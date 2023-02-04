After coming up just short on a free throw attempt on the wing, Hayley Frank got the ball back on a pass from Jayla Kelly on a second-chance shot. With an Alabama defender on her back, Frank used her powerful build to back into her opponent and create some space for a fadeaway jump shot along the baseline that put her team up eight points with six minutes left in the first half.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO