ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 potential Max Fried trade destinations as his Braves relationship sours

Max Fried’s remaining time with the Atlanta Braves seems, at best, tenuous. This comes after a negative development between the two sides as Atlanta won its arbitration case over the ace left-hander, filing for a $13.5 million salary figure for 2023. Fried filed at $15 million for the season, which is only $1.5 million more, but that’s just a microcosm of the larger point: this relationship between player and organization appears to be souring.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t

These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants Sign Sean Newcomb To Minor League Deal

The Giants announced their invitees to Major League Spring Training on Monday, revealing within that they’ve inked left-hander Sean Newcomb to a minor league pact. It’ll be the third organization in the past calendar year for Newcomb, a former top prospect who was the centerpiece of the Braves’ return for Andrelton Simmons back in Nov. 2015. Newcomb spent the 2016-22 seasons in the Braves organization, getting several looks at the MLB level but never replicating the promise he showed early in his career, when he logged a 3.87 ERA through his first 332 1/3 big league innings (2017-19). Command was an issue even then, and the Braves moved Newcomb to the bullpen in 2019, but it was nonetheless a promising start to Newcomb’s time in the Majors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets hire Carlos Beltran for unspecified front office role

The Mets have hired Carlos Beltran for an unspecified position in their front office, according to Jon Heyman, Joel Sherman, and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The news comes a little over three years after Beltran stepped down as the club’s manager in the aftermath of the Astros sign-stealing scandal, as Beltran ended up resigning without ever actually managing the Mets in a regular-season game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy