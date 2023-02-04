Read full article on original website
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
bkreader.com
Feb 6: Brooklyn Black History Maker, June Jordan
Poet, playwright and essayist June Jordan was one of the most widely published and highly acclaimed African-American writers of her generation. Born July 9, 1936, in Harlem, New York, and raised in Bedford Stuyvesant. Jordan’s future was shaped, for better and for worse, by her relationship with her father.
bkreader.com
New Report Finds One-Fifth of BK’s Aging Population Lives in Poverty
Brooklyn now has more residents older than 65 than the entire population of any other city in the state. And more than one-in-five are living in poverty, according to a new report from The Center for an Urban Future. In the past 10 years, the number of Brooklyn residents over...
bkreader.com
El Puente Opens Community Tech Lab in Williamsburg to Bridge Digital Divide
El Puente, a youth-led arts and human rights organization, in partnership with digital justice organization Community Tech NY, officially opened the doors to New York City’s first Community Tech Lab. The Tech Lab is in the Southside of Williamsburg. “The Community Tech Lab will be a vital resource for...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Takes Key Role in Growth of NYC Tech Ecosystems
The tech ecosystem in Brooklyn is thriving. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting many businesses, Brooklyn remains resilient and also remains a hub of innovative technology solutions. Read more to know the reasons why this part of NY is a prosperous place!. 1. Startups. Brooklyn has become a vital part...
bkreader.com
New York City Declares End to Mpox Outbreak
Following two months of low transmission rates, New York City’s Health Department is officially declaring the mpox outbreak over. “New York City took bold action early and throughout this outbreak, and together helped turn the tide and mobilize the nation,” said health commissioner Ashwin Vasan. “The end of...
bkreader.com
540 Waverly Avenue Completes Construction in Clinton Hill
Construction is complete on 540 Waverly Avenue , a nine-story residential building in Clinton Hill , Brooklyn . Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects and developed by The Daten Group , the 117,000-square-foot structure yields 135 rental units spread across 91,000 square feet […] Click here to view original web page at newyorkyimby.com.
bkreader.com
NYPD: 2 People Shot Dead in Brooklyn
The NYPD says two people were found shot to death in East Flatbush on Friday. Officers responded to 4722 Beverley Road just before 2 p.m. Police say a man and women were found with gunshot wounds to the head. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The city’s Medical Examiner...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn School for the Deaf Tightens Security with New Lockdown System
St Francis DeSales’ new lockdown system will include the visual aids that are needed in a school for children with additional needs. A Brooklyn school for the Deaf will soon have a new “inclusive lockdown notification system,” as they’ve received a grant to install the new technology on its […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
bkreader.com
Retired NYPD Officer, Boyfriend Found Dead in Brooklyn Home
A retired NYPD officer and her boyfriend were found dead with gunshot wounds to their head in a home in Brooklyn Friday, police said. Retired NYPD officer Petlyn Job and her boyfriend, Alex Delone, were both found dead inside Job’s home on Beverley Road in […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
bkreader.com
Off-Duty Officer Shot While Trying to Purchase Vehicle in Brooklyn, Police Say
An off-duty New York City police officer was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot during an apparent robbery as he tried to purchase a vehicle in Brooklyn on Saturday night, the authorities said. The shooting prompted a sprawling manhunt for the suspect. The officer, whose name was not released...
bkreader.com
Prospect Heights Early AM Fire Injures 4: FDNY
A fire broke out in a large Prospect Heights apartment building early Friday morning, leaving four people injured, according to officials, with one in serious condition. At about 5 a.m., firefighters responded to […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
bkreader.com
Mailman Caught Delivering Kilos of Cocaine From His Truck While On The Clock
Zarwardy Lewis was arrested for allegedly delivering cocaine out of his USPS mail truck. A Brooklyn mailman was caught making special deliveries — kilos of cocaine — on the clock, authorities said. Letter carrier Zarwardy Lewis, 35, was charged with drug distribution in Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday...
