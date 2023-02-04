Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Raynham Fire Department helps rescue horse
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A horse is trotting again after an animal rescue effort in Raynham on Monday. Raynham firefighters responded after George, a 1,500-pound draft horse, laid on the ground and was unable to get back on his feet, Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said in a statement. Firefighters tried...
ABC6.com
Fire burns at Wareham home for 2 1/2 hours before being controlled
WAREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A heavy fire burned at a Wareham home for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon before first responders were able to put it out. Wareham Police Chief John Walcek said crews responded to 11 Knowles Ave. just after 3 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from the house.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cold potentially killed elderly Oak Bluffs woman
A 92-year-old woman was found dead in front of her home on Munroe Avenue in Oak Bluffs over the frigid weekend. Massachusetts State Police were notified of the “unattended death” shortly after 2 pm on Saturday. Local emergency responders were also on the scene. According to State Police...
newbedfordguide.com
Wareham Fire Department responds to 80 service calls since Friday morning
“Since Friday morning at 8:00 A.M., the Wareham Fire Department has responded to 80 calls for services. These calls included house fires, a stove fire, motor vehicle accidents, fire alarms, CO alarms, mutual-aid responses, medical calls, and multiple utility related emergencies. These calls were handled by our dedicated career and call firefighters working together as one team. We were assisted by mutual-aid departments, as needed, and we will always be there for them when called upon.
whdh.com
1 dead after fire at commercial building in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead after a fire at a commercial building in Medford, officials said. The fire broke out at 58 Swan Street early Sunday morning. Police say someone on scene told them a worker had been sleeping inside the business. Officers say they found the...
6-Year-Old Boy Dies In Accidental Weekend Fire On Cape Cod: Authorities
A 6-year-old boy was killed in an accidental two-alarm fire on Cape Cod this weekend, officials said. Orleans Fire responded to the fire at 177 Route 6A in Orleans around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Department of Fire Services (DFS) reports. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the building.
whdh.com
Police: Driver crashes after running red light, lands on MBTA Green Line tracks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver is accused of speeding through a red light, crashing into a traffic pole, and landing on the tracks at the Museum of Fine Arts Green Line stop, according to Transit Police. The crash took place at midnight Monday. Police are now seeing charges against the...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River personnel respond to early morning multi-vehicle crash with injuries
One person was injured after a Monday multi-vehicle crash in Fall River. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, officers responded to Slade Street regarding a motor vehicle crash early this morning. Upon arrival, officers found that a vehicle had struck a parked car while traveling west on Slade Street. The call...
ABC6.com
Early morning fire burns at Easton home in sub-zero temperatures
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton first responders battled a “heavy” house fire in sub-zero temperatures Saturday morning. On Saturday around 4:30 a.m., Easton fire crews received a report from a homeowner on Depot Street about a fire in their attic. Chief Justin Alexander said that upon arrival,...
Police recover body from Burrillville pond
Burrillville police are investigating after a body was recovered from a frozen pond Sunday morning.
whdh.com
Missing Hanson 13-year-old located
HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old reported missing in Hanson has been found, police announced Monday. The Hanson Police Department said Kayleigh “Kie” McCormack was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Hanson police said McCormack was later found safe on Cape Cod. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
fallriverreporter.com
Somerset 18-year-old summonsed after crashing into Westport Police cruiser, injuring officer
A local teen is facing charges after reportedly crashing into a police cruiser. According to Westport Police, on Sunday morning, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a Westport Police cruiser was rear ended while in the breakdown lane on State Road in the area of Route 88. The cruiser was stationary with emergency lights activated at the time of the crash. The cruiser was struck by an eighteen-year-old male from Somerset. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage because of the crash.
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Plymouth County man dies from injuries in Maine crash
A 21-year-old Massachusetts man has died due to injuries sustained in a serious crash in Maine. According to Maine State Police, a 2004 Ford truck driven by Nathan Kennedy of Halifax collided with the median guard rail, flipped over and landed on its side in the breakdown lane southbound at the Turnpike at the Saco River Bridge on Friday.
Mom Seeking Donations After 6-Year-Old Son Dies In Accidental Cape Cod Fire
A mother is asking for help after her 6-year-old autistic son was killed in an accidental fire on Cape Cod this weekend. Shantal Thomas lost her son Kyi in a two-alarm fire that happened at their Orleans home on Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a GoFundMe campaign. Kyi, a student...
Quincy Crews Snuff Auto Body Shop Fire Amidst Frozen Hydrants, Strong Winds
Firefighters had to brace record-breaking cold and strong winds to put out a two-alarm fire at a Quincy auto body shop this weekend, local firefighters report. 2nd Alarm on arrival. 125 Liberty streetPosted by Friends Of Quincy Firefighters IAFF Local 792 on Saturday, February 4, 2023The fi…
fallriverreporter.com
Search for missing dog in Fall River that galvanized community comes to tragic end
The search for a missing Fall River dog has come to a tragic end. According to the mother of the owner, Naya was a service dog visiting from California that escaped into the unbearable cold on Friday. “They go everywhere together. Since it’s been painfully freezing outside, she thought it...
whdh.com
Victim of fatal Orleans fire identified as 6-year-old boy
ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled an accidental fire in Orleans on Saturday night that left a 6-year-old boy dead. Crews responding to a report of fire and smoke in a home at 177 Route 6A around 8:40 p.m. found smoke and fire coming from the second floor of a two-and-a-half-story building, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts
EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
whdh.com
MBTA: Alewife station could remain closed all week after ‘intentional’ garage crash
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA’s Alewife station is closed Monday and could remain closed all week as crews work to repair the damage caused by an “intentional” crash on the top level of the parking garage that left a vehicle teetering on the edge of the structure, officials said.
whdh.com
Cleanup, investigation continues after driver rams car into Alewife garage wall
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup work continued at Alewife station in Cambridge on Monday after a driver rammed his car into a concrete wall in the station’s parking garage over the weekend. The crash took place on Saturday. Authorities said they believed the crash, which sent a 10,000 pound...
