Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
Related
wdhn.com
Man suspected of Illinois murder arrested in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man suspected of murdering a woman in Illinois has been arrested in Huntsville, according to the Rockford Police Department. William Christopher Jones, 40, is charged with the murder of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson at a Pinnon’s meat market/deli in Rockford, Illinois in early January.
WIFR
Rockford Police on the lookout for suspects attacking motorists after multiple reports over the weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two separate but similar incidents over the weekend cause Rockford Police to issue a warning to drivers. Around 7:30 on Saturday evening, a Rockford police officer helping a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Ave was flagged down by a 42-year-old man. The man said that as he was driving down Prospect Street with two others, when his vehicle was rear-ended. The car that hit him parked behind him.
Rockford police warn of suspect with a gun, intentionally crashing into cars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a suspect or suspects who have been attacking motorists after two similar incidents were reported on Saturday. According to police, around 7:30 p.m., an officer was in the process of assisting a driver with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Avenue. A 42-year-old man drove up and […]
nbc15.com
Wisconsin police chiefs discuss training in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues in Memphis, police chiefs across Southern Wisconsin detail how training and why they believe it begins with recruitment and continues through the life of an officer’s career. “We’re not always the expert; we have to...
WLFI.com
Identity of Pheasant Run shooting victim released
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound ,Sunday at Pheasant Run apartments. Officials said the victims name is Michael McCord Jr., a 21-years-old from Rockford, IL. Preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
Robber smashes car into Rockford Rent-A-Center, steals 3 TVs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a burglar who smashed their way into a rental store over the weekend. Police said it was 3 a.m. when officers responded to an alarm at Rent-A-Center, at 3818 W Riverside Blvd. When officers arrived, they found the front window and doorway had been shattered. Police […]
voiceofalexandria.com
Janesville police arrest suspect in double homicide in Rockford, Illinois
Janesville police on Thursday arrested a suspect in a double homicide in Rockford, Illinois. On Wednesday, Janesville police received information that the suspect, Shyron S. Henderson, 26, was in Janesville, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said in a statement. On Thursday, several places associated with Henderson were put under surveillance and Henderson...
Roscoe Home Invasion, Two Individual Attacked Person and Stole Items
Over the weekend a home invasion in Roscoe, Illinois left one innocent person beaten and two suspects of the loose. We will try to supply as many details as possible. Village of Roscoe Police Department. From a press release from the Village of Roscoe Police Department, here is what we...
MyStateline.com
Woman recovering after being shot in the jaw in Rockford
A 33-year-old woman was shot in the jaw in the parking lot of a West State liquor store on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Woman recovering after being shot in the jaw in Rockford. A 33-year-old woman was shot in the jaw in the parking lot of a West State...
WIFR
Two Rockford teens charged with multiple weapon offenses after shots fired on Sunday morning
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers arrived on the scene in the 1600 block on 9th street on the morning of February 5, 2023 after reports of shots fired. They found multiple shell casings lying in the street. Just a few minutes later, officers found two 15-year-old teenagers along with locating...
Channel 3000
Madison police search for homicide suspect on east side
MADISON, Wis. - Police in Madison are searching for a homicide suspect who they said was spotted on the city's east side Sunday night. Police said an off-duty officer reported a suspicious vehicle that a homicide suspect may have been riding in. A pursuit began near the Panera Bread on East Washington Avenue.
WIFR
Local religious leaders call on residents to stop gun violence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members in the Forest City came together for a call of action Saturday, each sharing concerns over the endless violence plaguing the lives of Rockford residents. Religious leaders’ believer the gun and gang violence has gotten out of control in the Rockford community after a...
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
Channel 3000
I-39 northbound back open outside Beloit after fire
BELOIT, Wis. -- I-39/90 is back open Monday north of Beloit after a fire. The incident was reported at around 11:45 Sunday night near East Woodman Road.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
Is it illegal to park in front of my mailbox?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People who have a get together at their place might know that having enough parking can be an issue, but can they park in front of mailbox without reprecussions? While parking in front of a mailbox is not illegal, it can lead to problems with residents getting their mail, according to […]
Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
Three Rockford residents left without a home after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford residents were left without a place to live after their house went up in flames. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1200 block of Crosby Street at 3:08 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were […]
nbc15.com
One year later, family of murdered Janesville woman still looking for answers
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A grieving sister is still looking for closure one year after Lisa Collins was found stabbed to death in Beloit. The Beloit Police Department does not have a suspect in the homicide of 41-year-old Collins, who was found on January 29, 2022, near Howes Drive and Clary Street with multiple stab wounds.
2 men break into Roscoe home, beat owner during home invasion
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Roscoe Police are searching for two men who broke into a home Saturday night and beat the resident in a home invasion robbery. According to the police department, the crime happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 6100 block of Elevator Road. One suspect was described to police as a white male […]
Comments / 0