Fox News commentator mocked for outrageously blaming slave trade on wind
A Fox News commentator took to Twitter to blast a New York Times columnist’s take on clean energy, suggesting that wind power facilitated the slave trade. In an opinion piece for The Times entitled The Dystopia We Fear Is Keeping Us From the Utopia We Deserve, Ezra Klein writes that “the advance of wind and solar and battery technology remains a near miracle. The possibilities of advanced geothermal and hydrogen are thrilling. Smaller, modular nuclear reactors could make new miracles possible, like cars and planes that don’t need to be refueled or recharged. This is a world progressives, in...
“Ranting like a deranged hobo”: Conservative says Trump’s Truth Social posts show “deterioration”
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a Save America rally at Macomb County Community College Sports and Expo Center in Warren, Michigan, on October 1, 2022. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) National Review columnist Charles C.W. Cooke believes that former President Donald Trump has been more unhinged than usual,...
Trump rages on Truth Social after ex-prosecutor reveals “many bits and pieces of evidence” to indict
Mark Pomerantz, a former senior prosecutor on the Manhattan district attorney's team investigating former President Donald Trump and his organization's business dealings, said there are "many bits and pieces of evidence" the district attorney could use to bring criminal charges against the former president. Pomerantz made the comments in a...
MSNBC
'Disgusting, like a dog': See the unbelievable Trump-MSNBC segment (Comedian Matt Friend)
In this special comedy interview, actor and impressionist Matt Friend brings his best political impressions to “The Beat.” Among them are Mitch McConnell, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump. Friend also discusses his comedy heroes with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.Jan. 25, 2023.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Judge will allow prosecutors to use Trump's 'stand back and stand by' comment in Proud Boys trial
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors can use video of then-President Donald Trump telling the far-right group the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" in the trial against several of the group's leaders charged with seditious conspiracy.
Trump invokes another racist attack on his transportation secretary, baselessly linking her to Biden documents
Donald Trump has revived his thinly veiled racist attack against his former transportation secretary Elaine Chao, whom the former president baselessly connected to Joe Biden’s classified documents case because of right-wing media scrutiny involving their alleged storage in Washington DC’s Chinatown.His statement on Truth Social from 23 January involves a series of disconnected right-wing media claims and conspiracy theories, all spuriously intertwined by Mr Trump’s ongoing attacks against Ms Chao and her husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.Mr Trump, using what has been derided as a racist nickname, asked whether she had “anything to do with Joe Biden’s Classified...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Judge's Words May Come Back to Haunt Donald Trump
A federal judge said Tuesday that a California woman found guilty of charges related to the Capitol riot "followed then-President Trump's instructions."
Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld Sinks To Lobbing Personal Insult At Greta Thunberg
The mean comment came during "The Five" co-host's rant about President Joe Biden.
Failed Republican Candidate Defends Only Targeting White Voters
"It is so much easier to flip a union worker than it is an inner-city Black person," she said.
Trump Wastes No Time Attacking Facebook After He's Unbanned From Meta
Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced Wednesday that the former president will be reinstated to its platforms in the coming weeks.
Sunny Hostin criticizes American exceptionalism, Pledge of Allegiance: 'It hasn't met the dream'
Sunny Hostin criticized American exceptionalism during "The View" on Thursday while discussing the Pledge of Allegiance and said it hasn't met “the dream.”
Matt Taibbi says the Left's source for Russian disinformation bots were accounts of 'real Americans'
Matt Taibbi joined "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade" to reveal details behind the Russian disinformation bot narrative, saying it involved "very few Russians" if at all.
Fox News Host Calls for Possible U.S. Invasion of Canada
In an interview with a college professor Thursday, one Fox News host appeared to make a call for a possible invasion or military intervention in Canada by the United States, as he stated that he believed the U.S. should "liberate" Canada from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
North Platte Telegraph
Walter Olson: Be careful what you wish for in trying to outlaw lies
Should the law do more to punish lying about elections? Careful: Such proposals can curtail legitimate speech and give the government power it’s likely to misuse. Last term, Congress came close to passing a bill that would have prohibited individuals from knowingly deceiving others about various topics relating to federal elections, including eligibility and voter registration rules. Other schemes would punish some false statements about whether a given election was rigged or stolen. Despite urgings from Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington state lawmakers last year declined to pass a bill forbidding candidates from making knowingly false statements about an election’s legitimacy if those statements were intended to and did lead to lawlessness.
The Jewish Press
History is Now “Misinformation” and a Threat to Democracy
After classifying virtually any disagreement on contemporary issues as disinformation, the leftist expert class has decided to go full Orwell and declare history to be disinformation. Some of the nation’s top historians are going after lies and misinformation about U.S. history in a new book. Nobody has heard of...
Refinery29
Americano Media Wants to Be “Fox News in Spanish”
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include comments from Americano Media. In recent political elections, far-right Spanish-language talking heads have been notorious for using digital platforms like Facebook and Whatsapp to spread fake news and unsubstantiated commentary. Many have been forced to use these channels because journalistic standards, like the process of fact-checking, make it difficult to air or publish false claims on news outlets. Unlike news platforms, on social media and mobile applications, anything goes. But a new Spanish-language conservative media company is hoping to give the right some legitimacy.
