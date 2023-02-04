Two members of the Glacier High School wrestling team have been suspended from extracurricular activities for the remainder of the school year, and one other student has received disciplinary action that has not been made publicly available, following allegations of hazing and sexual assault received by the Kalispell Public Schools on Jan. 9. The two students who have been suspended from the wrestling team will be allowed to return to extracurricular activities after the completion of a program at the Center for Restorative Youth Justice (CRYJ), a Kalispell-based nonprofit organization that works to divert local teenagers from the criminal justice system through restorative justice workshops.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO