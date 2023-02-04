Read full article on original website
wgel.com
MG Woman Pleads To Drug Charge
Kayleigh Jo Hughes, age 30, of Mulberry Grove, recently pleaded guilty in Bond County Circuit Court to a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The Class 3 felony alleged the defendant possessed less than five grams of the drug on January 13. After entering the guilty plea, Hughes was placed...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested on multiple counts following fight with Centralia Police
A 33-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting arrest after allegedly striking a Centralia Police Sergeant in the head with a closed fist. Alan Hirsh of Frazier Avenue allegedly became involved in the altercation after police responded to a report of a...
suntimesnews.com
Sparta Police announces arrests
SPARTA, Ill. – The Sparta Police Department has announced the arrest of two Sparta residents on separate warrants. According to the report 60-year-old Marc E. Weinhoffer and 57-year-old Dawn L. Weinhoffer were in a vehicle which was stopped for a traffic offense Thursday, Februrary 2nd at approximately 2:30 p.m.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged with felony weapons charge
A 36-year-old Centralia man has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Jeremy Phelps of North Marion in Centralia faces at least a two-year prison term up to ten years in prison if convicted on the charge. Bond was set at $25,000 and Phelps posted $2,500...
wmay.com
Arrests on various charges made at recent traffic stop
Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop conducted as part of a Sangamon County drug investigation. In the course of that investigation, members of the county’s DIRT Team made that traffic stop Tuesday in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue East. The driver, 37-year-old Amber Czerniak,...
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia woman facing multiple Felony Charges in Fayette Co Court
A Vandalia woman is facing multiple Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 35 year old Andrea B. Holliday is charged with 2 Felony counts. Count 1 is Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine of 400 to 900 grams, which is a Class X Felony. Holliday is also charged with Aggravated Battery-Peace Office,...
wgel.com
Greenville Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges
Nathaniel Duff, age 44, of Greenville, pleaded guilty recently in Bond County Circuit Court to two felony offenses. Duff entered the pleas to unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of oxycodone, a controlled substance. Both crimes occurred on January 13. Pursuant to plea negotiations...
Trampoline fight in Illinois involving more than 150 juveniles
A fight involving more than 150 juveniles broke out Saturday night.
wgel.com
Weapons Charges Filed Against Greenville Man
Two weapon charges have been filed by Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann against Kenneth Cooley, age 26, of Greenville. The Class 4 felony charges are for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon. The aggravated charge alleges Cooley carried on his person an...
newschannel20.com
Springfield woman arrested during Sangamon County drug investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield. On Tuesday, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 p.m.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, February 5th, 2023
A 31-year-old Iuka man has been taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Damien Stanford of East Camp was taken into custody following an early Sunday morning traffic stop at Jefferson and Olive in Salem. 29-year-old Candice Ross of North Jefferson in Centralia posted $450 bond...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges
Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
wgel.com
Mulberry Grove Business Burglarized
The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning at the Shakerag Bar & Grill in Mulberry Grove. According to the department, forced entry was made into the building around 6:25 a.m. Five gaming machines were damaged and three entered, with an undetermined amount of money taken.
wmay.com
Taylorville teen sentenced to four days in jail over school shooter hoax
A Taylorville teen will spend a couple of more days in jail for a bogus threat directed against his high school. Newschannel 20 reports 18-year-old Payton Chronister pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge of disorderly conduct. Authorities say Chronister wrote a note on a bathroom wall at Taylorville High...
Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, February 4th, 2023
A 44-year-old rural Kell man was taken to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding failure to appear misdemeanor warrant on a battery conviction. James Garner was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond. 46-year-old Mary Frank of East 9th in Junction City posted a $1,000 bond and was...
advantagenews.com
Alton man charged in cold-case murder
Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Pontoon Beach Police Department believe they have solved a cold-case dating back more than 10 years. 32-year-old Nathan J. Beyer of Alton is charged with one count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death, for allegedly helping hide the body of 40-year-old Patrenia Butler-Turner of East St. Louis in a wooded area in 2013.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, February 3rd, 2023
Salem Police arrested a 36-year-old Centralia man for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon after they received a report of an employee at a business having a gun. Reports indicate Jeremy Phelps of North Marion was not allowed to have a gun due to a past felony conviction.
St. Louis mom lays down law with son, turns him into cops for carjacking pastor
A mom turned her 13-year-old son into police after he allegedly carried out a carjacking against a St. Louis pastor. The pastor welcomed the teen to his church.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police get grant for more LPR cameras
License plate reader cameras on the Clark Bridge in Alton have been showing their benefit for years, according to the Alton Police Chief. The cameras were installed about five years ago, and Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z they have been “a true blessing.”. Your browser does not...
