Preview: MSU gymnastics looks to remain undefeated in the Big Ten against Penn State Saturday

Throughout all the wins and losses, the Michigan State women's basketball team has had one constant-their ability to force turnovers. The Spartans are currently ranked 16th in the nation for their ability to do so, and MSU's loss against Michigan Sunday afternoon was no different. The green and white were able to force 20 turnovers in comparison to the ten they gave up themselves. The problem with the game against the Wolverines was not that they couldn't force turnovers-it was that they were not able to convert turnovers into points. The Spartans were only able to amass 14 points on...

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO