A detailed plan for a transitional marijuana license for New York’s smoke shops (guest column)
This guest column is from Paula Collins, EA, Esq., a tax attorney dedicated to the cannabis industry. She can be contacted at paula@paulacollinslaw.com. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of NY Cannabis Insider. Manhattan...
This Friday: Queens’ first legal marijuana dispensary hiring budtenders, managers, more (guest column)
This guest column is from the NY CAURD Coalition, a group formed to create a sustainable, equitable and inclusive cannabis industry. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of NY Cannabis Insider. Fresh into 2023,...
‘Something has to change’: New York lawmakers urged to lower threshold for drunk driving
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Transportation officials and advocates are continuing to pressure New York lawmakers to lower the threshold for drunk driving in an effort to bolster roadway safety. On Tuesday, proponents of lowering the legal blood-alcohol content (BAC) threshold from .08% to .05%, gathered outside the New York State...
Legacy operators weigh in on NY’s legal weed quality, prices
New York’s first two retail adult-use dispensaries are open in Manhattan, where Housing Works Cannabis Co. and Smacked! Village opened in December and January, respectively. Excitement is in the air among shoppers, licensed operators, lawmakers and the legacy cannabis community. At the same time, concerns over price, plant quality and customer experience have been long-speculated and reported by several early customers. These claims are common when new cannabis markets come online.
Lawmakers want to lower threshold for DWI in New York
New York lawmakers want to lower the threshold for driving while intoxicated from 0.08 blood alcohol content to 0.05 — arguing the move would save lives and reduce drunken driving crashes in the state. Similar measures have been introduced multiple times over the last decade in the state Legislature,...
New Yorkers moving out of state save more money on housing than taxes
When you move out of New York State the real savings are on housing not taxes. That's according to the non-profit Fiscal Policy Institute, and it runs counter to the common assumption that people are leaving New York because of high taxes. You probably know someone who’s left New York for Florida in the past few years—64,577 New Yorkers switched their driver's licenses to Floridan ones last year, as reported by The New York Post.
NY’s cigarette tax would be highest in nation under governor’s plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York state’s proposed budget would have it leading the nation when it comes to a cigarette tax. “It’s just another tax for a small business that has to pay and try and keep up,” said Christy Houghtaling, general manager, Bottlecaps Beverage Center.
People to know in NY cannabis: Tyme Ferris
Tyme Ferris is the founder and CEO of Pantheon Collective, a LGBTQ+ majority-owned and operated cannabis consulting firm and lifestyle brand. He answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s “People to know” series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis...
Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners
If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
Americans for Safe Access cites areas of improvement for NY’s medical cannabis program
A national organization focused on legal access to medical marijuana thinks New York still has a ways to go to improve access, affordability and equity in its medical program – among other key issues. Last week, Americans for Safe Access released its 2022 report, which ranks each state’s medical...
New York landlords urge lawmakers to tweak rent regulations so they can renovate
Rent regulation has been a mixed bag in upstate New York, in part, advocates say, because of the way vacancy studies have been conducted. Under the rules set by the 2019 Housing Stability & Tenant Protection Act (HSTPA), if a landlord doesn’t answer a vacancy survey, the presumption is that he has no vacant apartments.
Those on probation denied medical marijuana
It’s been almost ten years since medical marijuana has been approved for medicinal reasons, but not everyone is able to use the drug even when it’s prescribed to them. Garcia said the main problem is that when people are denied medical marijuana they are more likely to use opioids.
Data show how many could be impacted by Hochul’s proposed changes to bail laws
Albany — The “tweaks” to the state’s bail laws that Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking the Democrat-controlled Legislature to consider are facing two initial pushbacks from progressives and public defenders, who claim they could unjustly incarcerate too many people and may cause further confusion for the judges tasked with interpreting the retooled statutes.
Proposed Bill Would Ban On Semi-Automatic Weapons In New York
Lawmakers in New York are discussing a new proposed bill that would place a ban on semi-automatic guns as well as high-capacity magazines. The new Assault Weapon Ban bill was proposed by Senator Diane Feinstein of California and was co-sponsored by New York congressman Brian Higgins. When speaking about supporting...
A list of all Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licensees in New York State
This is a list of all current CAURD licensees as of Jan. 25, 2023, and includes the following information on each licensee: application number, nonprofit status, business name and DBA (if known), licensing date, owner(s), location and description. This list will be updated as more information becomes available, and is...
Alcohol Laws in NY That Out of Towners May Find Strange
While it may seem like you could buy alcohol day or night in New York, that's not true. New York Alcohol Training fills us in on when you can fill up at your favorite establishment. How Late Can You Buy Alcohol In New York. Restaurants and bars that sell alcohol...
Hochul Raises Cigarette Taxes & Bans Flavored Tobacco Products
Hochul Raises Cigarette Taxes & Bans Flavored Tobacco ProductsPhoto by(@Kameleon007/iStock) New York’s proposed budget for 2024 has created some buzz with a large portion of the state’s funding going toward ‘Lead the Way for a Tobbaco-Free Generation.’ Governor Kathy Hochull is diving right into it.
Governor Kathy Hochul (D) issues one executive order from Jan. 23-30
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) issued one executive order from Jan. 23-30. As of Jan. 30, Hochul has issued four executive orders in 2023—one fewer than she did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of Jan....
Weddings are more expensive than a down payment on a house in 3 Upstate NY cities
How much money does a wedding cost? Depending on where you live, walking down the aisle can cost more than a down payment on a home. A new report by SmartAsset found that weddings are more expensive than down payments on a house in 23 of the 150 largest metro areas in the U.S., including Syracuse (No. 2 in the nation), Rochester (No. 5) and Buffalo-Cheektowaga (No. 7). That may sound like a good reason to elope when considering the cost of venues, catering, flowers, photographers, DJs/bands, bridal gowns and additional wedding vendors, but it’s largely because of the affordability of homes in Upstate New York.
What’s The Fastest Speeding Ticket In New York History?
Have you ever wondered how your speeding compares to others on New York roads? Maybe the question of what was the fastest speeding ticket ever issued in New York has popped into your head. What Was The Speed?. According to Weiss and Associates, the record high speeding ticket defended by...
