’s a Reason to go to Avilla

AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
AVILLA, IN
WANE-TV

WATCH: Movers transport historic barn in Ohio

CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio barn that’s nearly a century old is on the move Friday. The structure, which stands at 4,000 square feet, is being transported almost a mile down the road in Convoy. At one time, horses and cattle called the barn home. Now, the...
CONVOY, OH
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation looks back on 2022, forward to 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the past year, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation completed numerous projects to improve parts of the city. But the work is not done. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the accomplishments of 2022, and what’s in store for 2023. You can learn more in the interview above.
FORT WAYNE, IN
KISS 106

3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America

Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

1 rescued from S. Calhoun apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters rescued one occupant from a burning building on S. Calhoun Street late Sunday night. The fire started around 10:45 p.m. at 1836 South Calhoun, near the intersection with W. Masterson Avenue. When fire crews arrived, flames were coming from a second floor apartment.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

FWPD investigating Monday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile in life-threatening condition Monday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of Oaklawn Court at 10:34 a.m. at the River Pointe Townhomes apartment complex just southeast of downtown. Police say a juvenile was shot outside and staggered to a nearby apartment for help.
FORT WAYNE, IN

