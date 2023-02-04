Read full article on original website
These people are still missing in Yosemite National Park
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite National Park is 748,542 acres (or 1,169 square miles) with 94% of the park designated wilderness, according to the park’s website. Within that space, there are 360 miles of paved roads and 800 miles of developed trails. With the millions of people visiting the park yearly, there are some unfortunate […]
nationalparkstraveler.org
National Park Service Grappling With Hazard Trees At Kings Canyon, Sequoia National Parks
Threats to visitors and park infrastructure posed by 12,000-15,000 "hazard trees" burned during the massive KNP Complex fire of 2021 at Kings Canyon and Sequoia national parks but still standing has the National Park Service formulating a plan to deal with them. The agency's preference is to remove tree hazards along roadways and the parks' developed areas within the fire's burn perimeter and then treat fallen debris around infrastructure and along roadways.
lonelyplanet.com
8 things to do in Yellowstone National Park with kids
Visiting the world’s oldest national park is an American rite of passage © littleting / Pradthana Jarusriboonchai / Getty Images. Who doesn’t remember their first family trip to Yellowstone National Park? The taste of burnt campfire hot dogs, the scent of lodgepole pine in the air, your first glimpse of a wolf in the wild – these are memories that you and your kids will remember together for years.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd
This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
Idaho's City of Rocks National Reserve achieves Dark Sky Park certification
ALMO, Idaho — City of Rocks National Reserve is proud to announce that it has received full certification as an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA). City of Rocks National Reserve, or “City,” does not have any artificial lighting within the reserve's boundaries; thus, it preserves the night sky with minimal light pollution. City's dark skies are experienced today as they were by Shoshoneans and their ancestors, and by immigrants on the historic California Trail and early settlers. City partnered with...
Hiker Dies After Horrific Fall at Joshua Tree National Park
A hiker who sustained critical injuries after falling in the Indian Cove area of Joshua Tree National Park on Saturday was declared dead after a major rescue operation mounted by the National Park Service. A sheriff’s deputy told Z107.7 that the hiker–who has not been identified–was spotted by one of the department’s helicopters. They suffered critical injuries after tumbling down “the steep, rocky terrain.” Park rangers and medical staff quickly worked to rescue the hiker, eventually bringing them out of the rocks and and transporting them to an area hospital. The hiker was later declared dead, Z107.7 reported. No further information was currently available.Read it at Z107.7 News
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
[VIDEO] Bull joins skiers on slopes, reportedly ramming three guests
A bull caused a chaotic moment on the slopes at the Rosa Khutor ski resort in Russia earlier this week, when it joined the skiers on a run. A video of the incident was captured by one of the skiers. According to the video's description, the bull rammed at least...
Yellowstone’s Most Documented ‘Touron’ Case Saw Woman Jailed, Fined, and Banned from National Park
The latest updates on that Yellowstone National Park grizzly encounter offer a clear message: Don’t be a touron. Way back in May of 2021 (which feels a lifetime ago at this point), the internet watched as a woman left her car, walked straight for a grizzly bear sow and her cubs, and proceeded to take photos as she moved closer. Clearly agitating the protective mother bear, the woman stood with her phone pointed at death incarnate as the sow charged her to protect her cubs from a perceived threat.
Rare fox once thought to be extinct spotted on California trail cameras
The endangered Sierra Nevada red fox made an appearance in the southern Sierra Nevada Mountains for the first time in almost 90 years. The region had not had a report of the species since the 1930s.
activenorcal.com
Mount Shasta Named One of the ‘Best Secret Ski Towns in North America’ by National Geographic
There are some great ski towns in Northern California that get a ton of national press. Places like Truckee, South Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes are known by the masses to be some of the best places to ski and play in the Sierra Nevada. But for us NorCal locals, there’s another place in the area that’s the perfect little ski town, and now National Geographic has caught on.
KCBY
Fee changes proposed at selected Umpqua National Forest recreation sites
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to establish a new fee at the Hemlock Butte Ski Cabin on the Umpqua National Forest and is soliciting comments from the public until March 31, 2023, officials said in a Monday news release. The new fee is being considered...
tourcounsel.com
Tonto National Forest, Arizona (with Map & Photos)
Categories: Tourist Attraction, Desert National Forest, mountains, rivers and camping. Extensive area of cactus desert, forested mountains and rivers, with camping and leisure areas. Encompassing 2,873,200 acres, Tonto National Forest is the largest of the six national forests in Arizona and is the ninth largest national forest in the United States.
