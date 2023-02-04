ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wgel.com

MG Woman Pleads To Drug Charge

Kayleigh Jo Hughes, age 30, of Mulberry Grove, recently pleaded guilty in Bond County Circuit Court to a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The Class 3 felony alleged the defendant possessed less than five grams of the drug on January 13. After entering the guilty plea, Hughes was placed...
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
suntimesnews.com

Sparta Police announces arrests

SPARTA, Ill. – The Sparta Police Department has announced the arrest of two Sparta residents on separate warrants. According to the report 60-year-old Marc E. Weinhoffer and 57-year-old Dawn L. Weinhoffer were in a vehicle which was stopped for a traffic offense Thursday, Februrary 2nd at approximately 2:30 p.m.
SPARTA, IL
wjol.com

ISP Receives Call About Motorist Displaying Gun On I-55

Illinois State Police received a call from a motorist this morning at about 8 a.m. about a passing motorist displaying a firearm. ISP was dispatched to I-55 and Route 30, but before crews arrived they were diverted to a crash at southbound I-55 at Renwick Road. No other information is available at this time.
wgel.com

Mulberry Grove Business Burglarized

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning at the Shakerag Bar & Grill in Mulberry Grove. According to the department, forced entry was made into the building around 6:25 a.m. Five gaming machines were damaged and three entered, with an undetermined amount of money taken.
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton police investigate gunfire during domestic incident

The Alton Police Department is investigating an alleged domestic incident in which they believe a gun was fired. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, but the victim sustained other injuries during the altercation. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 02/05/23...
ALTON, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Illinois State Police Release Enforcement Figures for District 1 in the Month of January

Illinois State Police Troop 1 Captain Joseph Blanchette has announced enforcement figures and activity for January. Illinois State Police Troop 1 Troopers issued 585 citations, 613 written warnings, and made 23 criminal arrests during the month of January. Troopers issued 271 citations for speeding and 15 citations for distracted driving violations. There were 13 arrests for no valid driver’s license or driving while license suspended/revoked.
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, February 5th, 2023

A 31-year-old Iuka man has been taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Damien Stanford of East Camp was taken into custody following an early Sunday morning traffic stop at Jefferson and Olive in Salem. 29-year-old Candice Ross of North Jefferson in Centralia posted $450 bond...
SALEM, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Vandalia woman facing multiple Felony Charges in Fayette Co Court

A Vandalia woman is facing multiple Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 35 year old Andrea B. Holliday is charged with 2 Felony counts. Count 1 is Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine of 400 to 900 grams, which is a Class X Felony. Holliday is also charged with Aggravated Battery-Peace Office,...
VANDALIA, IL
5 On Your Side

Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nowdecatur.com

Temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun/magazine ban being considered in Macon County

February 6, 2023 – Another temporary restraining order halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on selling and possessing more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect.
MACON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, February 4th, 2023

A 44-year-old rural Kell man was taken to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding failure to appear misdemeanor warrant on a battery conviction. James Garner was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond. 46-year-old Mary Frank of East 9th in Junction City posted a $1,000 bond and was...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County has another COVID-19 related death

Marion County Health Department Administrator Mellissa Mallow has announced another COVID-19 related death. A man in his 70s who was positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death was a long term care resident and was vaccinated but not up to date. The death brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 221.
MARION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.

INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
INA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy