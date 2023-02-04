Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man jailed following weekend pursuit through downtown Kalispell
A man is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center after leading law enforcement on a weekend pursuit through Kalispell.
montanarightnow.com
Kalispell police trying to ID person
KALISPELL. Mont. - The Kalispell Police Department is trying to help identify a person photographed. The Kalispell City Government said in a Facebook post anyone who can help with with information is asked to Detective Sergeant Karen Webster at 406-758-7794.
montanarightnow.com
Blackfeet law enforcement looking for 15-year-old last seen Friday
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is looking for a 15-year-old last seen Friday. Shayleh Madplume is described as being five feet, six inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Friday wearing dark clothing. If you know the whereabouts...
Flathead Beacon
Students Disciplined as Glacier High School Hazing Investigation Continues
Two members of the Glacier High School wrestling team have been suspended from extracurricular activities for the remainder of the school year, and one other student has received disciplinary action that has not been made publicly available, following allegations of hazing and sexual assault received by the Kalispell Public Schools on Jan. 9. The two students who have been suspended from the wrestling team will be allowed to return to extracurricular activities after the completion of a program at the Center for Restorative Youth Justice (CRYJ), a Kalispell-based nonprofit organization that works to divert local teenagers from the criminal justice system through restorative justice workshops.
Flathead County Commission’s response to homelessness was shocking, appalling
The recent letter issued by the Flathead County Commissioners caught me completely flat footed. Surely, I thought, this is satire, possibly pulled from the pages of “The Onion.” No, it appears our esteemed commissioners have delivered one of the most ignorant, misguided and repugnant statements conceivable. Devoid of any supporting data or facts, or slightest […] The post Flathead County Commission’s response to homelessness was shocking, appalling appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Department of Livestock Recommends Cancellation of Equine Events in Flathead County
Helena, Mont. - Following multiple confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM) in Flathead County, the Montana Department of Livestock is recommending that horse owners and event coordinators in the Flathead Valley limit travel and cancel events that bring horses from multiple sources together through February 6th, 2023. The recommendation...
Yahoo Sports
Whitefish looks at limiting marijuana business locations
Feb. 6—Whitefish is considering whether to enact greater restrictions on where marijuana businesses can operate in the downtown core. Council will hold a work session on the topic Monday to discuss the possibility of amending its buffering requirements after several councilors raised concerns that too many marijuana dispensaries have been approved in downtown and about the operation of a dispensary on Central Avenue.
tiremeetsroad.com
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
EHM Outbreak in Montana
Three horses in Flathead County, Montana, tested positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), and two additional cases are suspected. The horses are spread across three different barns and developed neurological signs. So far, four of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized due to the severity of disease. The fifth is displaying mild clinical signs and is under quarantine. Exposed horses from the affected premises are also subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure.
Comments / 0