wgel.com
Patrick J. “Pat” Horan
Patrick J. “Pat” Horan, age 78, of Trenton, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon surrounded by his family. He was born October 16, 1944 in Seattle, WA, a son of the late Martin and Helen, nee Larson, Horan. In...
stlmag.com
Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis
BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
myleaderpaper.com
Fox High welcomes first inductees to hall of fame
Fox High School will induct three former students and three retired staff members into its newly created hall of fame. The school’s alumni association announced that its first group of inductees will include alumni Jennifer Anders, Dr. Kent Branson and Jim Sweeney, as well as retired science teacher Art Kasey and retired principals Dan Glore and Kevin Rossiter.
wgel.com
Irma Mae Langham
Irma Mae Langham, 93, of Tamalco, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Hickory Estates Memory Care in Greenville. Irma was born October 20, 1929, in rural Keyesport, the daughter of Wesley and Lela Mae (Barth) Matheny. She attended a one-room schoolhouse until moving on to Greenville High School, where she graduated with the Class of 1947. On July 23, 1949, Irma married the love of her life, Alvin “A.J.” Langham at a ceremony held in their pastor’s home in Greenville. A.J. preceded her in death on January 18, 2010.
Overnight fire in Festus, Missouri
A building in Festus is still standing after a fire early Monday morning.
Chick-fil-A opening new Edwardsville restaurant on Thursday
Chick-fil-A will open a new restaurant in Edwardsville this week, bringing more than 120 new full- and part-time jobs to the community.
KFVS12
Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.
INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
wgel.com
Mulberry Grove Business Burglarized
The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning at the Shakerag Bar & Grill in Mulberry Grove. According to the department, forced entry was made into the building around 6:25 a.m. Five gaming machines were damaged and three entered, with an undetermined amount of money taken.
St. Louis County gym location eyes move to St. Charles as grocery store takes its space
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new Aldi grocery store will replace one of a St. Louis County gym operator’s two locations, and the gym owner plans to relocate that site to St. Charles County, blaming past disputes with St. Louis County government. Batavia, Illinois-based grocery store chain Aldi...
wjol.com
First Time In Three Years: Troy Winter Carol Band plays for retirement communities
Some of the members of the Troy Winter Carol Band, from left, Jayden Cornfield, Brayden Ellis, Joshua Grubbs, Skylar Sulaica, Morgan Earl, David Werrbach, Dario Baca, Olivia Davis and Guadalupe Esquivel. Band students in two Troy schools are back bringing cheer to area retirement communities this year for the first...
rejournals.com
Kadean Construction moves St. Louis-area headquarters
Kadean Construction will move its St. Louis headquarters in April from Fenton, Missouri, to larger office space in Sunset Hills, Missouri, to accommodate its rapidly growing staff and business needs. The design/build and commercial construction contractor will take over about 10,500 of office space in Laumeier Office Park Building 4...
Illinois Business Journal
Former US Bank building in Troy to house restaurant, upscale apartments
Construction is progressing on the old US Bank building at the corner of Main and Market Streets in Troy, which upon completion will house a new restaurant and apartments. The eatery to open on the ground floor of the former bank building has not yet been named, as an opening timeline has not been established but an announcement is expected in the near future. The space formerly occupied by the bank drive thru, will be covered, and will offer patio seating for the new restaurant. At the north end of that outside area, will be a walk-up coffee shop.
Lightning Strikes St. Louis’ Gateway Arch with 300 Million Volts
I could say that I've found a shocking moment to share with you, but that would overload my pun meter. It truly is an awesome sight as there's a short, but sweet video of lightning striking the Gateway Arch in St. Louis with a massive charge of 300 million volts.
heritagedaily.com
Study reveals changes in the development of downtown Cahokia
Researchers have revealed the changes in the organisation and use of space in downtown Cahokia, by conducting scientist studies on the western edge of the Grand Plaza. Cahokia was the largest urban settlement to develop from the Mississippian culture, a mound-building pre-Columbian civilisation that developed in the Midwestern, Eastern, and South-eastern United States.
wgel.com
Lady Comets Play First Regional Game Saturday
The Greenville Lady Comets will be hosting their first Illinois High School Association Class 2A regional game this Saturday, February 11. The GHS girls, seeded seventh in the sub-sectional, will play ninth-seeded Trenton Wesclin at 2 p.m. The other quarterfinal game on Saturday is Red Bud at Columbia. Belleville Althoff...
timestribunenews.com
Maryville ordinance moves Scooters Coffee forward
An ordinance approved by the Maryville Board on Wednesday, Feb. 1 will allow the construction of the new Scooters Coffee to move forward. Ordinance 2023-08 will terminate and release an easement on South Center Street in the Village. It is at the site where the new Scooters Coffee will be constructed over the next months.
Crash closes I-64 EB lanes
Crews are responding to a crash that took place on I-64 eastbound Monday morning.
KMOV
Siteman Cancer Center in need of more volunteers at it’s six satellite locations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Siteman Cancer Center is in need of more volunteers across all six of it’s satellite locations. Peter Aiello is a stage four colon cancer patient. Aiello has been coming to Siteman for treatment for the last seven years. “Without them it would be a...
Madison County Record
Roxana residents living near Phillips 66 refinery allegedly injured by leaking sulfuric acid
EDWARDSVILLE – Residents living near a Phillips 66 refinery in Roxana claim that they were exposed to toxic chemicals as a result of the company's negligence. Plaintiffs Brittney Butler, David Williams and Tim Thomas filed a lawsuit in the Madison County Circuit Court against Philipps 66 Company, Veolia Energy North America Holdings, Inc., The Lemm Corporation Operations and Norfolk Southern Railway Company, citing negligence.
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2023
The ones we lost and the ones we gained in the first month of 2023
