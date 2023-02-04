Read full article on original website
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
abovethelaw.com
Mike Pence Tries To Get Back In Trump's Graces By Admitting That He, Too, Pocketed Classified Documents
Can everyone who does not have classified documents in their garage please step forward? Just everyone who worked at the White House and managed to walk out the door without multiple secret documents?. Bueller? Bueller?. As CNN was first to report, former Vice President Mike Pence has joined the ranks...
Proud Boys are right about one thing: It's ridiculous that Trump's not in prison
"President Trump told these people that the election was stolen," declared the lawyer for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio last week, during opening remarks for his client's trial on charges of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio and other Proud Boys who believed they were acting on Trump's wishes when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are merely "scapegoats" for the government, he continued, because it would be too hard to put the ex-president on the witness stand, "with his army of lawyers."
An ex-Romney presidential campaign strategist says Nikki Haley 'embodies the collapse' of the Republican Party
Ex-Romney strategist Stuart Stevens on MSNBC blasted Nikki Haley for her expected White House bid. "No one else really embodies sort of the collapse of the party as well as Nikki Haley," he said. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, served as the US Ambassador to the UN under Trump.
Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss
The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.
Trump rages on Truth Social after ex-prosecutor reveals “many bits and pieces of evidence” to indict
Mark Pomerantz, a former senior prosecutor on the Manhattan district attorney's team investigating former President Donald Trump and his organization's business dealings, said there are "many bits and pieces of evidence" the district attorney could use to bring criminal charges against the former president. Pomerantz made the comments in a...
Prosecutor busts Trump’s lawyers falsely denying facts that they "admitted in other proceedings"
Former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Law and Crime News reports that New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking more sanctions against former President Donald Trump over his attorneys'...
If Donald Trump Gets Reelected, What 'Will Soon Happen Again'?
Trump has previously pledged to crush the "left-wing censorship regime" and "destroy" drug cartels if elected in 2024.
Kamala Harris defends not going to border during Arizona trip, promises to go again
Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday defended her decision not to visit the southern border while on a trip to Tonopah, Arizona, telling a local reporter that Congress must act on immigration.
It's not just Trump: A sobering new report chronicles the extensive GOP war on democracy
In the days after the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, there was widespread hope across Beltway media that the violence of that day would cool the Donald Trump-fueled Republican hostility towards democracy. Not only had the insurrection itself failed but so had all the other efforts Trump had made to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump and his allies had made over 200 overtures to state officials to throw out the results of the election, according to the final report of the House-appointed January 6 committee. Trump filed 62 lawsuits in an effort to have the results evacuated, only to see the effort totally fail. A strong majority of Americans are repulsed by Trump's attacks on democracy. Four out of five Americans believe Trump acted "unethically or illegally" in trying to steal the 2020 election and nearly 70% say January 6 was a crisis point for the U.S. Under the circumstances, it was reasonable to expect the GOP to back down from these unpopular anti-democratic activities.
Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp says Trump 'didn't do a good enough job' of making the case for a second term in 2020
"President Trump and his reelection didn't do a good enough job of telling people what he had done and what he wanted to do," Kemp told Politico.
Donald Trump Jr. Ripped Apart For Not Making Sense In Latest Instagram Post: 'Your Grasp Of English Is Embarrassing At This Point'
Donald Trump Jr. was ripped apart for not making sense in his latest Instagram post.On Wednesday, January 25, the political guru, 45, uploaded a picture of Donald Trump Jr., President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton which read, "Select all squares with people who can declassify documents." In the photo, the only picture checked off was his father's. "Yup. Fact check disclaimer this uses the tent has as opposed to had while they were in power so I just want to make sure we are clear that it had the power when the documents and question were taken because while everyone...
ABC anchor calls out Sen. Marco Rubio during tense exchange over Chinese spy balloon: 'This happened 3 times under the previous president'
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images ABC anchor Jonathan Karl called out Sen. Marco Rubio during a tense exchange on Sunday about the Chinese spy balloon. During Rubio's appearance on ABC's "This Week," the Florida senator was asked if President Joe Biden should have acted against the military's advice and shot the suspected spy balloon down over the US mainland. The balloon was spotted floating over Montana, near a nuclear missile base. Rubio conceded that falling debris from the balloon "could hurt, harm, or kill people." But the senator also hit out at Biden for what he said was weakness in the face of China's provocations.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Donald Trump Predicts Kari Lake Will Be 'Victorious' in Rally Phone Call
The former president called during the defeated gubernatorial candidate's "Save Arizona" rally.
Here’s the real reason why Trump is back on Facebook
WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden, in Virginia, speaks on the economy. ... NBC’s Courtney Kube, Carol E. Lee and Abigail Williams explain the administration’s reversal on sending U.S. tanks to Ukraine. ... Donald Trump gets his Facebook and Instagram accounts reinstated. ... Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says he’s running for re-election, NBC’s Marc Caputo reports. ... And meet 2022’s leading vote-getter (who just happened to lose his race).
Republicans said they chose Trump's DC hotel out of convenience. They've spent almost nothing there since he sold it.
Trump made millions from Republican spending at his DC hotel while president. Now that it's just the Waldorf Astoria, the spending has dried up.
Trump Operatives Laughed About Talking to Black People During 2020 Campaign
Leaked audio features members of Trump's campaign team in Wisconsin speaking in a meeting shortly after Election Day.
Is Donald Trump Going to Prison?
The Georgia grand jury completed its investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law during the 2020 election. By the way some folks are acting, you would think Donald Trump going to prison is a done deal. Others dismiss entirely the idea that President Trump could go to prison - or even if he did anything illegal in the days following the 2020 presidential election.
Trump 2016 Campaign Paying $450,000 To Settle Suit Over Nondisclosure Agreement
The deal will also negate hundreds of other campaign NDAs ruled "unduly burdensome."
