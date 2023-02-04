Read full article on original website
"Feeling judged": A 24-year-old black woman marries an 85-year-old white man who is 13 years older than her grandpaAnita DurairajStarkville, MS
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedStarkville, MS
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in MississippiKristen WaltersStarkville, MS
bestattractions.org
Discover the Best Things to Do in Starkville, Mississippi
Discover the Adventure: A Guide to Top Things to Do in Starkville, Mississippi. As a keen traveler, I always seek destinations that offer a unique blend of culture, history, and outdoor adventure. Starkville, Mississippi, located in the heart of the South, is just that kind of place. This charming town boasts a rich history, vibrant culture, and a wealth of outdoor activities, making it an ideal destination for a memorable and diverse travel experience.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
wtva.com
Starkville is planning to rebrand their downtown
Main Street programs like the one in Starkville will be benefiting from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA). City leaders in Starkville are planning to re-brand downtown Starkville. Main Street programs like the one in Starkville will be benefiting from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated...
wcbi.com
Argument leads to knife fight between West Point couple
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between a West Point couple turned into a knife fight and both people charged. 32-year-old Anthony Seals and 30-year-old Wynesia Austin were both charged with aggravated assault. Police Chief Avery Cook said the disagreement happened Sunday night. He told WCBI both cut....
wtva.com
Four injured in Chickasaw County crash
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers continue to investigate a weekend crash that injured four people. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday evening on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County. A westbound SUV collided head-on with an eastbound car. The victims’ current conditions are not known....
tourcounsel.com
Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi
Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
wtva.com
Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
kicks96news.com
Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
wcbi.com
One man is dead after a vehicle hits him in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville police are investigating a fatal Saturday night car collision involving a pedestrian on Garrad Road. 54-year-old Lawrence Cook of Starkville died on the scene. The vehicle remained on the scene and everyone in the car cooperated with law enforcement about the accident. The accident remains under...
wcbi.com
Starkville man found guilty for 2021 shooting will serve 30 years in jail
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Starkville was found guilty for a shooting that happened in 2021. Gregory Davis was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. Davis was arrested in April of...
wtva.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Officers responded to a crash on Garrard Road, between North Jackson Street and North Montgomery Street, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville, died at the scene. The driver...
wtva.com
One hurt in collision involving two vehicles in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two vehicles. The incident happened on Highway 12 in Lowndes County on Friday, February 03, 2023, at approximately 6:27 p.m. A Lexus traveling westbound on Highway 12 collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on Highway...
wtva.com
UPDATED: Handcuffed escapee, now in law enforcement custody
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A handcuffed man escaped Columbus police custody and has not been found. It happened just before 1 p.m. Friday. Police are now looking for 21-year old Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields of Columbus. According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, officers responded to an car...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Tupelo Man Arrested For Physically Assaulting His Grandma
On January 31, the Tupelo Police Department was called to La Quinta on North Gloster for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they determined that 34-year-old Jamie Sheffield from Mooreville, had physically assaulted his grandmother. Medics assessed the victim at the scene and she will seek further treatment if needed. Officers...
wcbi.com
Traffic stop leads to two arrests for gun, drug possession charges
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Eupora led to gun and drug charges. A Webster County Deputy and K-9 pulled a vehicle over on Roane Avenue in Eupora, Wednesday night. That traffic stop ended with Timothy Green being arrested for Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted...
wcbi.com
Lowndes Co. Sheriff warns about potentially addictive, easily available drug
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff sounded the alarm about a readily available and potentially addictive drug. In the last two weeks, deputies have made a major arrest and dealt with at least one overdose tied to the unregulated drug Tianeptine. The drug is used as...
wcbi.com
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department warns about online scammers
MONROE COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – Scammers are everywhere and they are always looking for their next target. In Monroe County, the Sheriff’s Department shared on social media that multiple accounts have been hacked in the area. One incident almost led to a dangerous situation for a homeowner. Hackers...
