ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgel.com

Patrick J. “Pat” Horan

Patrick J. “Pat” Horan, age 78, of Trenton, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon surrounded by his family. He was born October 16, 1944 in Seattle, WA, a son of the late Martin and Helen, nee Larson, Horan. In...
TRENTON, IL
stlmag.com

Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis

BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fox High welcomes first inductees to hall of fame

Fox High School will induct three former students and three retired staff members into its newly created hall of fame. The school’s alumni association announced that its first group of inductees will include alumni Jennifer Anders, Dr. Kent Branson and Jim Sweeney, as well as retired science teacher Art Kasey and retired principals Dan Glore and Kevin Rossiter.
ARNOLD, MO
wgel.com

Irma Mae Langham

Irma Mae Langham, 93, of Tamalco, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Hickory Estates Memory Care in Greenville. Irma was born October 20, 1929, in rural Keyesport, the daughter of Wesley and Lela Mae (Barth) Matheny. She attended a one-room schoolhouse until moving on to Greenville High School, where she graduated with the Class of 1947. On July 23, 1949, Irma married the love of her life, Alvin “A.J.” Langham at a ceremony held in their pastor’s home in Greenville. A.J. preceded her in death on January 18, 2010.
GREENVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.

INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
INA, IL
wgel.com

Mulberry Grove Business Burglarized

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning at the Shakerag Bar & Grill in Mulberry Grove. According to the department, forced entry was made into the building around 6:25 a.m. Five gaming machines were damaged and three entered, with an undetermined amount of money taken.
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
rejournals.com

Kadean Construction moves St. Louis-area headquarters

Kadean Construction will move its St. Louis headquarters in April from Fenton, Missouri, to larger office space in Sunset Hills, Missouri, to accommodate its rapidly growing staff and business needs. The design/build and commercial construction contractor will take over about 10,500 of office space in Laumeier Office Park Building 4...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Former US Bank building in Troy to house restaurant, upscale apartments

Construction is progressing on the old US Bank building at the corner of Main and Market Streets in Troy, which upon completion will house a new restaurant and apartments. The eatery to open on the ground floor of the former bank building has not yet been named, as an opening timeline has not been established but an announcement is expected in the near future. The space formerly occupied by the bank drive thru, will be covered, and will offer patio seating for the new restaurant. At the north end of that outside area, will be a walk-up coffee shop.
TROY, IL
heritagedaily.com

Study reveals changes in the development of downtown Cahokia

Researchers have revealed the changes in the organisation and use of space in downtown Cahokia, by conducting scientist studies on the western edge of the Grand Plaza. Cahokia was the largest urban settlement to develop from the Mississippian culture, a mound-building pre-Columbian civilisation that developed in the Midwestern, Eastern, and South-eastern United States.
CAHOKIA, IL
wgel.com

Lady Comets Play First Regional Game Saturday

The Greenville Lady Comets will be hosting their first Illinois High School Association Class 2A regional game this Saturday, February 11. The GHS girls, seeded seventh in the sub-sectional, will play ninth-seeded Trenton Wesclin at 2 p.m. The other quarterfinal game on Saturday is Red Bud at Columbia. Belleville Althoff...
GREENVILLE, IL
timestribunenews.com

Maryville ordinance moves Scooters Coffee forward

An ordinance approved by the Maryville Board on Wednesday, Feb. 1 will allow the construction of the new Scooters Coffee to move forward. Ordinance 2023-08 will terminate and release an easement on South Center Street in the Village. It is at the site where the new Scooters Coffee will be constructed over the next months.
MARYVILLE, IL
Madison County Record

Roxana residents living near Phillips 66 refinery allegedly injured by leaking sulfuric acid

EDWARDSVILLE – Residents living near a Phillips 66 refinery in Roxana claim that they were exposed to toxic chemicals as a result of the company's negligence. Plaintiffs Brittney Butler, David Williams and Tim Thomas filed a lawsuit in the Madison County Circuit Court against Philipps 66 Company, Veolia Energy North America Holdings, Inc., The Lemm Corporation Operations and Norfolk Southern Railway Company, citing negligence.
ROXANA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy