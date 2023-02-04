ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
COLORADO STATE
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

2 Beaten-Down Stocks With Stable Dividends to Buy In 2023

Abbott Labs and Medtronic both faced economic-related issues last year, among others. However, both are leaders in the medical device space with impeccable track records. Abbott has raised its dividends for 51 years, while Medtronic's streak stands at 45 years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

Got $500? Adding To These 2 Top Dividend Stocks Would Be a Smart Move in February

Shares of Realty Income and STAG Industrial are well below their recent highs. That has them offering more attractive dividend yields. With more dividend growth ahead, they look like wise long-term investments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

This Indicator Says the Stock Market Is Going to Have a Great Year. Is It Right?

The S&P 500 finished January up 6%, portending a strong 2023. Since 1950, the January Barometer has been accurate 85% of the time. The biggest mistake investors can make is missing out on the recovery. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

Energy stocks outperformed the overall market in 2022, and could do so again in 2023. These three stocks offer investors an attractive dividend and reasonable valuation. Each stock brings a different strength: stability, yield, and product mix. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

Strong earnings and a positive free-cash-flow outlook make AT&T a compelling opportunity. Aside from the hedging value that precious metals provide, Barrick Gold is among the best operators in this sector. Regional banks have been pushed to the wayside, but NYCB stock is worth a look at these levels. You’re...
Motley Fool

Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

Amazon can ride the cloud market to new heights this decade. Applied Materials is a vital part of the semiconductor supply chain. Autodesk is the software backbone for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

1 Resilient Blue Chip Stock to Buy on the Dip

Johnson & Johnson's fourth-quarter results were not impressive, but there is more to the story. Although the company is dealing with legal issues, it can overcome these obstacles. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in February

Dividend stocks have a history of handily outperforming companies that don't offer a payout. These supercharged income stocks, with yields of up to 10.5%, have sustained catalysts that make them amazing deals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Twilio Stock?

Investors turned away from the stock as losses continued to increase. The company has restructured its business in a bid toward profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Comments / 0

Community Policy