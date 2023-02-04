Read full article on original website
Max Fried’s remaining time with the Atlanta Braves seems, at best, tenuous. This comes after a negative development between the two sides as Atlanta won its arbitration case over the ace left-hander, filing for a $13.5 million salary figure for 2023. Fried filed at $15 million for the season, which is only $1.5 million more, but that’s just a microcosm of the larger point: this relationship between player and organization appears to be souring.
These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
The Giants announced their invitees to Major League Spring Training on Monday, revealing within that they’ve inked left-hander Sean Newcomb to a minor league pact. It’ll be the third organization in the past calendar year for Newcomb, a former top prospect who was the centerpiece of the Braves’ return for Andrelton Simmons back in Nov. 2015. Newcomb spent the 2016-22 seasons in the Braves organization, getting several looks at the MLB level but never replicating the promise he showed early in his career, when he logged a 3.87 ERA through his first 332 1/3 big league innings (2017-19). Command was an issue even then, and the Braves moved Newcomb to the bullpen in 2019, but it was nonetheless a promising start to Newcomb’s time in the Majors.
The Houston Astros could look to add one more name in free agency before the start of the 2023 MLB season. Could Jurickson Profar be the answer?
It’s Monday, and time to start the week with some of the latest MLB news and notes, including a new and notable addition to the New York Mets front office plus tidbits regarding Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers pitching. MLB news: Carlos Beltran reportedly moving to New York Mets...
The Los Angeles had two weeks to make a decision on Trevor Bauer after arbitrator Martin F. Scheinman reduced MLB’s record suspension from 324 games to 194 and immediately reinstated him from the restricted list. After exploring a potential trade, the team provided the right-hander with his unconditional release...
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
The Mets have hired Carlos Beltran for an unspecified position in their front office, according to Jon Heyman, Joel Sherman, and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The news comes a little over three years after Beltran stepped down as the club’s manager in the aftermath of the Astros sign-stealing scandal, as Beltran ended up resigning without ever actually managing the Mets in a regular-season game.
On Feb. 6, 2014, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced the signing of Justin Turner to a Minor League contract with a non-roster invitation to Spring Training. He became a free agent that offseason after getting non-tendered by the New York Mets. Turner made the Dodgers’ Opening Day roster as a...
