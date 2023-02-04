Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
captimes.com
'Harry Potter' magic comes to life with MSO at Overture
John Jesensky was sitting in a movie theater over 20 years ago when he decided he wanted to become a film composer. The film was “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Which is fitting, because when he’s not writing his own scores, Jesensky is jetting around the country conducting orchestras for live musical accompaniments to “Harry Potter” movies.
nbc15.com
Mazomanie family travels to South America to bring daughter’s remains home
MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Following an unexpected death and weeks of uncertainty, a family in Mazomanie was finally able to recover their loved one’s remains. Cassy Doolittle, 25, was rock climbing on the southern tip of Argentina when she came face to face with freezing rain and high winds. According to her family, Cassy sent out a distress call and her body was found two days later.
captimes.com
At Kozy Nuk in Cottage Grove, find good food and friendly people
Meggan O’Brien, co-owner of the Kozy Nuk Cafe in Cottage Grove, looks over the café’s menu with pride. “You wouldn’t expect to have street tacos at a strip-mall diner,” she said with a laugh. Diners stroll past a painting of pancakes in the window of...
captimes.com
Opinion | Scott Walker's take on drag is a drag
Former Gov. Scott Walker, who will never be accused of being a student of history, declared the other day that drag shows are the same as strip shows. "Let’s be clear," he tweeted. “'Drag shows' are strip shows. They are wrong. They are particularly wrong at school. They are definitely not 'family-friendly.'"
Channel 3000
Open water on Lake Monona a mystery for lake experts
'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane County official weighs in on Lake Monona's open gap. After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
Getting Drunk And Shooting Guns Is Good Way To Get Arrested In WI
Unlike popular belief, it isn't anything goes when it comes to boozing it up in Wisconsin. Many Residents And Visitors Like To Party In Wisconsin. I understand that Wisconsin is known as the Dairy State but I really don't think milk is their beverage of choice. It's more like booze. Specifically any kind of liquor. North of the Cheddar Curtain, people love to party. It seems like the visitors believe in the phrase, "when in Rome," because they'll join right in. When it comes to alcohol, they do things a little bit differently up there. The rules seem to be more relaxed.
captimes.com
Letter | Take UW free speech survey with a grain of salt
Dear Editor: Regarding "UW System free speech survey shows students reluctant to speak, listen," Feb. 1. Nowhere in this article is there any information which would lead me to believe that those who responded — a 12.5% response rate, incentivized with a $10 reward — are necessarily representative of the student population as a whole. If there is such information, let us know, and I will reconsider.
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
nbc15.com
Suspicious Chinese balloon grabs the attention of experts in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China’s firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. The balloon also grabbed...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Female inmate dies in Rock County jail
JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU) – A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County jail early Thursday morning. A statement from the sheriff’s department says officers were conducting routine cell checks around 1am when the female inmate was found on the floor, unresponsive. Medical staff...
Channel 3000
Madison police search for homicide suspect on east side
MADISON, Wis. - Police in Madison are searching for a homicide suspect who they said was spotted on the city's east side Sunday night. Police said an off-duty officer reported a suspicious vehicle that a homicide suspect may have been riding in. A pursuit began near the Panera Bread on East Washington Avenue.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
nbc15.com
One year later, family of murdered Janesville woman still looking for answers
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A grieving sister is still looking for closure one year after Lisa Collins was found stabbed to death in Beloit. The Beloit Police Department does not have a suspect in the homicide of 41-year-old Collins, who was found on January 29, 2022, near Howes Drive and Clary Street with multiple stab wounds.
Channel 3000
Multiple families displaced in fire at Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at a Madison apartment building destroyed one unit and displaced people living in three others Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 700 block of Vera Court at around 11:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived.
Channel 3000
MMSD officials give details on law enforcement presence near Memorial High School
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Metropolitan School District officials gave more details Saturday on what prompted a large law enforcement presence near Jefferson Middle School and Memorial High School Friday afternoon. In a message to families, the principals of both schools said a person was seriously injured in an incident at...
nbc15.com
Person of interest in homicide case on the run after pursuit on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person on interest in a homicide case is on the run after a pursuit on Madison’s east side Sunday. A release by the Madison Police Department said an off-duty officer spotted “a suspect who is wanted for serious, felony crimes” sitting inside of a car near the Panera Bread on East Springs Drive.
wearegreenbay.com
Bank robber in Wisconsin leaves with undisclosed amount of cash, no arrest made
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a man walked into a bank in southcentral Wisconsin, demanded money, and left with cash, prompting an investigation that has not yet led to an arrest. The Madison Police Department said officers were dispatched to a UW Credit Union on the city’s north...
voiceofalexandria.com
Female inmate found dead in cell at Rock County Jail, authorities say
A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County Jail early Thursday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. At 1:15 a.m., correctional officers at the jail were conducting routine security checks when an officer noticed a female lying on the floor of her cell unresponsive, Capt. Nicholas Brown said in a statement.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeons leaving SSM Health did not break contract, court documents say
Jason Sansone, MD, and Brian Keyes, DO, who are being sued by Madison, Wis.-based SSM Health Dean Medical group, say they did not violate employment contracts when planning their own independent practice, according to a response filed Feb. 3 in Dane County Circuit Court. SSM Health sued Dr. Sansone and...
x1071.com
Monroe Man Charged With Firing a Gun Into Home
A man from Green County who has been charged with firing a gun into a home says he’s not guilty. 50 year old John Fredieu of Monroe faces a charge of attempted homicide and three other felonies, plus four misdemeanors. Prosecutors filed eight total counts against. Four of them are felonies: attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. Police in Monroe say Fredieu fired into a home on 16th Street. Police say it was a targeted incident. No one was hurt. Fredieu is due back in court next month.
