Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
Related
wgel.com
Both GJHS Scholar Bowl Teams Finish In Top 8
The two scholar bowl teams at Greenville Junior High School competed Saturday in the Mater Dei Scholastic Bowl Tournament. Both squads finished in the top eight, out of 25 teams, after pool play. The Greenville A team won all four of its pool games, recording wins over All Saints Academy...
wgel.com
Comets Win At Gillespie
The Greenville Comets improved to 5-0 in the South Central Conference with a 55-24 win at Gillespie Friday night. Gillespie led 6-5 with five minutes left in the opening quarter. The Comets regained the lead shortly afterward and were in front the rest of the night. It was 18-9 after...
wgel.com
Sports Shop Interview: Lady Comets Coach Quinn Hammann
The Greenville Lady Comets are winding down their regular basketball season next week with two games. They posted two victories this week, and remain in a tie for first place in the South Central Conference. Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Quinn Hammann after Thursday night’s home win.
wgel.com
Irma Mae Langham
Irma Mae Langham, 93, of Tamalco, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Hickory Estates Memory Care in Greenville. Irma was born October 20, 1929, in rural Keyesport, the daughter of Wesley and Lela Mae (Barth) Matheny. She attended a one-room schoolhouse until moving on to Greenville High School, where she graduated with the Class of 1947. On July 23, 1949, Irma married the love of her life, Alvin “A.J.” Langham at a ceremony held in their pastor’s home in Greenville. A.J. preceded her in death on January 18, 2010.
freedom929.com
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (2/6/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Just five Illinois counties are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 transmission, plus those five counties are rated at a medium risk of the virus. The rest of the state is considered at low levels of COVID-19 activity. However, State Public Health officials say the virus is still present and only 19 percent of the general population in Illinois has received one of the latest boosters. Nearly half of those 65 years old and older have received the latest bivalent booster. It was last week that Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that the State Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 will end in May.
wgel.com
Patrick J. “Pat” Horan
Patrick J. “Pat” Horan, age 78, of Trenton, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon surrounded by his family. He was born October 16, 1944 in Seattle, WA, a son of the late Martin and Helen, nee Larson, Horan. In...
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
wgel.com
Irma Perez
Irma Perez, age 91 of Beckemeyer, entered into rest on February 4, 2023, at Breese Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Perez was born on October 29, 1931. She married Manuel Perez on August 19 1950, in Breese and he preceded her in death on July 28, 2018. Mrs....
wgel.com
William C. “Butch” Sands
William C. “Butch” Sands, age 71 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, November 18, 1951, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of William and Ruth (nee Spicer) Sands. On Friday, May 10,...
1470 WMBD
Powerball jackpot increases to $747 million
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The multi-state Powerball jackpot grows again, after no one matched all winning numbers Saturday night. The winning numbers drawn are 02, 08, 15, 19, 58, and the red Powerball number of 10. That grows Monday’s jackpot to an estimated $747 million — or, $403.1 million after...
wgel.com
Factory Theatre Auditions Open To The Public Monday
Anyone in the Greenville area with a love of acting and community theatre is invited to audition for the Factory Theatre’s spring production of James and the Giant Peach. Auditions will be held from 5-7 pm on Monday, February 6, at GU’s Factory Theatre/Kelsey Building (401 E. Harris Ave, Greenville, IL).
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire at Centralia home confined to bathroom
Centralia City Firemen say damage to a home on Sunday afternoon was confined to the bathroom. They are crediting the occupant of the home in the 1000 block of Franklin Street with keeping the fire from spreading further. Whitney Johnson poured some water on the blaze before leaving the home.
Crash closes I-64 EB lanes
Crews are responding to a crash that took place on I-64 eastbound Monday morning.
stlmag.com
Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis
BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Superintendent stepping down
Godfrey-Lee — Superintendent Mike Burde is stepping down from his role to focus more on his family. “This was a difficult decision for our family,” he said. “However, we are at a point in which our own two daughters are our priority and need much more time and support from their dad.”
ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
edglentoday.com
Woman Found Deceased in Open Area on SRA Bradley R. Smith Drive in Troy
TROY - Troy Police Chief Brent Shownes has announced that Kathleen Kinkel, 77, of Troy, was found deceased in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Chief Shownes said the following: “At 8:19 a.m. on January 31, 2023, Troy Police Department responded to an open area south of the 1900 block of SRA Bradley R. Smith Drive in reference to a female laying on the ground not moving. It was determined that the victim was deceased. She was identified as Kathleen Kinkel, a longtime resident of Troy.”
Lightning Strikes St. Louis’ Gateway Arch with 300 Million Volts
I could say that I've found a shocking moment to share with you, but that would overload my pun meter. It truly is an awesome sight as there's a short, but sweet video of lightning striking the Gateway Arch in St. Louis with a massive charge of 300 million volts.
wgel.com
Mulberry Grove Business Burglarized
The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning at the Shakerag Bar & Grill in Mulberry Grove. According to the department, forced entry was made into the building around 6:25 a.m. Five gaming machines were damaged and three entered, with an undetermined amount of money taken.
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
Comments / 0