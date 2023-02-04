Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Montanans dominate Idaho Sled Dog Challenge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge wrapped Feb. 3 with Montana sledders standing out during the competition. In the 300-mile competition, three Montanans placed in the top five. First was Jessie Royer from Seeley Lake, who finished in 50:21:16. Royer Josi Thyr from Olney placed second with...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of these places, pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
NBCMontana
MT Contractors Association recognizes 3 Bozeman area projects
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Contractors Association awarded 16 Montana contractors for excellence in construction at its annual winter convention in Helena last week. To be nominated for an award for each category, the MCA went over the complexity and quality of each project. During the winter convention, three...
montanaoutdoor.com
Rock Creek Fishing Report by Grizzly Hackle 2.3.23
Our Rock Creek river fishing report comes to you straight from the river. We are on the Rock Creek fly fishing daily during the season and know what’s happening. Check back often for up to date Rock Creek river fishing reports. Fishing Report + Rating. 1/5. February 3, 2023.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident
A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
NBCMontana
Montana ranks in top 15 for domestic migration
Missoula, MT — The pandemic brought several changes to everyday life, one of those being the great migration. New data from the data ranks Montana as 13th for domestic migration in 2022. New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a population increase of 1.5% totaling 16,003 people who...
Missoula man, woman speak out in hopes of getting kidney transplant
Jerri Lewis and Jason Fellin are both on dialysis until they can each gather all that’s required to move forward with surgery.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
NBCMontana
Man shot on 300 block of Brooks Street
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department reports a man was shot in the 300 block of Brooks Street Sunday afternoon. Officers received a call around 4 p.m. reporting shots fired in the area. Officers responded on scene and found an injured male with a gunshot wound. The person...
Missoula singer, songwriter Maris continuing her musical journey
Over the years, we’ve covered a lot of local performers because Missoula is, after all, a town filled with talented musicians. But our favorite has to be a young woman named Maris.
NBCMontana
Fatal crash reported west of Drummond
MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is dead, and another is injured after a single vehicle crash on Interstate 90, west of Drummond, according to the Granite County Sheriff's Office. Emergency responders arrived on scene and pronounced one person dead, while the other person was transported to a hospital in...
Missoula theater company pushes boundaries of cabaret theater
A local Missoula theater company aims to push the boundaries of theater production and create shows that anyone can enjoy.
Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Ending
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end in a few weeks, and two of the state’s top officials were in the KGVO studio on Friday’s Talk Back show to discuss it. Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of...
Man jailed following weekend pursuit through downtown Kalispell
A man is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center after leading law enforcement on a weekend pursuit through Kalispell.
Man Steals Propane Tanks and a TV From a Missoula Business
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 2, 2023, at approximately 9:47 a.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer was dispatched to a suspected burglary that occurred at a business in the 2600 block of West Broadway. When the officer arrived, he made contact with an employee. The employee said someone...
Police: Man shot by Missoula homeowner has died
Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett said the homeowner encountered a man attempting to enter the residence.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
EHM Outbreak in Montana
Three horses in Flathead County, Montana, tested positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), and two additional cases are suspected. The horses are spread across three different barns and developed neurological signs. So far, four of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized due to the severity of disease. The fifth is displaying mild clinical signs and is under quarantine. Exposed horses from the affected premises are also subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure.
Yahoo Sports
Whitefish looks at limiting marijuana business locations
Feb. 6—Whitefish is considering whether to enact greater restrictions on where marijuana businesses can operate in the downtown core. Council will hold a work session on the topic Monday to discuss the possibility of amending its buffering requirements after several councilors raised concerns that too many marijuana dispensaries have been approved in downtown and about the operation of a dispensary on Central Avenue.
NBCMontana
SBA deadline approaches for Montanans to apply for federal disaster loan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration reminds small nonfarm businesses in seven Montana counties to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. The deadline is March 1 for the following counties: Powell, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, and Missoula. These loans...
Yahoo Sports
Judge gives five-year sentence to man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with gun
Feb. 4—A Kalispell man accused of threatening his now former girlfriend with a shotgun and later violating an order of protection she took out against him received a five-year sentence late last month. Flathead County District Judge Robert Allison said he was concerned with James Daniel Fenn Jr.'s thought...
