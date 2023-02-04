ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrhsbluestreak.com

Boys Basketball Wins on Formal Night

Friday, February 3rd was Washburn Rural’s Formal Night game. The varsity boys defeated Emporia 50-42. Senior Guard Jack Bachelor had a big night with a game leading 17 points and three steals he also ran away with the formal king crown. Junior Forward JC Heim had a big night as well with 10 points and eight rebounds.
TOPEKA, KS
Columbia Missourian

Hickman boys basketball take care of Whitfield 69-64

Brock Camp led the Hickman boys basketball team with an MVP performance as the Kewpies beat Whitfield 69-64 at the Ramey Mid Missouri Invitational in Harrisburg on Saturday. Hickman (15-5) will continue Central Missouri Activities Conference play at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in Jefferson City against the Jays.
COLUMBIA, MO
Daily Leader

Saints come up short in state quarterfinals

EAST PEORIA — St. Mary's ran into trouble in the second half of its seventh grade Class 1A state quarterfinal matchup with Pana (Sacred Heart) Saturday at East Peoria Junior High. The Saints, who lead after each of the first two quarters, dropped a 38-24 decision to end its season as a member of the Elite Eight.
EAST PEORIA, IL

