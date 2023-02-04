'IT security event': 'All-hands-on-deck' at TMH with law enforcement investigation underway

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
Related
infosecurity-magazine.com
Major Florida Hospital Shuts Down Networks, Ransomware Attack Suspected
A major hospital in northern Florida reported a security issue on Friday that forced the shutdown of its IT network and the consequent diversion of some emergency medical services (EMS) patients and cancellation of surgeries. Writing in a blog post on Friday, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said it was following existing...
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare provides update on IT security issue
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare provided an update Sunday to an information technology security issue that occurred Thursday that has altered its services.
FBI confirms involvement in Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare IT security issue
The FBI's office in Jacksonville confirmed Monday to WTXL ABC 27 that it is assisting Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare (TMH) in the information technology security issue that impacted TMH Thursday.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting on Volusia Street
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday on the 900 block of Volusia Street. According to TPD, officers arrived on the scene at 3:17 a.m. and located two vehicles with evidence that a shooting had occurred. The victim, an adult male, was...
Tallahassee Fire Department called to structure fires early Sunday
The Tallahassee Fire Department was dispatched to two structure fires early Sunday in Tallahassee.
tallahasseereports.com
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Monday, Feb. 6
Tallahassee police responded to a shooting Saturday morning where one person was injured. The shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Volusia Street. No arrests have yet been made and the one injured man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. A major cyber attack at TMH forced to send...
TPD investigating shooting on Volusia Street
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man with gunshot wounds to his foot.
TPD: One juvenile injured in shooting on Weatherby Ct.
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one juvenile injured.
Major Florida hospital hit by a possible ransomware attack
A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology.
FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage in public protests or demonstrations, […] The post FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TMH postpones all non-emergency patient procedures due to IT security issue
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare confirmed to ABC 27 that all non-emergency patient procedures have been postponed as of Friday.
New broadband funding for rural communities
New federal and state funding will bring high speed internet connection to rural areas like the city of Quincy.
WALB 10
Family, friends and law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Cairo deputy
Bainbridge’s industrial park gets funding for $1.5 million water tower. Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’:...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
WCTV
Quincy Police emphasize de-escalation training amid Tyre Nichols bodycam video
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - In light of recent bodycam footage showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, the Quincy Police Department is examining its own practices to make sure these incidents don’t happen locally. “Trying to humanize the badge is very important,” said officer Rodney Mackey. “I put on...
TPD Arrests Three Related to Shooting in Meadowbrook Neighborhood
On Friday Feb. 3, the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) arrested three people following a shooting that occurred on May 21, 2022, in the 2400 block of Wintergreen Road. The TPD arrested Jer’Darrius Davis, 23; Jaheim Nixon, 21; and Edward Johnson, 18, Following an investigation by TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit, it was determined the three arrestees […]
WCTV
Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people crowded into a Cairo church Saturday morning for the funeral of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams. Williams died last Saturday during a traffic stop that turned into a foot chase. Investigators say he had a medical episode on the scene and died.
WALB 10
Scams targeting senior citizens are on the rise in Thomas County
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia law enforcement is warning about scams targeting single seniors. It’s a cruel scam that preys upon some of the most vulnerable people. Some seniors who are looking for love have been targeted and lost over $170,000 in just under two weeks. Now, law...
fsunews.com
Construction begins on new FSU healthcare campus in Panama City
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Florida State University, The St. Joe Company and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare broke ground on a healthcare campus in Panama City Beach. The campus is being created to address the need for medical care in the Florida Panhandle and should allow for clinicians, researchers and students to work together.
WCTV
Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
Comments / 1