wrhsbluestreak.com
Boys Basketball Wins on Formal Night
Friday, February 3rd was Washburn Rural’s Formal Night game. The varsity boys defeated Emporia 50-42. Senior Guard Jack Bachelor had a big night with a game leading 17 points and three steals he also ran away with the formal king crown. Junior Forward JC Heim had a big night as well with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Photos: O'Fallon girls beat Cardinal Ritter at O'Fallon Shootout
O'FALLON, Ill. – Shannon Dowell scored 17 points to lead the O'Fallon girls basketball team to a 41-40 win over visiting Cardinal Ritter at the Bank of America Shootout on Friday. Dowell, a high-scoring senior shooting guard, finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five steals and earned the ...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman boys basketball take care of Whitfield 69-64
Brock Camp led the Hickman boys basketball team with an MVP performance as the Kewpies beat Whitfield 69-64 at the Ramey Mid Missouri Invitational in Harrisburg on Saturday. Hickman (15-5) will continue Central Missouri Activities Conference play at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in Jefferson City against the Jays.
SBLive Arkansas Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings (Feb. 6)
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Braeden Botts For the second straight week, Mother Nature halted games, with many teams statewide having to wait until the end of the week - and into the weekend - before they were able to play. The most important headline as far as movement was a familiar name ...
Saints come up short in state quarterfinals
EAST PEORIA — St. Mary's ran into trouble in the second half of its seventh grade Class 1A state quarterfinal matchup with Pana (Sacred Heart) Saturday at East Peoria Junior High. The Saints, who lead after each of the first two quarters, dropped a 38-24 decision to end its season as a member of the Elite Eight.
