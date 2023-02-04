ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Salon

Proud Boys are right about one thing: It's ridiculous that Trump's not in prison

"President Trump told these people that the election was stolen," declared the lawyer for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio last week, during opening remarks for his client's trial on charges of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio and other Proud Boys who believed they were acting on Trump's wishes when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are merely "scapegoats" for the government, he continued, because it would be too hard to put the ex-president on the witness stand, "with his army of lawyers."
Salon

It's not just Trump: A sobering new report chronicles the extensive GOP war on democracy

In the days after the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, there was widespread hope across Beltway media that the violence of that day would cool the Donald Trump-fueled Republican hostility towards democracy. Not only had the insurrection itself failed but so had all the other efforts Trump had made to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump and his allies had made over 200 overtures to state officials to throw out the results of the election, according to the final report of the House-appointed January 6 committee. Trump filed 62 lawsuits in an effort to have the results evacuated, only to see the effort totally fail. A strong majority of Americans are repulsed by Trump's attacks on democracy. Four out of five Americans believe Trump acted "unethically or illegally" in trying to steal the 2020 election and nearly 70% say January 6 was a crisis point for the U.S. Under the circumstances, it was reasonable to expect the GOP to back down from these unpopular anti-democratic activities.
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Jr. Ripped Apart For Not Making Sense In Latest Instagram Post: 'Your Grasp Of English Is Embarrassing At This Point'

Donald Trump Jr. was ripped apart for not making sense in his latest Instagram post.On Wednesday, January 25, the political guru, 45, uploaded a picture of Donald Trump Jr., President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton which read, "Select all squares with people who can declassify documents." In the photo, the only picture checked off was his father's. "Yup. Fact check disclaimer this uses the tent has as opposed to had while they were in power so I just want to make sure we are clear that it had the power when the documents and question were taken because while everyone...
Business Insider

ABC anchor calls out Sen. Marco Rubio during tense exchange over Chinese spy balloon: 'This happened 3 times under the previous president'

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images ABC anchor Jonathan Karl called out Sen. Marco Rubio during a tense exchange on Sunday about the Chinese spy balloon. During Rubio's appearance on ABC's "This Week," the Florida senator was asked if President Joe Biden should have acted against the military's advice and shot the suspected spy balloon down over the US mainland. The balloon was spotted floating over Montana, near a nuclear missile base. Rubio conceded that falling debris from the balloon "could hurt, harm, or kill people." But the senator also hit out at Biden for what he said was weakness in the face of China's provocations. 
NBC News

Here’s the real reason why Trump is back on Facebook

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden, in Virginia, speaks on the economy. ... NBC’s Courtney Kube, Carol E. Lee and Abigail Williams explain the administration’s reversal on sending U.S. tanks to Ukraine. ... Donald Trump gets his Facebook and Instagram accounts reinstated. ... Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says he’s running for re-election, NBC’s Marc Caputo reports. ... And meet 2022’s leading vote-getter (who just happened to lose his race).
Jameson Steward

Is Donald Trump Going to Prison?

The Georgia grand jury completed its investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law during the 2020 election. By the way some folks are acting, you would think Donald Trump going to prison is a done deal. Others dismiss entirely the idea that President Trump could go to prison - or even if he did anything illegal in the days following the 2020 presidential election.
