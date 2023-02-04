ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feb 6: Brooklyn Black History Maker, June Jordan

Poet, playwright and essayist June Jordan was one of the most widely published and highly acclaimed African-American writers of her generation. Born July 9, 1936, in Harlem, New York, and raised in Bedford Stuyvesant. Jordan’s future was shaped, for better and for worse, by her relationship with her father.
El Puente Opens Community Tech Lab in Williamsburg to Bridge Digital Divide

El Puente, a youth-led arts and human rights organization, in partnership with digital justice organization Community Tech NY, officially opened the doors to New York City’s first Community Tech Lab. The Tech Lab is in the Southside of Williamsburg. “The Community Tech Lab will be a vital resource for...
Brooklyn Takes Key Role in Growth of NYC Tech Ecosystems

The tech ecosystem in Brooklyn is thriving. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting many businesses, Brooklyn remains resilient and also remains a hub of innovative technology solutions. Read more to know the reasons why this part of NY is a prosperous place!. 1. Startups. Brooklyn has become a vital part...
New York City Declares End to Mpox Outbreak

Following two months of low transmission rates, New York City’s Health Department is officially declaring the mpox outbreak over. “New York City took bold action early and throughout this outbreak, and together helped turn the tide and mobilize the nation,” said health commissioner Ashwin Vasan. “The end of...
540 Waverly Avenue Completes Construction in Clinton Hill

Construction is complete on 540 Waverly Avenue , a nine-story residential building in Clinton Hill , Brooklyn . Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects and developed by The Daten Group , the 117,000-square-foot structure yields 135 rental units spread across 91,000 square feet […] Click here to view original web page at newyorkyimby.com.
NYPD: 2 People Shot Dead in Brooklyn

The NYPD says two people were found shot to death in East Flatbush on Friday. Officers responded to 4722 Beverley Road just before 2 p.m. Police say a man and women were found with gunshot wounds to the head. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The city’s Medical Examiner...
Brooklyn School for the Deaf Tightens Security with New Lockdown System

St Francis DeSales’ new lockdown system will include the visual aids that are needed in a school for children with additional needs. A Brooklyn school for the Deaf will soon have a new “inclusive lockdown notification system,” as they’ve received a grant to install the new technology on its […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
Retired NYPD Officer, Boyfriend Found Dead in Brooklyn Home

A retired NYPD officer and her boyfriend were found dead with gunshot wounds to their head in a home in Brooklyn Friday, police said. Retired NYPD officer Petlyn Job and her boyfriend, Alex Delone, were both found dead inside Job’s home on Beverley Road in […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
Prospect Heights Early AM Fire Injures 4: FDNY

A fire broke out in a large Prospect Heights apartment building early Friday morning, leaving four people injured, according to officials, with one in serious condition. At about 5 a.m., firefighters responded to […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
