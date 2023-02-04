Preview: MSU gymnastics looks to remain undefeated in the Big Ten against Penn State Saturday

The Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion awards ceremony will be held onFeb. 13from 4 to 6 p.m. inthe Big Ten Room at the Kellogg Hotel. MSU will be recognizing those who demonstrated above and beyond contributions to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the fields of research, teaching, programming, community work and organizational change.Audrey Bentley, senior outreach coordinator in the Office for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, said the award program has been going on since 1990 and it was one of the first DEI programs in higher education across the nation.Over 200 organizations, teams and individuals have been recognized...
