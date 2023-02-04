Read full article on original website
Slim Chickens Announces The Opening of Second Location In MarylandMadocCalifornia, MD
Residents oppose plans for rehab center coming to King GeorgeWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Got a bachelor's and want to be a teacher? RCC hosting Career Switcher eventWatchful EyeVirginia State
Rep. Spanberger aide says they're here to serve King George, just callWatchful EyeKing George, VA
9 year old girl finds rare 15 million-year-old megalodon tooth in MarylandAsh JurbergSolomons, MD
Bay Net
Letter To The Editor – Delegate Todd Morgan On The YMCA
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On February 6, the Delegate of District 29C, Todd Morgan released the following letter:. “It is disingenuous for anyone to suggest that I am opposed to the YMCA and that I do not care about the Lexington Park community. I was elected Commissioner from this district for 3 terms. During my 12 years as Commissioner, I supported the investment of over $70 million into Lexington Park. No other area in the county received such an investment.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Ethics Panel Vacancy
LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, is seeking applicants to serve on the St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Ethics Panel. The Ethics Panel is a five-member body whose primary responsibility is to provide advisory opinions, conduct hearings on ethics complaints, and make recommendations to the Board of Education on matters relating to conflict of interest, financial disclosure, and lobbying disclosure. Members must be residents of St. Mary’s County and may not be a member of the Board of Education, subject to the Board’s control, an employee of the Board, an employee of a business entity subject to the authority of the Board, or the spouse/partner of such individuals. Members should have a genuine interest in the public school system and all children, indicate a willingness to devote the necessary time to function effectively on the Ethics Panel and be able to work effectively as team members, and reflect an ability to think and act objectively and independently and demonstrate an understanding of the responsibilities of the panel.
Bay Net
Registration Opens For 2023 Keys To Senior Independence Series
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – What are your plans for retirement? Do you know how to access Medicare, Medicaid, or other programs and services? Are you seeking volunteer opportunities within the St. Mary’s County community? Get connected and get the information you need at the Department of Aging & Human Services Keys to Senior Independence series!
Bay Net
Mary Teresa Mayor
Mary Teresa Mayor, 94, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with her family at her side. She was born on September 2, 1928 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Bernard L. Goldsborough and Alice Richley Heard Goldsborough.
Bay Net
Bel Alton High School Alumni Association Announces Scholarships For CCPS Seniors
BEL ALTON, Md. —The Bel Alton High School Alumni Association has launched its second annual scholarship program for Charles County public high school seniors who are planning to enroll in a HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), the College of Southern Maryland, or an accredited vocational/trade school. Former graduates...
Bay Net
Nominate Community Members For The 2022 Sustainability Awards
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment (CoE) is seeking nominations for the 2022 Sustainability Awards, which recognize St. Mary’s County organizations and residents for outstanding efforts to improve our local environment. Community members are encouraged to submit nominations for students or schools,...
Bay Net
County Commissioner Eric Colvin Announces Big New Changes Coming To St. Mary’s County
CALIFORNIA, Md. – St. Mary’s County Commissioner Eric Colvin appeared on The Baynet’s Podcast, “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” to discuss new developments and tax credits. Commissioner Colvin, along with hosts Chris Hill and Mark Frisco, discussed details on expansions at the airport, the...
Augusta Free Press
HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia
The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
Variance for proposed religious school on Community Board 2 agenda this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An application to construct a dormitory and religious school in a former Grasmere office building will be on the table Tuesday during a virtual meeting of Community Board 2′s Land Use Committee. The application for a variance and special permit for 950 West Fingerboard...
Pre-Planned Middle School Fight, Knife On Student Lead To Busy Day For Charles County Sheriff
Middle school students in Charles County kept the sheriff’s office busy on Monday as deputies responded to a pre-planned fight and busted a teen with a knife while on campus, authorities say. The long day for members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office began early on Monday, Feb. 6...
NYC lifts COVID vaccine mandate for city workers, Mayor Adams announces
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City will lift the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers beginning on Friday, but the employees who were terminated for not getting the jab will not be reinstated, Mayor Eric Adams said on Monday. More than 331,000 municipal workers — about 96% of the city’s workforce — have been […]
Former Police Union Vice Chair Arrested For Fraud, Working At Whole Foods While On MPD’s Clock
The former vice chair of D.C. Police Union, Medgar Webster Sr., was arrested on Saturday for allegedly defrauding the D.C. government by working a second job at Whole Foods Market while reporting as on duty for the Metropolitan Police Department. Webster is charged with first degree felony fraud. If convicted,...
Bay Net
Experts, Advocates Testify In Support Of Bill Protecting Marylanders from Dangerous PFAS In Common Pesticides
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On February 2, nationally renowned scientists, environmental advocates, and public health experts provided testimony to the Maryland Senate Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee in support of the Pesticide Registration – PFAS Testing – Requirements Bill (SB 158/HB 319). Sponsored by Sen. Shelly Hettleman and Del. Dana Stein, the proposed legislation will phase out the use of pesticides that contain PFAS, per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances, in Maryland.
Bay Net
Local Amateur Radio System Expands In Calvert County
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On Saturday, January 28th, 2023, the Calvert Amateur Radio Association (CARA) with the cooperation of the Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES) installed a new radio repeater system. This radio system funded by CARA members dramatically enhances the communications capabilities of amateur radio operators in Calvert County and adjacent counties. “It’s a huge improvement”, says William Hackett Sr, RACES Officer for Calvert County, “with this system, the amateur radio operator, if needed, is better equipped to assist with Calvert County emergency radio communication.”
cityandstateny.com
‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers
Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
mcadvocate.com
Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package
On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
Bay Net
Gov. Moore Statement After FBI Thwarts Targeted Plot To Attack Maryland’s Electrical Substations
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Wes Moore today issued the following statement regarding the FBI investigation and intervention in preventing planned attacks on Maryland’s electrical substations. “I want to commend the F.B.I. and our state homeland security team for their swift action in preventing a potentially catastrophic attack on several of...
Bay Net
Flea Market Visit Pays Off With $50,000 Scratch-Off Find In Charles County
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – About to head home after perusing the offerings at a local flea market, a retired White Plains welder experienced the find of a lifetime. Ernest Saindon discovered a vintage Gold X20 scratch-off priced at $5 and, after a minute or two of scratching, parlayed that modest investment into a $50,000 payoff.
Bay Net
Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
