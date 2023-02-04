Read full article on original website
Dougie Peoples makes more history, as Maroons thump Park in historic night at the MAC
Dougie Peoples made history tonight scoring is 1,412th point, the most in boys varsity basketball history. (Photo Butte Central Basketball) History was made again by another Maroon tonight, Dougie Peoples came in needing only 11 points to surpass Jumping Joe Kelly for most all time points in Butte boys basketball history, he did it in the 3rd quarter as the Maroons cruise to victory led by their big three of Dougie Peoples, Eric Loos, and Kyle Holter.
Shelby CANCELS Games!
Because of the poor weather over Marias Pass, Shelby Schools has canceled tomorrow's (Saturday) games in Columbia Falls. I'll be keeping you posted on my Puff Man Blog, & we'll keep you updated on KSEN, & K 96FM.
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
Discount grocery chain opens another new Montana store
A large discount grocery warehouse store recently opened another new location in Montana. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Chef's Store, a fast-growing warehouse-style supermarket, opened its newest Montana location in Helena, according to local sources.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
EHM Outbreak in Montana
Three horses in Flathead County, Montana, tested positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), and two additional cases are suspected. The horses are spread across three different barns and developed neurological signs. So far, four of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized due to the severity of disease. The fifth is displaying mild clinical signs and is under quarantine. Exposed horses from the affected premises are also subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure.
Man jailed following weekend pursuit through downtown Kalispell
A man is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center after leading law enforcement on a weekend pursuit through Kalispell.
montanarightnow.com
Department of Livestock Recommends Cancellation of Equine Events in Flathead County
Helena, Mont. - Following multiple confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM) in Flathead County, the Montana Department of Livestock is recommending that horse owners and event coordinators in the Flathead Valley limit travel and cancel events that bring horses from multiple sources together through February 6th, 2023. The recommendation...
montanarightnow.com
Kalispell police trying to ID person
KALISPELL. Mont. - The Kalispell Police Department is trying to help identify a person photographed. The Kalispell City Government said in a Facebook post anyone who can help with with information is asked to Detective Sergeant Karen Webster at 406-758-7794.
hstoday.us
Montana Man Suspected in Threat to Damage Helena Public Schools Building With Pipe Bombs Arraigned on Charges
A Helena man accused of attempting to damage a Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs was arraigned today on federal charges, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with attempted property damage by use of fire or explosive, possession of unregistered destructive devices and possession of an unregistered silencer. If convicted of the most serious crime, Pallister faces a mandatory minimum five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
Yahoo Sports
Judge gives five-year sentence to man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with gun
Feb. 4—A Kalispell man accused of threatening his now former girlfriend with a shotgun and later violating an order of protection she took out against him received a five-year sentence late last month. Flathead County District Judge Robert Allison said he was concerned with James Daniel Fenn Jr.'s thought...
Yahoo Sports
Whitefish looks at limiting marijuana business locations
Feb. 6—Whitefish is considering whether to enact greater restrictions on where marijuana businesses can operate in the downtown core. Council will hold a work session on the topic Monday to discuss the possibility of amending its buffering requirements after several councilors raised concerns that too many marijuana dispensaries have been approved in downtown and about the operation of a dispensary on Central Avenue.
Flathead County Commission’s response to homelessness was shocking, appalling
The recent letter issued by the Flathead County Commissioners caught me completely flat footed. Surely, I thought, this is satire, possibly pulled from the pages of “The Onion.” No, it appears our esteemed commissioners have delivered one of the most ignorant, misguided and repugnant statements conceivable. Devoid of any supporting data or facts, or slightest […] The post Flathead County Commission’s response to homelessness was shocking, appalling appeared first on Daily Montanan.
