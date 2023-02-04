“Shoot Wide and Close!”: DP Jeremy Prusso on Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out

Read full article on original website
Related
Wrestle Zone
Brendan Fraser Never Spoke To The Rock On ‘The Mummy Returns’: He Was Just A Piece Of Tape On A Stick
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson soared into fame upon his entry into the professional wrestling world, but in the last two decades, he’s made his stamp on another industry as well. In 2001, the former WWE Champion made his motion picture debut as The Scorpion King in the...
A woman found out she was dead after her parents told news outlets they were grieving her 'loss' by feeding ducks
Multiple news outlets reported that Alicia Rowe died 10 years ago. The problem is, she was very much alive.
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
msn.com
35 years ago, a sci-fi legend made the strangest time-travel movie ever
“In a thousand years, Gandahar will be destroyed. A thousand years ago, Gandahar will be saved and what can't be avoided will be.”. The riddle at the heart of legendary French animator René Laloux's strangest movie is as confusing as the film itself. By the end of Gandahar, you may not understand either, but you’ll have experienced one of the most ambitious and beautiful time-travel stories ever told.
James Cameron Finally Admits ‘Jack Might Have Lived’ After Lab-Testing ‘Titanic’ Raft Theory
James Cameron is not easily proven wrong. The visionary filmmaker has directed three of the top four highest-grossing movies of all time, including the recent Avatar: The Way of Water, which has made over $2.1 billion and earned an Oscar nod for Best Picture despite legions of terminally-online naysayers. One thing, however, still sticks in his craw: the raft theory. You know, that Jack’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) sorry steerage-class ass could’ve fit on that floating piece of wood with Rose (Kate Winslet) instead of succumbing to the freezing waters at the end of Titanic. In Titanic: 25 Years Later with James...
12 Recent Horror Movies That Flew Under The Radar (And How To Watch Them)
The best recent horror movies you may not have heard of.
Boogeyman's Official Trailer Has Left Fans Unable To Sleep At Night
When someone is adapting the works of Stephen King to film, you know it's going to be scary. Such is the case with the upcoming film "The Boogeyman," which is adapted from a short story King wrote in 1973. The twisted tale features every kid's nightmare — a creature that...
Oscars 2023: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Turned the VFX Action Film Upside Down — and Got Nominated for It
Ryan Tudhope is ready to talk. Now that the visual effects in “Top Gun: Maverick” have received an Oscar nomination and the team responsible for them is no longer embargoed from promoting their impressive work, VFX production supervisor Tudhope can finally reveal how his team achieved the essence of invisible effects but with a very substantial 2,400 CG shots. As revealed during the VFX “bake-off” last month at the Academy Museum, artists from Method (now part of Framestore), MPC, and Lola performed several tasks in support of the film’s practical ethos. They integrated VFX plates into the amazing aerial photography and stunt...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
‘Indiana Jones 5’ De-Aged Harrison Ford With A.I. and Old Film Footage of Him That Lucasfilm Never Printed: ‘That’s My Actual Face’
“Indiana Jones” fans already know that Harrison Ford will be de-aged for parts of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth film in the Lucasfilm-backed adventure franchise. New visual effects technology played a big part in turning back the clock so that Ford could look the same age as he did when he first played Indiana Jones in the 1980s. Ford recently told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” that his de-aged face is actually his real face, as Lucasfilm used artificial intelligence to comb through all of the decades-old footage the studio has of him. Ford has...
startattle.com
Daughter (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A young woman is in—-ed into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. Startattle.com – Daughter 2023. Production : Thirteenth Floor Pictures / OneWorld Entertainment. Distributor : Odessa Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures. Daughter movie. Daughter release date. August 26, 2022 : UK (FrightFest) Daughter cast. Casper...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has its plot mercilessly picked apart as the tides continue to turn
Thanks to their status as part of the fantasy genre by extension, superhero movies are under no obligation to be tightly-plotted and impenetrably-structured masterclasses in narrative storytelling. Fans are more than happy to point out any storytelling deficiencies they see, though, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever having been shined under the spotlight since coming to Disney Plus.
Comments / 0