Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Twilio Stock?

Investors turned away from the stock as losses continued to increase. The company has restructured its business in a bid toward profitability.
Motley Fool

This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

A lesser-known subindex of a closely watched economic indicator portends trouble for the U.S. economy. Additionally, the Treasury yield curve suggests tough times may lie ahead for the economy and Wall Street. Despite heightened volatility, weakness in equities may represent a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity for long-term investors.
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever.
Motley Fool

2 Simple Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Dollar General sells things always in demand, is close to its customers, turns a healthy profit, and gives back to shareholders. Crocs focused on profits and that money gave it options to invigorate market-beating growth.
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Apple says it earned $20.8B from 935M subscriptions last fiscal quarter

Friday, cha cha cha! Fri-day! Cha cha cha! We’re doing a tiny, joyous, two-person conga line around our virtual Daily Crunch editorial Zoom meeting to celebrate the arrival of the first weekend in February. Yes, it looks ridiculous. No, we couldn’t care less even if we took every ounce we had and poured into less-caring.
Motley Fool

73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool

Pinterest (PINS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Pinterest (PINS 1.49%) Q4 2022 Earnings Call. Feb
Motley Fool

The Best Reason To Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

Determining when to claim Social Security is an important retirement decision. You can file as early as age 62, but it will reduce your monthly payments.
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

Energy stocks outperformed the overall market in 2022, and could do so again in 2023. These three stocks offer investors an attractive dividend and reasonable valuation. Each stock brings a different strength: stability, yield, and product mix.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

