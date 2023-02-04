ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame

DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Stauber invites Duluth woman to Biden’s State of the Union

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth woman will attend President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Representative Pete Stauber invited Sharon McMahon to be his guest for the annual speech, which is set to be held at the nation’s Capitol at 8 p.m. CT.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Man with sword at Greysolon apartments in custody

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Police are negotiating with an “unwanted” man armed who has barricaded himself inside an apartment in the Greysolon building downtown Monday. Police are on scene as of 12:10 p.m. Police say the man is armed with an “edged weapon” and they do not believe...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

After days of bitter cold, Cold Front Festival brings winter fun

DULUTH, MN. -- Only in the Northland would there be an event celebrating the cold of winter. “We got so lucky with the weather,” said Megan Lidd, Duluth Parks and Recreations specialist. “It is a gorgeous day, the sun is even out, the temperature is above zero, and we are out here celebrating the best of winter fun.”
DULUTH, MN
B105

Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure

It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Man accused of threatening airport employees faces felony charges

Felony charges were filed Thursday against 52-year-old Virginia resident Vincent Muccio after he was arrested at the Duluth International Airport on January 31st after he allegedly made threats of violence to several Duluth airport employees. In the criminal complaint filed by the Saint Louis county district attorney’s office, Muccio is...
DULUTH, MN
