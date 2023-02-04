ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Scarlet Nation

Film study: A breakdown of No. 4 Alabama basketball's win at LSU

At times it was murky for No. 4 Alabama in its 79-69 road victory at LSU on Saturday. The Tigers hung around in the second half due in large part to a season-best 31 free-throw attempts. This also wasn’t a typical game for star freshman Brandon Miller who dealt with...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Scarlet Nation

Davis, Tide overwhelm Tigers

After coming up just short on a free throw attempt on the wing, Hayley Frank got the ball back on a pass from Jayla Kelly on a second-chance shot. With an Alabama defender on her back, Frank used her powerful build to back into her opponent and create some space for a fadeaway jump shot along the baseline that put her team up eight points with six minutes left in the first half.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Scarlet Nation

The 3-pointer: Three takeaways from Alabama's win at LSU

Alabama basketball has already surpassed last season’s win total with eight games remaining in its SEC slate. The No. 4 Crimson Tide continued its perfect start to conference play Saturday, beating LSU 79-69 on the road. Alabama (20-3, 10-0 in the SEC) is 10-0 in league play for just...
BATON ROUGE, LA

