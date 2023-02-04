Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett is the only top-10 billionaire to become poorer this year after Berkshire Hathaway missed out on the stock market's rally
Warren Buffett is the sole member of the world's top 10 billionaires to see his wealth drop this year. Berkshire Hathaway stock is trailing the S&P 500's 5% gain and the Nasdaq's 10% jump this month. Buffett's company beat the market last year as investors braced for the worst.
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work.
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Gaucho Group: Why These Five Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today?
Tesla is reportedly expected to announce its investment in Mexico soon. Amazon said its first-quarter operating income could be between zero and $4 billion. Apple's top line fell 5% year-over-year to $117.2 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $121.1 billion. U.S. markets surged on Thursday led by upbeat earnings
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever.
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says cash is a better investment than stocks and bonds as the Fed sticks to its rate-hike plan
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio doubled down on his faith in cash, saying it's currently more attractive than stocks and bonds. "Cash used to be trashy. Cash is pretty attractive now," the Bridgewater founder said. Higher interest rates translate into tight money supply in the economy, offering some returns on the
2 Beaten-Down Stocks With Stable Dividends to Buy In 2023
Abbott Labs and Medtronic both faced economic-related issues last year, among others. However, both are leaders in the medical device space with impeccable track records. Abbott has raised its dividends for 51 years, while Medtronic's streak stands at 45 years.
Got $500? Adding To These 2 Top Dividend Stocks Would Be a Smart Move in February
Shares of Realty Income and STAG Industrial are well below their recent highs. That has them offering more attractive dividend yields. With more dividend growth ahead, they look like wise long-term investments.
This Indicator Says the Stock Market Is Going to Have a Great Year. Is It Right?
The S&P 500 finished January up 6%, portending a strong 2023. Since 1950, the January Barometer has been accurate 85% of the time. The biggest mistake investors can make is missing out on the recovery.
3 Penny Stocks to Buy This Week for Under $1
Despite inpouring favorable macro data, the Federal Reserve is anticipated to continue rate hikes at a slower pace until its 2% inflation target is achieved. With experts expecting a recession...
3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years
Energy stocks outperformed the overall market in 2022, and could do so again in 2023. These three stocks offer investors an attractive dividend and reasonable valuation. Each stock brings a different strength: stability, yield, and product mix.
Jeremy Grantham warns of a massive stock market crash and highlights what to own in his 2023 outlook. Here are the 7 best quotes.
Jeremy Grantham warned investors of the potential for a big stock market crash later this year. The co-founder of GMO said the stock market bubble was entering its "final phase" and outlined what to own during the potential volatility. Here are the seven best quotes from Grantham's 2023 stock market
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever
Strong earnings and a positive free-cash-flow outlook make AT&T a compelling opportunity. Aside from the hedging value that precious metals provide, Barrick Gold is among the best operators in this sector. Regional banks have been pushed to the wayside, but NYCB stock is worth a look at these levels.
Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys
Amazon can ride the cloud market to new heights this decade. Applied Materials is a vital part of the semiconductor supply chain. Autodesk is the software backbone for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries.
1 Resilient Blue Chip Stock to Buy on the Dip
Johnson & Johnson's fourth-quarter results were not impressive, but there is more to the story. Although the company is dealing with legal issues, it can overcome these obstacles.
Activist investor Ryan Cohen is building a big stake in Nordstrom, report says. The retailer's stock has surged 34% on the news.
The Chewy cofounder and GameStop chairman is one of the department-store chain's largest non-family shareholders already, The Wall Street Journal reported.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in February
Dividend stocks have a history of handily outperforming companies that don't offer a payout. These supercharged income stocks, with yields of up to 10.5%, have sustained catalysts that make them amazing deals.
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
Is It Too Late to Buy Twilio Stock?
Investors turned away from the stock as losses continued to increase. The company has restructured its business in a bid toward profitability.
Why Cloudflare Stock Was Soaring on Thursday
The company is boosting its long-term addressable market, and the expanding use of AI could play a role in its growth.
