Greenville, IL

wgel.com

Sports Shop Interview: Comets Coach Todd Cantrill

After Friday night’s win by the Greenville Comets at Gillespie, 55-24, Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Todd Cantrill about the game and a big home contest Tuesday against Pana. Click below to hear their conversation:
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Lady Comets Play First Regional Game Saturday

The Greenville Lady Comets will be hosting their first Illinois High School Association Class 2A regional game this Saturday, February 11. The GHS girls, seeded seventh in the sub-sectional, will play ninth-seeded Trenton Wesclin at 2 p.m. The other quarterfinal game on Saturday is Red Bud at Columbia. Belleville Althoff...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Comets Win At Gillespie

The Greenville Comets improved to 5-0 in the South Central Conference with a 55-24 win at Gillespie Friday night. Gillespie led 6-5 with five minutes left in the opening quarter. The Comets regained the lead shortly afterward and were in front the rest of the night. It was 18-9 after...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Lady Comets Top Litchfield

After a slow start, the Greenville Lady Comets rallied against Litchfield Thursday night and pulled out 51-29 win. The victory improves the Lady Comets’ South Central Conference record to 6-1. With two games to play, they remain tied for first place. Thursday night, Litchfield led by five points multiple...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

William C. “Butch” Sands

William C. “Butch” Sands, age 71 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, November 18, 1951, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of William and Ruth (nee Spicer) Sands. On Friday, May 10,...
HIGHLAND, IL
wgel.com

Patrick J. “Pat” Horan

Patrick J. “Pat” Horan, age 78, of Trenton, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon surrounded by his family. He was born October 16, 1944 in Seattle, WA, a son of the late Martin and Helen, nee Larson, Horan. In...
TRENTON, IL
wgel.com

Irma Perez

Irma Perez, age 91 of Beckemeyer, entered into rest on February 4, 2023, at Breese Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Perez was born on October 29, 1931. She married Manuel Perez on August 19 1950, in Breese and he preceded her in death on July 28, 2018. Mrs....
BECKEMEYER, IL
5 On Your Side

2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
ILLINOIS STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Chinese balloon spotted drifting across southern Illinois

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was first tracked over Montana Thursday was allowed to continue drifting over the central U.S., eventually over Missouri by midday Friday and southern Illinois before sunset. The balloon was spotted over St. Joseph, Missouri, then on to Columbia and almost directly over St. Louis....
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Crews battle fire in Milstadt

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to an early morning garage fire in Milstadt, Ill. Monday morning. A call came out for a fully-engulfed garage fire in the 600 block of South Illinois Street. Reports are that there may be a victim inside. News 4 will update with more...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Fire at Centralia home confined to bathroom

Centralia City Firemen say damage to a home on Sunday afternoon was confined to the bathroom. They are crediting the occupant of the home in the 1000 block of Franklin Street with keeping the fire from spreading further. Whitney Johnson poured some water on the blaze before leaving the home.
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.

INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
INA, IL
wgel.com

Mulberry Grove Business Burglarized

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning at the Shakerag Bar & Grill in Mulberry Grove. According to the department, forced entry was made into the building around 6:25 a.m. Five gaming machines were damaged and three entered, with an undetermined amount of money taken.
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Iuka man airlifted to St. Louis hospital following 161 Extension crash

A 67-year-old rural Iuka man was airlifted from the scene of a one vehicle crash on the Route 161 extension about a half mile east of Route 37 Thursday night. The driver is identified as David Williams of Green Road. The Salem Fire Protection District said it appeared Williams had...
IUKA, IL

