ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestattractions.org

Discover the Best Things to Do in Starkville, Mississippi

Discover the Adventure: A Guide to Top Things to Do in Starkville, Mississippi. As a keen traveler, I always seek destinations that offer a unique blend of culture, history, and outdoor adventure. Starkville, Mississippi, located in the heart of the South, is just that kind of place. This charming town boasts a rich history, vibrant culture, and a wealth of outdoor activities, making it an ideal destination for a memorable and diverse travel experience.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Starkville is planning to rebrand their downtown

Main Street programs like the one in Starkville will be benefiting from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA). City leaders in Starkville are planning to re-brand downtown Starkville. Main Street programs like the one in Starkville will be benefiting from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Argument leads to knife fight between West Point couple

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between a West Point couple turned into a knife fight and both people charged. 32-year-old Anthony Seals and 30-year-old Wynesia Austin were both charged with aggravated assault. Police Chief Avery Cook said the disagreement happened Sunday night. He told WCBI both cut....
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Four injured in Chickasaw County crash

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers continue to investigate a weekend crash that injured four people. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday evening on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County. A westbound SUV collided head-on with an eastbound car. The victims’ current conditions are not known....
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
tourcounsel.com

Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi

Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
TUPELO, MS
kicks96news.com

Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

One man is dead after a vehicle hits him in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville police are investigating a fatal Saturday night car collision involving a pedestrian on Garrad Road. 54-year-old Lawrence Cook of Starkville died on the scene. The vehicle remained on the scene and everyone in the car cooperated with law enforcement about the accident. The accident remains under...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Officers responded to a crash on Garrard Road, between North Jackson Street and North Montgomery Street, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville, died at the scene. The driver...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

One hurt in collision involving two vehicles in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two vehicles. The incident happened on Highway 12 in Lowndes County on Friday, February 03, 2023, at approximately 6:27 p.m. A Lexus traveling westbound on Highway 12 collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on Highway...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

UPDATED: Handcuffed escapee, now in law enforcement custody

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A handcuffed man escaped Columbus police custody and has not been found. It happened just before 1 p.m. Friday. Police are now looking for 21-year old Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields of Columbus. According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, officers responded to an car...
COLUMBUS, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Tupelo Man Arrested For Physically Assaulting His Grandma

On January 31, the Tupelo Police Department was called to La Quinta on North Gloster for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they determined that 34-year-old Jamie Sheffield from Mooreville, had physically assaulted his grandmother. Medics assessed the victim at the scene and she will seek further treatment if needed. Officers...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Traffic stop leads to two arrests for gun, drug possession charges

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Eupora led to gun and drug charges. A Webster County Deputy and K-9 pulled a vehicle over on Roane Avenue in Eupora, Wednesday night. That traffic stop ended with Timothy Green being arrested for Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted...
EUPORA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy