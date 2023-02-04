ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Fox News commentator mocked for outrageously blaming slave trade on wind

A Fox News commentator took to Twitter to blast a New York Times columnist’s take on clean energy, suggesting that wind power facilitated the slave trade. In an opinion piece for The Times entitled The Dystopia We Fear Is Keeping Us From the Utopia We Deserve, Ezra Klein writes that “the advance of wind and solar and battery technology remains a near miracle. The possibilities of advanced geothermal and hydrogen are thrilling. Smaller, modular nuclear reactors could make new miracles possible, like cars and planes that don’t need to be refueled or recharged. This is a world progressives, in...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump invokes another racist attack on his transportation secretary, baselessly linking her to Biden documents

Donald Trump has revived his thinly veiled racist attack against his former transportation secretary Elaine Chao, whom the former president baselessly connected to Joe Biden’s classified documents case because of right-wing media scrutiny involving their alleged storage in Washington DC’s Chinatown.His statement on Truth Social from 23 January involves a series of disconnected right-wing media claims and conspiracy theories, all spuriously intertwined by Mr Trump’s ongoing attacks against Ms Chao and her husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.Mr Trump, using what has been derided as a racist nickname, asked whether she had “anything to do with Joe Biden’s Classified...
WASHINGTON, DC
North Platte Telegraph

Walter Olson: Be careful what you wish for in trying to outlaw lies

Should the law do more to punish lying about elections? Careful: Such proposals can curtail legitimate speech and give the government power it’s likely to misuse. Last term, Congress came close to passing a bill that would have prohibited individuals from knowingly deceiving others about various topics relating to federal elections, including eligibility and voter registration rules. Other schemes would punish some false statements about whether a given election was rigged or stolen. Despite urgings from Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington state lawmakers last year declined to pass a bill forbidding candidates from making knowingly false statements about an election’s legitimacy if those statements were intended to and did lead to lawlessness.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

History is Now “Misinformation” and a Threat to Democracy

After classifying virtually any disagreement on contemporary issues as disinformation, the leftist expert class has decided to go full Orwell and declare history to be disinformation. Some of the nation’s top historians are going after lies and misinformation about U.S. history in a new book. Nobody has heard of...
Refinery29

Americano Media Wants to Be “Fox News in Spanish”

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include comments from Americano Media. In recent political elections, far-right Spanish-language talking heads have been notorious for using digital platforms like Facebook and Whatsapp to spread fake news and unsubstantiated commentary. Many have been forced to use these channels because journalistic standards, like the process of fact-checking, make it difficult to air or publish false claims on news outlets. Unlike news platforms, on social media and mobile applications, anything goes. But a new Spanish-language conservative media company is hoping to give the right some legitimacy.
WASHINGTON STATE

