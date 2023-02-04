Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo Cheerleading Tiger Boys Beat Gadsden Tiger Signs and WrestlingAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Small Alabama Town's Residents Stunned That Farmer Secretly Paid Pharmacy Bills for YearsHerbie J PilatoGeraldine, AL
A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his deathVictorGeraldine, AL
He secretly paid for strangers' prescriptions; after his death, a grateful community gave him a big honorPete LakemanGeraldine, AL
Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSAlabama State
Related
13 North Alabama students nominated to US Service Academies
Almost 50 Alabama students were nominated to U.S. Service Academies by Senator Tommy Tuberville — with 13 of those here in the Tennessee Valley.
New Vice Provost Selected for Jacksonville State University
Jacksonville, AL – The JSU Media department released that Dr. Staci Stone, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities since 2018, has been named vice provost of the university, effective Feb. 1. In her new role, she will oversee Online@JSU, Faculty Commons, Institutional Research and Effectiveness, International House and Programs, Dual Enrollment, and Sponsored Programs. Dr. Tim Lindblom, dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, will serve as interim dean of Arts and Humanities.
Whitmire: Beneath college’s struggle is Birmingham’s decline
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. At...
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
WAFF
Applications live for Community Action utility assistance
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills. The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Yellowhammer News
Kristina Hendrix selected for new UAH leadership role
The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), a part of The University of Alabama System, has selected Kristina Hendrix to fill the newly created position of Vice President for Strategic Communications. UAH’s newest VP officially began her new role on Feb. 1. She reports directly to UAH President Charles L....
birminghamtimes.com
$12.1 Billion, 107,600 jobs: UAB Economic Impact Rises Dramatically in New Report
A new report shows the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s annual economic impact in Alabama grew from $4.6 billion in 2008 and $7.15 billion in 2016 to $12.1 billion in 2022 — a 41 percent increase since 2016 and a 163 percent increase since 2008. In 2022, UAB...
tourcounsel.com
Gadsden Mall | Shopping mall in Gadsden, Alabama
The Gadsden Mall is a regional 502,591-square-foot (46,692.2 m2) shopping mall on U.S. Route 411 (Rainbow Drive) in Gadsden, Alabama. Located at the interchange of Interstate 759 and U.S. Route 411, it is in the southern section of the city. It is anchored by Belk. The site of the mall...
Obituary: Margaret Brown Hale
Margaret Brown Hale, a resident of Cullman, Alabama, was born September 8, 1947, in Barbour County, Alabama. She departed this life on Feb. 2, 2023, at the age of 75. A devoted homemaker, loyal wife, and loving mother and grandmother, Ms. Hale dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, James Eddie Hale of Cullman, Alabama; her parents, Lloyd Quention Brown and Marie Norton Brown; and her sister Carolyn Carroll (A.B.). Ms. Hale is survived by a son, James Edward Hale of Cullman, Alabama (Margaret Alice (Mallie)); a granddaughter, Alice...
wbrc.com
Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-based medical practice is informing patients of a data breach that could have compromised personal information. Cardiovascular Associates (CVA), a physician practice with multiple locations in and around Birmingham, discovered on December 5 that systems within CVA’s network may have been subject to unauthorized activity.
Madison County warns of temporary water outage
The Madison County Water Department (MCWD) is warning residents of a temporary water outage Monday on Cobb Road.
weisradio.com
Fatal Mobile Home Fire in Cherokee County Claims Life of Centre Man / UPDATED
A mobile home fire on Highway 9 in Cherokee County claimed a life on Friday night. That fire was just south of Centre, with units from Centre, Spring Creek and Ellisville responding around midnight. Firefighters were on the scene until approximately 5:00 Saturday morning. The matter is being investigated by...
weisradio.com
Four Hurt in Friday Afternoon Wreck in Cherokee County
Four people were hurt, in a rather unusual, two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County late Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, that wreck took place on County Road 44 at around 4:40pm when a 2017 Dodge Ram struck a parked 2016 Ford F-150 – injuring the driver of Dodge (a female resident of Leesburg) – and three passengers in the vehicle. The parked Ford was reportedly unoccupied.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, February 6th
Carol Bailey, age 56 of Centre – FTA or previous charges of UPCSx2), UPODP (x4), UPOM 2nd, and UDOCS and a Bond Revocation/UPOCS. Jydon Cameron, 22 of Harvest, AL – FTA/Driving while Suspended. Arrests are based on probable cause, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty...
James Taylor playing 3 outdoor concerts in Alabama in 2023: How to get tickets
James Taylor will return to Alabama for three shows in 2023, playing outdoor venues in Orange Beach, Pelham and Huntsville. Promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment announced the dates on Monday. All are billed as “An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band.”. The legendary singer/songwriter, 74, has plenty...
wvtm13.com
UAB opens smell and taste clinic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It is estimated more than 60 percent of people who have had COVID-19 lose at least some of their taste or smell. UAB says roughly 45 percent of those people report extended smell loss. The Comprehensive Smell and Taste Clinic recently opened at UAB to help...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck
Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Grieving Family to Get Closure After 13 Years (News …. A mother's quest for answers in her son's death thirteen years ago may be coming to an end.
Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?
The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
Students ‘traumatized’ after active shooter confusion leads police to respond to wrong Alabama school
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — He hoped a bass guitar would save him. The eighth-grader at Magic City Acceptance Academy, an LGBTQ-friendly charter school in central Alabama, had picked up the instrument after a police officer, gun drawn, had ordered him and his classmates back into the auditorium where he’d just finished music class. The officer […]
weisradio.com
Trojans hold off Coosa Christian, advance in Class 1A, Area 12 basketball tournament
GAYLESVILLE – Kolby Brannon came out of the Gaylesville boys locker room drenched Tuesday evening. His beard was dripping with water, and he said he was cold, but it was feeling he wouldn’t trade for the world. The Trojans had just won a rare basketball postseason game. After...
Comments / 0