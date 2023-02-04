ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Calhoun Journal

New Vice Provost Selected for Jacksonville State University

Jacksonville, AL – The JSU Media department released that Dr. Staci Stone, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities since 2018, has been named vice provost of the university, effective Feb. 1. In her new role, she will oversee Online@JSU, Faculty Commons, Institutional Research and Effectiveness, International House and Programs, Dual Enrollment, and Sponsored Programs. Dr. Tim Lindblom, dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, will serve as interim dean of Arts and Humanities.​
JACKSONVILLE, AL
AL.com

Whitmire: Beneath college’s struggle is Birmingham’s decline

Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. At...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Applications live for Community Action utility assistance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills. The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Yellowhammer News

Kristina Hendrix selected for new UAH leadership role

The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), a part of The University of Alabama System, has selected Kristina Hendrix to fill the newly created position of Vice President for Strategic Communications. UAH’s newest VP officially began her new role on Feb. 1. She reports directly to UAH President Charles L....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tourcounsel.com

Gadsden Mall | Shopping mall in Gadsden, Alabama

The Gadsden Mall is a regional 502,591-square-foot (46,692.2 m2) shopping mall on U.S. Route 411 (Rainbow Drive) in Gadsden, Alabama. Located at the interchange of Interstate 759 and U.S. Route 411, it is in the southern section of the city. It is anchored by Belk. The site of the mall...
GADSDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Margaret Brown Hale

Margaret Brown Hale, a resident of Cullman, Alabama, was born September 8, 1947, in Barbour County, Alabama. She departed this life on Feb. 2, 2023, at the age of 75. A devoted homemaker, loyal wife, and loving mother and grandmother, Ms. Hale dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, James Eddie Hale of Cullman, Alabama; her parents, Lloyd Quention Brown and Marie Norton Brown; and her sister Carolyn Carroll (A.B.). Ms. Hale is survived by a son, James Edward Hale of Cullman, Alabama (Margaret Alice (Mallie)); a granddaughter, Alice...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-based medical practice is informing patients of a data breach that could have compromised personal information. Cardiovascular Associates (CVA), a physician practice with multiple locations in and around Birmingham, discovered on December 5 that systems within CVA’s network may have been subject to unauthorized activity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Four Hurt in Friday Afternoon Wreck in Cherokee County

Four people were hurt, in a rather unusual, two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County late Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, that wreck took place on County Road 44 at around 4:40pm when a 2017 Dodge Ram struck a parked 2016 Ford F-150 – injuring the driver of Dodge (a female resident of Leesburg) – and three passengers in the vehicle. The parked Ford was reportedly unoccupied.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, February 6th

Carol Bailey, age 56 of Centre – FTA or previous charges of UPCSx2), UPODP (x4), UPOM 2nd, and UDOCS and a Bond Revocation/UPOCS. Jydon Cameron, 22 of Harvest, AL – FTA/Driving while Suspended. Arrests are based on probable cause, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

UAB opens smell and taste clinic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It is estimated more than 60 percent of people who have had COVID-19 lose at least some of their taste or smell. UAB says roughly 45 percent of those people report extended smell loss. The Comprehensive Smell and Taste Clinic recently opened at UAB to help...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck

Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Grieving Family to Get Closure After 13 Years (News …. A mother's quest for answers in her son's death thirteen years ago may be coming to an end.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Catfish 100.1

Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?

The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
SECTION, AL

