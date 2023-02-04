ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

newyorkupstate.com

Legacy operators weigh in on NY's legal weed quality, prices

New York’s first two retail adult-use dispensaries are open in Manhattan, where Housing Works Cannabis Co. and Smacked! Village opened in December and January, respectively. Excitement is in the air among shoppers, licensed operators, lawmakers and the legacy cannabis community. At the same time, concerns over price, plant quality and customer experience have been long-speculated and reported by several early customers. These claims are common when new cannabis markets come online.
MANHATTAN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lawmakers want to lower threshold for DWI in New York

New York lawmakers want to lower the threshold for driving while intoxicated from 0.08 blood alcohol content to 0.05 — arguing the move would save lives and reduce drunken driving crashes in the state. Similar measures have been introduced multiple times over the last decade in the state Legislature,...
UTAH STATE
brickunderground.com

New Yorkers moving out of state save more money on housing than taxes

When you move out of New York State the real savings are on housing not taxes. That's according to the non-profit Fiscal Policy Institute, and it runs counter to the common assumption that people are leaving New York because of high taxes. You probably know someone who’s left New York for Florida in the past few years—64,577 New Yorkers switched their driver's licenses to Floridan ones last year, as reported by The New York Post.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newyorkupstate.com

People to know in NY cannabis: Tyme Ferris

Tyme Ferris is the founder and CEO of Pantheon Collective, a LGBTQ+ majority-owned and operated cannabis consulting firm and lifestyle brand. He answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s “People to know” series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners

If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News Channel 34

Those on probation denied medical marijuana

It’s been almost ten years since medical marijuana has been approved for medicinal reasons, but not everyone is able to use the drug even when it’s prescribed to them. Garcia said the main problem is that when people are denied medical marijuana they are more likely to use opioids.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Data show how many could be impacted by Hochul's proposed changes to bail laws

Albany — The “tweaks” to the state’s bail laws that Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking the Democrat-controlled Legislature to consider are facing two initial pushbacks from progressives and public defenders, who claim they could unjustly incarcerate too many people and may cause further confusion for the judges tasked with interpreting the retooled statutes.
94.3 Lite FM

Proposed Bill Would Ban On Semi-Automatic Weapons In New York

Lawmakers in New York are discussing a new proposed bill that would place a ban on semi-automatic guns as well as high-capacity magazines. The new Assault Weapon Ban bill was proposed by Senator Diane Feinstein of California and was co-sponsored by New York congressman Brian Higgins. When speaking about supporting...
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

A list of all Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licensees in New York State

This is a list of all current CAURD licensees as of Jan. 25, 2023, and includes the following information on each licensee: application number, nonprofit status, business name and DBA (if known), licensing date, owner(s), location and description. This list will be updated as more information becomes available, and is...
Bridget Mulroy

Hochul Raises Cigarette Taxes & Bans Flavored Tobacco Products

Hochul Raises Cigarette Taxes & Bans Flavored Tobacco ProductsPhoto by(@Kameleon007/iStock) New York’s proposed budget for 2024 has created some buzz with a large portion of the state’s funding going toward ‘Lead the Way for a Tobbaco-Free Generation.’ Governor Kathy Hochull is diving right into it.
newyorkupstate.com

Weddings are more expensive than a down payment on a house in 3 Upstate NY cities

How much money does a wedding cost? Depending on where you live, walking down the aisle can cost more than a down payment on a home. A new report by SmartAsset found that weddings are more expensive than down payments on a house in 23 of the 150 largest metro areas in the U.S., including Syracuse (No. 2 in the nation), Rochester (No. 5) and Buffalo-Cheektowaga (No. 7). That may sound like a good reason to elope when considering the cost of venues, catering, flowers, photographers, DJs/bands, bridal gowns and additional wedding vendors, but it’s largely because of the affordability of homes in Upstate New York.
SYRACUSE, NY

