Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
wgel.com
Lady Comets Top Litchfield
After a slow start, the Greenville Lady Comets rallied against Litchfield Thursday night and pulled out 51-29 win. The victory improves the Lady Comets’ South Central Conference record to 6-1. With two games to play, they remain tied for first place. Thursday night, Litchfield led by five points multiple...
wgel.com
Lady Comets Play First Regional Game Saturday
The Greenville Lady Comets will be hosting their first Illinois High School Association Class 2A regional game this Saturday, February 11. The GHS girls, seeded seventh in the sub-sectional, will play ninth-seeded Trenton Wesclin at 2 p.m. The other quarterfinal game on Saturday is Red Bud at Columbia. Belleville Althoff...
wgel.com
Sports Shop Interview: Comets Coach Todd Cantrill
After Friday night’s win by the Greenville Comets at Gillespie, 55-24, Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Todd Cantrill about the game and a big home contest Tuesday against Pana. Click below to hear their conversation:
wgel.com
Sports Shop Interview: Lady Comets Coach Quinn Hammann
The Greenville Lady Comets are winding down their regular basketball season next week with two games. They posted two victories this week, and remain in a tie for first place in the South Central Conference. Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Quinn Hammann after Thursday night’s home win.
wgel.com
Irma Mae Langham
Irma Mae Langham, 93, of Tamalco, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Hickory Estates Memory Care in Greenville. Irma was born October 20, 1929, in rural Keyesport, the daughter of Wesley and Lela Mae (Barth) Matheny. She attended a one-room schoolhouse until moving on to Greenville High School, where she graduated with the Class of 1947. On July 23, 1949, Irma married the love of her life, Alvin “A.J.” Langham at a ceremony held in their pastor’s home in Greenville. A.J. preceded her in death on January 18, 2010.
wgel.com
Patrick J. “Pat” Horan
Patrick J. “Pat” Horan, age 78, of Trenton, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon surrounded by his family. He was born October 16, 1944 in Seattle, WA, a son of the late Martin and Helen, nee Larson, Horan. In...
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
westkentuckystar.com
Chinese balloon spotted drifting across southern Illinois
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was first tracked over Montana Thursday was allowed to continue drifting over the central U.S., eventually over Missouri by midday Friday and southern Illinois before sunset. The balloon was spotted over St. Joseph, Missouri, then on to Columbia and almost directly over St. Louis....
Lightning Strikes St. Louis’ Gateway Arch with 300 Million Volts
I could say that I've found a shocking moment to share with you, but that would overload my pun meter. It truly is an awesome sight as there's a short, but sweet video of lightning striking the Gateway Arch in St. Louis with a massive charge of 300 million volts.
wgel.com
Factory Theatre Auditions Open To The Public Monday
Anyone in the Greenville area with a love of acting and community theatre is invited to audition for the Factory Theatre’s spring production of James and the Giant Peach. Auditions will be held from 5-7 pm on Monday, February 6, at GU’s Factory Theatre/Kelsey Building (401 E. Harris Ave, Greenville, IL).
edglentoday.com
Woman Found Deceased in Open Area on SRA Bradley R. Smith Drive in Troy
TROY - Troy Police Chief Brent Shownes has announced that Kathleen Kinkel, 77, of Troy, was found deceased in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Chief Shownes said the following: “At 8:19 a.m. on January 31, 2023, Troy Police Department responded to an open area south of the 1900 block of SRA Bradley R. Smith Drive in reference to a female laying on the ground not moving. It was determined that the victim was deceased. She was identified as Kathleen Kinkel, a longtime resident of Troy.”
advantagenews.com
Former Lenhardt building on Piasa coming down
Demolition of one of the remnants of Alton’s manufacturing history has begun. The former Lenhardt Tool and Dye building at 501 Piasa Street was sold to the city in late 2018. Heavy equipment was seen on the property Friday afternoon, starting the process of knocking it down. At the...
wgel.com
Mulberry Grove Business Burglarized
The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning at the Shakerag Bar & Grill in Mulberry Grove. According to the department, forced entry was made into the building around 6:25 a.m. Five gaming machines were damaged and three entered, with an undetermined amount of money taken.
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Superintendent stepping down
Godfrey-Lee — Superintendent Mike Burde is stepping down from his role to focus more on his family. “This was a difficult decision for our family,” he said. “However, we are at a point in which our own two daughters are our priority and need much more time and support from their dad.”
KFVS12
Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.
INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri
The balloon was visible in the St. Louis area from around 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Madison County Record
Roxana residents living near Phillips 66 refinery allegedly injured by leaking sulfuric acid
EDWARDSVILLE – Residents living near a Phillips 66 refinery in Roxana claim that they were exposed to toxic chemicals as a result of the company's negligence. Plaintiffs Brittney Butler, David Williams and Tim Thomas filed a lawsuit in the Madison County Circuit Court against Philipps 66 Company, Veolia Energy North America Holdings, Inc., The Lemm Corporation Operations and Norfolk Southern Railway Company, citing negligence.
Trampoline fight in Illinois involving more than 150 juveniles
A fight involving more than 150 juveniles broke out Saturday night.
WAND TV
Neoga house fire spreads to second home, 4 escape
NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) - Neoga firefighters were called to a house fire near Lake Mattoon early Monday morning. When crews arrived around 4:20 a.m. they realized the fire in the area of 18 Hidden Acres had spread to another house and a detached garage that was about ten feet away.
tourcounsel.com
Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri
Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
