ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

Man suspected of Illinois murder arrested in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man suspected of murdering a woman in Illinois has been arrested in Huntsville, according to the Rockford Police Department. William Christopher Jones, 40, is charged with the murder of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson at a Pinnon’s meat market/deli in Rockford, Illinois in early January.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WIFR

Rockford Police on the lookout for suspects attacking motorists after multiple reports over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two separate but similar incidents over the weekend cause Rockford Police to issue a warning to drivers. Around 7:30 on Saturday evening, a Rockford police officer helping a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Ave was flagged down by a 42-year-old man. The man said that as he was driving down Prospect Street with two others, when his vehicle was rear-ended. The car that hit him parked behind him.
ROCKFORD, IL
WLFI.com

Identity of Pheasant Run shooting victim released

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound ,Sunday at Pheasant Run apartments. Officials said the victims name is Michael McCord Jr., a 21-years-old from Rockford, IL. Preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
voiceofalexandria.com

Janesville police arrest suspect in double homicide in Rockford, Illinois

Janesville police on Thursday arrested a suspect in a double homicide in Rockford, Illinois. On Wednesday, Janesville police received information that the suspect, Shyron S. Henderson, 26, was in Janesville, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said in a statement. On Thursday, several places associated with Henderson were put under surveillance and Henderson...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Woman recovering after being shot in the jaw in Rockford

A 33-year-old woman was shot in the jaw in the parking lot of a West State liquor store on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Woman recovering after being shot in the jaw in Rockford. A 33-year-old woman was shot in the jaw in the parking lot of a West State...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

Madison police search for homicide suspect on east side

MADISON, Wis. - Police in Madison are searching for a homicide suspect who they said was spotted on the city's east side Sunday night. Police said an off-duty officer reported a suspicious vehicle that a homicide suspect may have been riding in. A pursuit began near the Panera Bread on East Washington Avenue.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Local religious leaders call on residents to stop gun violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members in the Forest City came together for a call of action Saturday, each sharing concerns over the endless violence plaguing the lives of Rockford residents. Religious leaders’ believer the gun and gang violence has gotten out of control in the Rockford community after a...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
ROCKFORD, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it illegal to park in front of my mailbox?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People who have a get together at their place might know that having enough parking can be an issue, but can they park in front of mailbox without reprecussions? While parking in front of a mailbox is not illegal, it can lead to problems with residents getting their mail, according to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

One year later, family of murdered Janesville woman still looking for answers

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A grieving sister is still looking for closure one year after Lisa Collins was found stabbed to death in Beloit. The Beloit Police Department does not have a suspect in the homicide of 41-year-old Collins, who was found on January 29, 2022, near Howes Drive and Clary Street with multiple stab wounds.
BELOIT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy