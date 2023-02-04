U.S. Plans to Stop Buying Covid Shots for the Public This Fall. Here's What That Means for You

Read full article on original website
The COVID emergency declaration is ending: What it means for tests, vaccines, treatment
When Biden ends the emergency declaration May 11, access to COVID tests, vaccines and treatment will now depend on insurance coverage.
iheart.com
U.S. To Extend Public Health Emergency For COVID One Final Time
The White House announced that it is extending the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency for one more time. The two declarations were set to expire on March 1 and April 11, respectively. In a press release, the Biden administration said that both emergency orders will come to an...
What Removing COVID's 'Public Health Emergency' Status Means For You
Be prepared for a few changes in policy and government-provided tools. Here's what we know so far.
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut
Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
Car insurance prices will jump in 2023. Here’s why — and how you can save
Experts expect insurance prices to rise about 8.4% in 2023.
Men making good money in the prime of their lives are leaning away from demanding jobs and it could be because they’re ‘re-evaluating their priorities’
Quiet quitting and remote work may be factors.
This $8 billion startup is fining employees $1,200 for contacting colleagues on vacation
Roughly half of U.S. employees report working at least one hour a day even when on vacation.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Medicare has changed for 2023. Here's what is new
A new year means changes to Medicare, including updated premiums and deductibles and sometimes big policy moves.
WUKY
Pandemic Medicaid is set to expire. Here's how Kentucky plans to handle the change.
As governments scrambled to response to COVID-19 earlier in the outbreak, a fast signup option was created for Medicaid to get people covered and speed access to vaccinations and treatments. But that program is soon to be phased out. It’s a shift critics worry will put millions of low-income Americans...
Healthline
Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April
Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
MedicalXpress
Medicaid coverage is expiring for millions of Americans—but there may be a way to keep many of them insured
Getting everyone who is eligible for free or discounted health insurance to sign up for it requires making it as easy as possible to enroll—and that convenience especially matters for young, healthy and low-income people. Those are the key findings of a recent study I conducted with Myles Wagner, an economics Ph.D. student.
infomeddnews.com
Medicare Advantage Plans 101: Understanding Your Options
Medicare Advantage Plans are a type of health insurance plan that is offered by private insurance companies and approved by Medicare. These plans provide Medicare benefits and often include additional benefits, such as prescription drug coverage or routine dental and vision care. If you’re eligible for Medicare, you may be able to enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan.
Here's How Many Jobs You Need To Afford Rent In New Mexico
A new Zillow report reveals how many full-time minimum wage jobs you need to afford a one- or two-bedroom rental.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Government lets health plans that ripped off Medicare keep the money
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Medicare Advantage plans for seniors dodged a major financial bullet Monday as government officials gave them a reprieve for returning hundreds of millions of dollars or more in government overpayments — some dating back a decade or more. The health insurance...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden Says U.S. Will “Take Care” of Chinese Balloon; AP Reports Plan to Shoot It Down
President Joe Biden said Saturday that his administration would “take care” of the Chinese spy balloon that has been hovering over the U.S. in the past few days, when asked by a reporter as he deplaned Air Force One. “We’re going to take care of it,” Biden said,...
Lawmakers Try Again to Cap Insulin Costs as California Prepares to Make its Own
As many diabetics across the Golden State struggle with insulin costs, California’s efforts to make the medication more affordable have yet to yield results. This year, lawmakers will revisit legislation that would address at least one piece of the affordability puzzle. Senate Bill 90, by Sen. Scott Wiener, a...
