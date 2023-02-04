ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

whdh.com

Raynham Fire Department helps rescue horse

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A horse is trotting again after an animal rescue effort in Raynham on Monday. Raynham firefighters responded after George, a 1,500-pound draft horse, laid on the ground and was unable to get back on his feet, Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said in a statement. Firefighters tried...
RAYNHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Fire burns at Wareham home for 2 1/2 hours before being controlled

WAREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A heavy fire burned at a Wareham home for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon before first responders were able to put it out. Wareham Police Chief John Walcek said crews responded to 11 Knowles Ave. just after 3 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from the house.
WAREHAM, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Cold potentially killed elderly Oak Bluffs woman

A 92-year-old woman was found dead in front of her home on Munroe Avenue in Oak Bluffs over the frigid weekend. Massachusetts State Police were notified of the “unattended death” shortly after 2 pm on Saturday. Local emergency responders were also on the scene. According to State Police...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Wareham Fire Department responds to 80 service calls since Friday morning

“Since Friday morning at 8:00 A.M., the Wareham Fire Department has responded to 80 calls for services. These calls included house fires, a stove fire, motor vehicle accidents, fire alarms, CO alarms, mutual-aid responses, medical calls, and multiple utility related emergencies. These calls were handled by our dedicated career and call firefighters working together as one team. We were assisted by mutual-aid departments, as needed, and we will always be there for them when called upon.
WAREHAM, MA
whdh.com

1 dead after fire at commercial building in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead after a fire at a commercial building in Medford, officials said. The fire broke out at 58 Swan Street early Sunday morning. Police say someone on scene told them a worker had been sleeping inside the business. Officers say they found the...
MEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Early morning fire burns at Easton home in sub-zero temperatures

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton first responders battled a “heavy” house fire in sub-zero temperatures Saturday morning. On Saturday around 4:30 a.m., Easton fire crews received a report from a homeowner on Depot Street about a fire in their attic. Chief Justin Alexander said that upon arrival,...
EASTON, MA
whdh.com

Missing Hanson 13-year-old located

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old reported missing in Hanson has been found, police announced Monday. The Hanson Police Department said Kayleigh “Kie” McCormack was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Hanson police said McCormack was later found safe on Cape Cod. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
HANSON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Somerset 18-year-old summonsed after crashing into Westport Police cruiser, injuring officer

A local teen is facing charges after reportedly crashing into a police cruiser. According to Westport Police, on Sunday morning, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a Westport Police cruiser was rear ended while in the breakdown lane on State Road in the area of Route 88. The cruiser was stationary with emergency lights activated at the time of the crash. The cruiser was struck by an eighteen-year-old male from Somerset. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage because of the crash.
WESTPORT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

21-year-old Plymouth County man dies from injuries in Maine crash

A 21-year-old Massachusetts man has died due to injuries sustained in a serious crash in Maine. According to Maine State Police, a 2004 Ford truck driven by Nathan Kennedy of Halifax collided with the median guard rail, flipped over and landed on its side in the breakdown lane southbound at the Turnpike at the Saco River Bridge on Friday.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

Victim of fatal Orleans fire identified as 6-year-old boy

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled an accidental fire in Orleans on Saturday night that left a 6-year-old boy dead. Crews responding to a report of fire and smoke in a home at 177 Route 6A around 8:40 p.m. found smoke and fire coming from the second floor of a two-and-a-half-story building, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
ORLEANS, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts

EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
EASTON, MA

