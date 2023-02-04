Andrew Kleske: Readers take note of editor's note that explains our publishing decisions

Jan. 28's Your Say essay package featured an editor's note explaining how essays were chosen and why some weren't. (U-T)

An editor’s note in last week’s Your Say essay package on reader assessments of Joe Biden’s first two years in office generated almost as heated a response as the essay question itself.

First, let me say I have never been a big fan of editor’s notes, which newspapers sometimes use as an aside to readers to explain why or how a coverage decision was made. [Editor’s note: The editor of the section is a fan.]

I prefer to let published content stand on its own merits because one of the hardest things to do is defend your editorial choices without sounding defensive. I fear some people may view editor’s notes as putting a thumb on the scale rather than an honest attempt to be transparent about why decisions were made. But they can add context an editor determines is helpful for readers to assess the content or the decision to publish it.

After reading four essays chosen for Saturday’s page (and five for our website where space wasn’t a factor), the editor of the section and I discussed whether to let readers know why the package didn’t include essays that were even more critical of the president and his policies.

We had received four of those and one that was too short and too vague to use, but the writers weren’t willing to change errors in them, so in the end, we included an editor’s note that read: “We received essays that were more critical of Biden that didn’t meet our standards, and the authors declined to fully address cited inaccuracies.”

“Your ‘standards,’” one reader replied. “That’s laughable, considering some of the pure garbage I’ve seen printed in your newspaper. Not quite ‘progressive’ enough, I suppose.” But politics had nothing to do with our decision.

In this case, the editor’s note was both an explanation of why we excluded some essays and a reminder for readers who want to weigh in from their own perspective that doing so requires them to stick to the facts. If people are relying on personal attacks or misinformation to argue a point, more than their argument is being lost. The goals of our forum — civility and accuracy — would be lost, too. We try to uphold those standards even if the pundits on cable TV news and talk radio shows don’t.

To be published, a letter, commentary or Your Say essay must be relevant, civil and accurate and all the journalists in our section go to great lengths to make sure every piece of writing we publish adheres to this standard.

Yet three of the essays we’d received attacked the president personally and without nuance, making comments about his age or mental acuity that were neither substantiated nor civil in the context presented. While two of the published essays did touch upon these topic areas, speculating if someone as old as Biden could or should be leading this nation, they did so thoughtfully and without passing judgments or making medical diagnoses few of us are professionally qualified to make.

Three of the essays argued that the president was responsible for actions he clearly wasn’t or that events had happened because of the president’s policies that had not actually occurred, or even that he was to blame for things that had been done or occurred during the previous president’s term.

And two sought to address legitimate areas of concern but relied upon political talking points that just don’t measure up with reality, topics the more nuanced essays we published touched on without hyperbole.

Energy policy and the border were two noteworthy examples.

While Biden did shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, he did not “stop all domestic oil production” nor “destroy” the U.S. oil industry as two writers charged, an argument that is untrue when record oil production and record oil company profits are being reported.

And while Biden did stop some border wall contracts launched under President Donald Trump and made promises to have a more humanitarian immigration policy, he did not enact an “open border policy,” nor is he letting “anyone that wants to come in.”

Similarly, we would not run essays that claimed Biden “saved the oil industry from certain doom” or that he “finally solved the nation’s immigration woes,” lacking any evidence that either claim is valid.

Many of our readers and letter and essay writers are passionate about their beliefs and their politics, and we want our forum to reflect that debate and devotion. We want to hear the pros and cons from all angles, but we can’t sacrifice truth in an effort to present diverse opinion.

One letter writer responded, “Come on, be fair. Print both sides.” We would love to. But both sides must stick to the facts.

