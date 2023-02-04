ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: MSU gymnastics looks to remain undefeated in the Big Ten against Penn State Saturday

Senior Nyah Smith during her floor routine in a meet against University of Michigan, held at Jenison Field House on Jan. 22, 2023. The Spartans upset the No. 3 ranked Wolverines with 197.200 points.

MSU women's basketball outlasted by Leigha Brown, No. 17 U-M

Michigan State women's basketball (11-12, 3-9) went into their locker room at halftime with a 40-33 advantage against their rival, the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines (19-5, 9-4). The energy in the first half from both the biggest crowd the Breslin Center has seen all season and the players were high with hopes for a season split. Those hopes slowly turned into lost dreams as fifth-year guard Leigha Brown and her team mounted an enormous second half, capped off with a 77-67 win.After dropping 10 points on 4-5 shooting in the first half, Brown scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds...
MSU women's basketball struggles to convert turnovers into points

Throughout all the wins and losses, the Michigan State women's basketball team has had one constant-their ability to force turnovers. The Spartans are currently ranked 16th in the nation for their ability to do so, and MSU's loss against Michigan Sunday afternoon was no different. The green and white were able to force 20 turnovers in comparison to the ten they gave up themselves. The problem with the game against the Wolverines was not that they couldn't force turnovers-it was that they were not able to convert turnovers into points. The Spartans were only able to amass 14 points on...
Michigan State climbs back up to No. 15 in USCHO poll

Michigan State hockey (15-13-2, 9-9-2 Big Ten) has bounced around the USCHO.com top 20 quite a bit since entering the poll on Nov. 14, most recently rising two spots to No. 15 following a sweep of Notre Dame.The Fighting Irish held the No. 20 spot last week but have since dropped out of the poll after suffering 3-0 and 3-2 losses to MSU over the weekend. The Spartans maintained the lead throughout the series, and Notre Dame was never able to pull ahead.With the sweep, MSU matched its highest win total since 2019-20 (15). It also picked up its most...
MSU hockey earns second senior night win in ten seasons, stays in running for postseason bid

As the clock wound down in the final minute of regulation on Saturday, Notre Dame's sophomore forward Hunter Strand skated down in front of the net, firing a shot directly in front of graduate student goaltender Dylan St. Cyr.It was the Fighting Irish's last-ditch effort to tie the game and force overtime. Instead the puck bounced off St. Cyr's glove onto the ice, landing in front of his pads. He scrambled to cover it with 1.3 seconds remaining in the game, receiving maybe the loudest roar from the home crowd of the year.Graduate student defenseman Nick Leivermann took one more...
Preview: MSU women's basketball looks to end two game losing skid in rematch with rival Michigan

After almost coming back from being down as many as 21 points last time out on the road against Nebraska, Michigan State women's basketball (11-11, 3-8) will try to settle the season series score at home against its rival, No. 18 Michigan (18-5, 8-4) at home.The Wolverines took the first matchup of the series70-55in Ann Arbor. Fifth-year guard Leigha Brown torched MSU with a game-high 17 points in the contest.With Head Women's Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant missing her third straight game, associate head coach Dean Lockwood will again be at the head of the bench for the Spartans. He said...
MSU wrestling falls to Illinois after hard fought match

A generous amount of Michigan State and Illinois wrestling fans packed the Jenison Field House for some Sunday afternoon entertainment. They were treated to an entertaining wrestling match, one that ultimately went to the Illini in a narrow fashion.Starting out the day with the 125 pound weigh-in was Spartan junior Benny Gomez(7-5) on the year, matching up against Fighting Illini redshirt freshman Maximo Renteria(3-9). Both repeatedly sized each other up for the first minute, waiting for an opening to attack. Both grappled and held for the majority of the duration, but no points were gained by either side of the...
MSU women's tennis defeats Miami (OH) and Bowling Green in doubleheader

After falling short to Liberty on Friday, the Michigan State women's tennis team took home two victories against Miami (OH) and Bowling Green in a doubleheader Sunday.Up first on MSU's Sunday slate was Miami (OH). It came down to the wire, with the Spartans slipping past the Red Hawks 4-3. Miami was able to seize the doubles point, but the green and white climbed its way back in singles and came out on top.The match began with MSU sophomore Liisa Vehvilainen and junior Ayshe Can picking up where they left off in doubles from Friday, beating their opponent 6-2. However,...
Preview: Michigan State set for rematch against Rutgers at Madison Square Garden

Michigan State is taking on Rutgers for the second time this season this Saturday. This time around it'll be in the legendary Madison Square Garden."It's definitely something you live for. One of the venues you get to check off your list," junior guardA.J. Hoggard said. "New York City is the Mecca of college basketball, just to get an opportunity to play at the Garden in a college game, in a big game as well for both teams, it's definitely going to be fun."The two teams squared off just a few short weeks at the Breslin Center. Despite a tough start...
FINAL: Michigan State men's basketball drops game to Rutgers 61-55 at Madison Square Garden

In a showdown with a slow scoring start and a lousy offensive performance from both teams down the stretch, Michigan State ultimately collapsed to Rutgers 61-55 at Madison Square Garden, moving to an even 6-6 in conference standings.After meeting at the Breslin Center a few short weeks ago, Michigan State, outlasted then No. 23 Rutgers 70-57, and the Spartans were eager to get another conference win against the Scarlet Knights.The green and white struggled to get something going offensively in the first few minutes of the game. They had plenty of good looks, but couldn't seem to get shots to...
Ozan Baris brings championship experience to MSU tennis at young age

Just a couple of months ago, Michigan State men's tennis freshman Ozan Baris was busy competing and winning a junior doubles title at the U.S. Open.Now, he is playing for MSU at the No. 1 singles spotas a freshman."That's where you want to be in tennis," Baris said. "Hopefully in the pros very soon. It was very special to be there in the first place, even for the juniors. When you're there watching the pros, it just inspires you and motivates you to keep going because that's where you want to get to."It was clear that Baris, afive star recruit,...
Michigan State plays 'hungry hockey', gets penalty kill back on track in win over Notre Dame

For eight games, Michigan State's penalty kill was reeling badly.It started Dec. 10 at Michigan then ended last Saturday at Minnesota. The Spartans surrendered a power-play goal in eight consecutive games, 12 total during that span. It coincided with MSU winning just one game and tying another (both versus Penn State) for the Spartans biggest lull of the season.Suddenly, the Michigan State penalty kill hasn't allowed a power-play goal in two straight games, and it played a large part in No. 17 MSU's 3-0 win over No. 20 Notre Dame Friday night in East Lansing.Though Notre Dame had just three...
MSU to recognize excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion

The Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion awards ceremony will be held onFeb. 13from 4 to 6 p.m. inthe Big Ten Room at the Kellogg Hotel. MSU will be recognizing those who demonstrated above and beyond contributions to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the fields of research, teaching, programming, community work and organizational change.Audrey Bentley, senior outreach coordinator in the Office for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, said the award program has been going on since 1990 and it was one of the first DEI programs in higher education across the nation.Over 200 organizations, teams and individuals have been recognized...
The meteoric rise of the mocktail in Lansing

Throughout time, the idea of college has been shaped by movies - 22 Jump Street, Pitch Perfect, Neighbors andOld School, just to name a few. All supposedly encompass college's "true essence": partying and drinking alcohol. However, as more and more students begin and continue to abstain from alcohol. Several establishments throughout Greater Lansing have begun to add non-alcoholic cocktails to their menus, giving an option to those who still desire the sophisticated taste and social environment without having to consume alcohol. These drinks are commonly referred to as "mocktails."Lansing bars and restaurants such as The Grid Arcade & Bar and...
A guide to showing your parents around East Lansing in the winter

College is typically referred to as "the best four years of your life." Between living in the same city as some of your best friends, going to parties on the weekend and juggling a schedule of classes, it's easy to overlook the actual best part of college: when your parents come to visit. However, it can be hard to know where to take them, especially in the winter. Without football games and tailgating to plan your day around and without the warm weather that makes sitting out by Beaumont...
MSU obtains rare emergency readiness accreditation

Michigan State University announced today it obtained a second accreditation term from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program, or EMAP, a nonprofit which sets and reviews standards for institutions' emergency readiness. MSU remains the only university in the Midwest and in the Big Ten to hold an EMAP accreditation.The "emergency readiness" reviewed in the process can include everything from mass-shootings, natural disasters and public-health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.The status lasts for five years. MSU was first accredited in 2017 and the university spent much of the 2021-2022 academic year attempting to meet EMAP's requirements for a second term.EMAP Executive Director...
How students can take care of themselves during the winter semester

It's the end of January. The calm of winter break has sparked the hectic schedule of a new semester. New Year's Resolutions have fallen in priority and sleep has become rare while stress becomes common, but Michigan State University experts advocating for student wellness say it's time for students to put themselves first."Health is the capacity of an individual at any given time to be in this world, to interact with the world and to give back to the world," Director of Health Promotion Dennis Martell said.Striving towards a higher capacity all starts with an aspiration, according to Martell. Students...
MSU names Wilson Centennial Farms as 2023 Dairy Farm of the Year

The MSU Department of Animal Science will be presenting its 2023 Dairy Farm of the Year Award this upcoming Friday. This year, the department has recognized Nancy and Brent Wilson of Wilson Centennial Farms as recipients of the award.According to chairperson of the Department of Animal Science Cathy Ernst, the selection begins with a competitive nomination process, during which people on and off campus may nominate farms they feel represent the best of Michigan.Wilson Centennial Farms is a seventh generation family farm with Brent and Nancy Wilson being the fifth generation. They have two sons, Tyler and Ben, who are...
A list of Black-led clubs at MSU focused on empowering Black students

Michigan State University is a predominantly white institution, or PWI, which means Black students might find it hard to discover spaces across campus that they feel represent them.But with over 1,000 registered clubs and organizations, MSU home is to many that are Black-led and Black-focused. Here is a non-exhaustive list of clubs that can offer a safe, relatable and representative space to Black students.Black Mental Health Coalition ClubPsychology senior Ajhané Kindle is the president of the Black Mental Health Coalition Club - an organization focused on the stigma surrounding Black mental health. Through events, students work to empower its members...
Black History Month events on campus to attend this February

February is Black History Month and there will be many opportunities to celebrate on campus. Open up your planners and jot down these campus-wide events honoringBlack history.Feb. 2"Slavery to Freedom: An American Odyssey" with Marley Dias5 p.m., Wharton Center's Pasant TheatreThis event was the first lecture in the 23rd annual Dr. William G. Anderson Lecture Series presented by the College of Osteopathic Medicine. The series focuses on providing the greater community with multicultural leaders. Register to attend other lectures in the serieshere.This lecture's speaker, Marley Dias, is an accomplished 18-year-old activist and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, a campaign which provides children...
