Trampoline fight in Illinois involving more than 150 juveniles
A fight involving more than 150 juveniles broke out Saturday night.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested on multiple counts following fight with Centralia Police
A 33-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting arrest after allegedly striking a Centralia Police Sergeant in the head with a closed fist. Alan Hirsh of Frazier Avenue allegedly became involved in the altercation after police responded to a report of a...
wgel.com
MG Woman Pleads To Drug Charge
Kayleigh Jo Hughes, age 30, of Mulberry Grove, recently pleaded guilty in Bond County Circuit Court to a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The Class 3 felony alleged the defendant possessed less than five grams of the drug on January 13. After entering the guilty plea, Hughes was placed...
suntimesnews.com
Sparta Police announces arrests
SPARTA, Ill. – The Sparta Police Department has announced the arrest of two Sparta residents on separate warrants. According to the report 60-year-old Marc E. Weinhoffer and 57-year-old Dawn L. Weinhoffer were in a vehicle which was stopped for a traffic offense Thursday, Februrary 2nd at approximately 2:30 p.m.
wjol.com
ISP Receives Call About Motorist Displaying Gun On I-55
Illinois State Police received a call from a motorist this morning at about 8 a.m. about a passing motorist displaying a firearm. ISP was dispatched to I-55 and Route 30, but before crews arrived they were diverted to a crash at southbound I-55 at Renwick Road. No other information is available at this time.
wgel.com
Mulberry Grove Business Burglarized
The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning at the Shakerag Bar & Grill in Mulberry Grove. According to the department, forced entry was made into the building around 6:25 a.m. Five gaming machines were damaged and three entered, with an undetermined amount of money taken.
Arrest made for child's strangulation
Prosecutors claim Henry Hughes shot a man dead and killed a three-year-old in a south St. Louis home on February 2. Murder, burglary, and robbery charges have been filed against Hughes.
advantagenews.com
Alton police investigate gunfire during domestic incident
The Alton Police Department is investigating an alleged domestic incident in which they believe a gun was fired. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, but the victim sustained other injuries during the altercation. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 02/05/23...
nrgmediadixon.com
Illinois State Police Release Enforcement Figures for District 1 in the Month of January
Illinois State Police Troop 1 Captain Joseph Blanchette has announced enforcement figures and activity for January. Illinois State Police Troop 1 Troopers issued 585 citations, 613 written warnings, and made 23 criminal arrests during the month of January. Troopers issued 271 citations for speeding and 15 citations for distracted driving violations. There were 13 arrests for no valid driver’s license or driving while license suspended/revoked.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, February 5th, 2023
A 31-year-old Iuka man has been taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Damien Stanford of East Camp was taken into custody following an early Sunday morning traffic stop at Jefferson and Olive in Salem. 29-year-old Candice Ross of North Jefferson in Centralia posted $450 bond...
St. Louis mom lays down law with son, turns him into cops for carjacking pastor
A mom turned her 13-year-old son into police after he allegedly carried out a carjacking against a St. Louis pastor. The pastor welcomed the teen to his church.
wlds.com
Spfld Woman Arrested on Morgan County Warrant During Sangamon County Drug Investigation
A Sangamon County woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield this week. According to a release by Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell this afternoon, on Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 pm.
Teen boy fatally shot in the face Sunday night, police say
ST. LOUIS — A teenager was fatally shot in the face Sunday evening in St. Louis, police investigators said. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street, three blocks north of the Dome at America's Center in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood.
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia woman facing multiple Felony Charges in Fayette Co Court
A Vandalia woman is facing multiple Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 35 year old Andrea B. Holliday is charged with 2 Felony counts. Count 1 is Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine of 400 to 900 grams, which is a Class X Felony. Holliday is also charged with Aggravated Battery-Peace Office,...
Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal attorney will go to trial on charges of tampering with a victim
HANNIBAL, Mo. — After a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the case against Hannibal attorney Tyler White — accused of attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution — will move forward to trial on a date to be announced. White allegedly approached Kaylee O’Toole before...
nowdecatur.com
Temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun/magazine ban being considered in Macon County
February 6, 2023 – Another temporary restraining order halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on selling and possessing more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, February 4th, 2023
A 44-year-old rural Kell man was taken to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding failure to appear misdemeanor warrant on a battery conviction. James Garner was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond. 46-year-old Mary Frank of East 9th in Junction City posted a $1,000 bond and was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County has another COVID-19 related death
Marion County Health Department Administrator Mellissa Mallow has announced another COVID-19 related death. A man in his 70s who was positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death was a long term care resident and was vaccinated but not up to date. The death brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 221.
KFVS12
Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.
INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
