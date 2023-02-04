ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgel.com

Sports Shop Interview: Lady Comets Coach Quinn Hammann

The Greenville Lady Comets are winding down their regular basketball season next week with two games. They posted two victories this week, and remain in a tie for first place in the South Central Conference. Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Quinn Hammann after Thursday night’s home win.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Comets Win At Gillespie

The Greenville Comets improved to 5-0 in the South Central Conference with a 55-24 win at Gillespie Friday night. Gillespie led 6-5 with five minutes left in the opening quarter. The Comets regained the lead shortly afterward and were in front the rest of the night. It was 18-9 after...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Lady Comets Top Litchfield

After a slow start, the Greenville Lady Comets rallied against Litchfield Thursday night and pulled out 51-29 win. The victory improves the Lady Comets’ South Central Conference record to 6-1. With two games to play, they remain tied for first place. Thursday night, Litchfield led by five points multiple...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Patrick J. “Pat” Horan

Patrick J. “Pat” Horan, age 78, of Trenton, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon surrounded by his family. He was born October 16, 1944 in Seattle, WA, a son of the late Martin and Helen, nee Larson, Horan. In...
TRENTON, IL
wgel.com

Irma Perez

Irma Perez, age 91 of Beckemeyer, entered into rest on February 4, 2023, at Breese Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Perez was born on October 29, 1931. She married Manuel Perez on August 19 1950, in Breese and he preceded her in death on July 28, 2018. Mrs....
BECKEMEYER, IL
wgel.com

Mulberry Grove Business Burglarized

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning at the Shakerag Bar & Grill in Mulberry Grove. According to the department, forced entry was made into the building around 6:25 a.m. Five gaming machines were damaged and three entered, with an undetermined amount of money taken.
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
wgel.com

MO Man Facing Criminal Charges In Bond County

Joshua T. Buchanan, age 43, of St. Charles, Missouri, has been charge in Bond County Circuit Court with three counts of felony deceptive practice. State’s Attorney Dora Mann alleges that in October of 2022, Buchanan issued three bad checks to a Greenville business. The amount of the checks totals...
BOND COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Greenville Man Facing Felony Drug Charge

John F. Etcheson, age 55, of Greenville, faces a Class 3 felony drug charge in Bond County Circuit Court. Etcheson is accused of allegedly possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine on January 27. In court Wednesday, the defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

MG Woman Pleads To Drug Charge

Kayleigh Jo Hughes, age 30, of Mulberry Grove, recently pleaded guilty in Bond County Circuit Court to a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The Class 3 felony alleged the defendant possessed less than five grams of the drug on January 13. After entering the guilty plea, Hughes was placed...
MULBERRY GROVE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy