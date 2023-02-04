Should the law do more to punish lying about elections? Careful: Such proposals can curtail legitimate speech and give the government power it’s likely to misuse. Last term, Congress came close to passing a bill that would have prohibited individuals from knowingly deceiving others about various topics relating to federal elections, including eligibility and voter registration rules. Other schemes would punish some false statements about whether a given election was rigged or stolen. Despite urgings from Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington state lawmakers last year declined to pass a bill forbidding candidates from making knowingly false statements about an election’s legitimacy if those statements were intended to and did lead to lawlessness.

