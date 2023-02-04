ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

POLL: Should the Chiefs activate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Super Bowl LVII?

By Charles Goldman
 2 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs will soon have to decide whether they’ll activate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Edwards-Helaire began his 21-day practice window on Tuesday, Jan. 17, which means the Chiefs’ coaches, trainers and front office must make a decision on his return by Tuesday, Feb. 7. Ultimately, it will come down to Edwards-Helaire’s health, but there are also a few reasons good reasons why bringing him back would make sense.

Firstly, both Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco are banged up right now. They’re not banged up in the sense that they’re missing practice, but they do have injuries they’re currently working through. Those injuries could easily be aggravated in the Super Bowl and open up an opportunity for Edwards-Helaire, who is fresh after not having played since Week 11.

While fans haven’t been too thrilled with Edwards-Helaire’s production over the course of his career, one of his best games during the 2021 NFL season came against the Philadelphia Eagles back in Week 4. He had 14 carries for 102 yards and two receptions for 12 yards in the 42-30 win. This is a much different team, but their weaknesses almost work to his strengths. The Eagles allowed 86 receptions for 542 yards and three touchdowns to running backs this season. Playing in just 10 games this season, Edwards-Helaire has 17 receptions for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those receiving touchdowns even came on the same field they will be playing on in Super Bowl LVII.

On the flip side, the Chiefs typically only keep three running backs active on game day. If you activate Edwards-Helaire and make him active for the Super Bowl, it almost guarantees that Ronald Jones would be a healthy scratch. He hasn’t contributed a whole lot, but Kansas City has used him at times in short-yardage situations to some success. You’d essentially be sacrificing that should you activate Edwards-Helaire.

So what say you, Chiefs Kingdom? Should the Chiefs bring Edwards-Helaire back for the Super Bowl? Be sure to vote in the poll at the top of the page. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section down below and on Facebook and Twitter.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

